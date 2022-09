In this week’s episode, Ruby and Shaiasia talk about the Queen’s death, the college board’s new AP African studies course and the upcoming little mermaid movie (Black representation in movies.

Diary of a Mad Black Scholar is a podcast hosted by UNC Asheville students Ruby Worthy and Shiasia Beasley. This podcast is meant to be a window, not a door, into various dialogues within the Black and Brown community at UNCA.