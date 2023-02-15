Ramsey Library’s Writing Center offers writing help and friendly faces

Nestled in the main floor of Ramsey Library sits the UNC Asheville writing center, a welcoming and helpful place full of people eager to help.

The writing center offers one-on-one writing consultations for a range of needs at any step of the writing process, completely free of charge.

“You could come in with absolutely nothing on a page and we would love to help you brainstorm and get started,” said Alex Parker, a UNCA junior currently employed at the Writing Center. “Essentially, if it has anything to do with writing at all, we’re here to help.”

Students can schedule 45 minute long appointments with any of the WC staff. In these appointments, a student can ask for help on ideas, structure, grammar and any other facets in the realm of writing.

“The purpose of the writing center is to help writers communicate their ideas in their own voices more effectively. We’re less of a ‘proofread and editing’ center and more of a ‘critique and encouragement’ center,” said Andie Lambeth, another student employee of the writing center.

UNCA Sophomore Aarionna Clackler said their experience with the writing center has been nothing but positive.

“My experience at the writing center has been extremely positive,” Clackler said. “I’ve had very pleasant experiences with all the staff I’ve met and overall I think it has been very helpful for me. It’s truly a judgment free zone.”

Since beginning work at the writing center, both Parker and Lambeth have nothing but good experiences to report.

“This is easily the best job I’ve ever had. My coworkers are my friends, Robert and Brenan are kind and attentive bosses and the job is rewarding in a new way every day. I sometimes joke that I’m only getting paid half of the time I’m in there since I treat the writing center like a living room on campus to cool down in between classes. In all honesty, we’re spoiled by the excellent working conditions,” Lambeth said.

For Parker, the experience has even sparked some personal growth and learning.

“I’ve absolutely loved working at the writing center. I’ve been there for about two years now. I really appreciate how understanding my bosses are and I love that they genuinely care about their employees. Although I was really nervous when I started, I enjoy being able to help people with their writing, especially because teaching other people has helped me to understand the concepts even better.”

In addition to being an enjoyable and fulfilling job, Lambeth finds their interactions with clients, some even becoming friends, to be one of the most rewarding aspects.

“I think my favorite part is when I get regular clients. I get to watch someone develop more confidence over time from working together. Last semester, one of my regulars, Casey, had me as their ‘accountabili-buddy’ for their grad school applications. Through the semester, we pieced together everything they needed to feel fully proud of their work. I got to sit with them when they hit submit, and I was among the first people they called when they got their interview. Now, they’re tutoring me in chemistry where I need just as much help. The relationships we create with our peers by supporting each others’ needs is how we build a stronger community at UNCA,” Lambeth said.

The bit-by-bit improvement is something Parker appreciates and enjoys being a part of.

“The most rewarding part of working at the writing center is seeing people visibly relax after our session. It feels good to know the work I put in actually benefits someone else. Last semester we had one student come in for every single assignment for one of their classes, and it was really awesome to watch their writing improve over the course of the semester and to be a part of that,” Parker said.

Clackler’s experience caused her to become an advocate for the writing center to her friends.

“I definitely think the writing center is underutilized by students,” Clackler said. “I think people may be embarrassed or nervous about what people may think about their writing. I have felt no judgment from anyone who has looked through my papers and projects and it has been a great experience for me. I think people who aren’t confident in their writing should consider taking advantage of this wonderful resource.”

Parker’s thoughts echo this sentiment, with nothing but encouragement coming from those at the writing center to prospective students.

“I know it makes people really nervous to ask for help or have their writing criticized, but I feel like I’ve been doing so much better in my classes since I started asking questions. I can certainly see improvements in people that come into the writing center regularly. If you don’t understand something, the worst thing you could do is nothing; writing center consultants are not only available but excited to help with any kind of writing assignment.” Parker said.

The Writing Center in Ramsey Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Appointments can be booked on https://uncawritingcenter.setmore.com/