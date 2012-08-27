The Blue Banner is UNC Asheville’s premier student-run newspaper.

Editorial Board

Phillip Wyatt – Editor-in-Chief – pwyatt@unca.edu

Emily Henderson – Copy Desk Chief – ehender1@unca.edu

Larisa Karr – News Editor – lakarr@unca.edu

Audra Goforth – Assistant News Editor – agoforth@unca.edu

Erika Williams – Arts & Features Editor – ewillia6@unca.edu

Karrigan Monk – Assitant Arts & Features Editor – kmonk@unca.edu

Charlie Heard – Sports Editor – cheard@unca.edu

R. Gray – Opinion Editor – rgray1@unca.edu

Jade Alexander – Photography Editor – jalexan1@unca.edu

Nicholas Haseloff – Layout Editor – nhaselof@unca.edu

Lee Elliott – Social Media Editor – lelliot2@unca.edu

John Mallow – Assistant Social Media Editor – jmallow@unca.edu

Eli Choplin – Multimedia Editor – echoplin@unca.edu

Katie Ritchie – Advertising Manager – jritchie@unca.edu

Michael Gouge – Faculty Adviser – mgouge@unca.edu

Get involved in the newspaper, as a staff member! The Blue Banner is now hiring current students. For more information, click here.