Tattoo of the Week

Karrigan Monk 0 Comment , , ,

Karrigan Monk
Assistant Arts and Features Editor
kmonk@unca.edu

 

Lindsey Tavares

Second year philosophy student from Charlotte, NC

 


Lindsey Tavares uses a colorful sunflower tattoo to cover what she described as penis-shaped scar. Photo courtesy of Lindsey Tavares.

 

What is your tattoo?

I have two. One is of a sunflower and one is of a moonflower.

 

When did you get them?

I got the sunflower on my mom’s birthday two years ago. The other one I got sometime last year.

 

Is there a cool story behind them?

For the first one, my dad was really against tattoos so I got it without my parents knowing. I got it to cover a scar I had that looked like a penis. When my mom saw it she was like, “Well, it’s better than a penis.”

 

Do they have any specific meaning to you?

I’ve always wanted a sun and moon tattoo and these work for that. Plus, sunflowers are my favorite flowers.

 

What kind of experience did you have getting them?

The sunflower was free and I got it while staring at a deer head with a little kid ramming his truck into the tattoo chair. The second one was a lot better. My boyfriend was with me and I felt more at ease.

 

Any plans to get more?

Yeah. I want them all to be flowers. I also want a Camus quote.

 

Any advice to someone wanting to get a tattoo?

Think about location. Go with what you love. Everybody will always have opinions, but yours is the only one that counts. It is your body.

