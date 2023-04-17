Burnout, stress and ending the semester strong

Spring leads to new growth, but not all things growing are flowers. Sometimes spring only grows weeds.

The spring semester is a time of excitement for many. There is new growth bringing back the opportunity to be outside and let seasonal depression be washed away by the spring showers.

Students have been given a month of rest and relaxation with winter break to realign their minds and get back on track. This is an ideal situation for spring semester, but oftentimes it feels different than expected.

The stiff hammer of reality is spring can be a landscape of student burnout, stress and anxiety. Plans will go wrong, the semester’s classes need to be dropped, you underestimated the math class you’re obligated to take for completion or you just simply lose the want to be a student. There are so many things that can happen from semester to semester that can irreparably change your mental health status. What are students to do when they are hit with an entire semester of burnout after only two weeks?

Burnout can be an overwhelming experience, but it doesn’t have to be.

Put yourself into a situation where you’re able to feel supported on your way to class. Ask friends to make plans near your class locations and make sure to get yourself out of bed with an alarm that leads to a small reward in the morning. Keep your mind actively engaged with the material in front of you and use the study groups across campus. There is nothing to be ashamed of when you need help toward the end of the year, or even the beginning of the year.

Reach out to whatever staff, faculty, peers, family or friends you may have. There has been such a strong emphasis on mental health and wellness through the pandemic and people have changed their views on students feeling burnout. No longer are students simply pressed to push on and push through like our past generations because there is a greater understanding of how important balancing life and school can be for the individual. There is someone who will understand your feelings.

Burnout affects all students at one point or another, but there are always resources available for students. The Health and Counseling Center at UNCA is open to all students for free consultation. If they can’t assist you at that moment, their office will refer you to another professional in that area. The Student Success Center is open 9-5 Monday through Friday and it only takes a few minutes to set up an appointment.

If you haven’t already, take a moment to breathe and relax. Every student on this campus has likely been through these feelings before. Take comfort in knowing you’re not alone.

Academic Success Center: 828-350-4501

Health and Counseling Center: 828-251-6520