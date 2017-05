0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tim Hayes and Rachel Van Noordt

April 6-8 marked the Arts Fest held on campus. UNC Asheville promoted arts for social change. This three day event was partnered with the Change the World Expo, an outreach program that promotes positive social change on and beyond UNCA’s campus. UNCA hosted demonstrations, dances, exhibitions, and even a play. Photo essay by Rachel Van Noordt and Tim Hayes.