UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNCA banner on quad.
New vice chancellor of admissions gives insight on Access Asheville program
The banners hung above Ramsey Library at UNC Asheville, including a banner representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. These banners have since been taken down.
UNCA community says more should be done for Indigenous students
The destruction pictured is a result of one of the pipe malfunctions within Ponder.
Sleeping areas turned into swimming pools in Ponder hall
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Picture of the Asian American Pacific Islander mental health panel at the Blue Ridge Room in Kimmel Arena.
Practitioners speak on mental health care for Asian American Pacific Islanders
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Maryland Forward Julian Reese boxes out Davidson Guard Reed Bailey.
Durkin hits game winner as Davidson upsets Maryland
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
UNCA Womens Golf team poses for photo.
UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs
Morgan Couglen preparing for a backwards or inwards dive.
UNCA Swim and Dive to host intrasquad meet
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
A photo of Melinda Raines Tarot Cards
Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.
Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Wilcox poses in his office with a personalized mug from a former student’s business, Mica Town Brewing.
UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
A three dimensional shot of Menashe playing their guitar.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers rock out at The Grey Eagle
Hazel Freeman’s favorite piece called “Make Yourself at Home.
UNC Asheville art and music students share their inspirations and prepare for exhibitions
Oliver Pierce passionately sings as he’s accompanied by Middleton and Ahogado.
Genre bending “disco punk” group, Jive Talk shakes things up at The Salvage Station
Dubie hums into the mic and plays a calm, soulful chord progression.
Opening act for Noah Gundersen, Casey Dubie makes an impression at The Grey Eagle
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Apr. 3rd, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Trending Stories
1

Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game

UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox

Bryson Rankin, Staff Writer
November 13, 2023
Wilcox+poses+in+his+office+with+a+personalized+mug+from+a+former+student%E2%80%99s+business%2C+Mica+Town+Brewing.
Bryson Rankin
Wilcox poses in his office with a personalized mug from a former student’s business, Mica Town Brewing.

Professor of environmental studies at UNC Asheville Jeff Wilcox was dressed in shorts and an athletic shirt, having recently finished a workout at the campus gym. He sat behind his solid-wood desk, in his office adorned with photos of his children and the school athletic schedules. Not even five minutes had passed in the room before he was already headed out the door, excitedly showing off his department.

“This is my baby right here,” Wilcox said, as he pointed towards a pushpin board in the hallway, filled with the faces and profiles of environmental studies alumni. He named several former students of his, smiling as he reminisced on their time with him, and what they had gone on to accomplish. “I’m very proud of our students. I like putting it up here because it shows our current students that you’ve learned enough to be successful here,” Wilcox said.

He continued through the building, punching in codes on each locked door he passed. Behind each were the labs where he has taught countless students during his 17 years teaching at UNCA. He made his way to a backroom, filled wall-to-wall with various rocks used for his classes.

Wilcox showcases a selection of rocks from his personal collection. (Bryson Rankin)

“This one up here – very radioactive,” Wilcox said, holding up a simple small jar with a screw-on lid containing a rock. He pointed at several other non-contained radioactive rocks, showing no fear. “That green stuff is radioactive there, but very lightly, very slightly. You’re totally fine being in here I promise,” Wilcox added quickly. “Just don’t sleep with that under your pillow, like for the rest of your life,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox unlocked several other cabinets and drawers, many filled to the brim with more rock samples. As he opened the last cabinet, several stuffed animals came tumbling out.

“I also have a stuffed animal collection of, well these are dinosaurs, but I have others,” Wilcox said, laughing as he pulled several plush critters out of the bottom cabinet. He described his most recent find, a 500 million year old multicellular predator from the Paleozoic Pals line. “I just got the newest one too. I bought it at a conference last week, and people were like, ‘Oh, did you get that for your kids?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, for my kids, definitely.’” Wilcox said while laughing.

He entered another storage room in the lab, containing even more rocks. This time the rocks were from his personal collection he has built over the years.

“I don’t know what to do, I just like to collect rocks. I just like to have them. I like to collect rocks and bring them home. I mean, they looked so pretty. How can you not want these right?” Wilcox said, admiring this small part of his collection. “They’re just sitting there waiting, begging to be collected. You had to take them,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox finished his rounds, cutting off the lights and re-locking the doors to the labs. He almost forgot to turn off the coffee pot in one of the classrooms, which he uses to brew his students coffee every morning for his 8 a.m. courses.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
A photo of Melinda Raines Tarot Cards
Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.
Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
Hazel Freeman’s favorite piece called “Make Yourself at Home.
UNC Asheville art and music students share their inspirations and prepare for exhibitions
Josie Beers performing a comedy act at Noble Cider & Mead in downtown Asheville
Asheville stand-up comedians entertain the audience at Noble Cider & Mead
More in Narrative
Was I reading or was I dreaming? After a whole page of reading, my consciousness left me and I fell asleep. - Jake Wilson
I read every night before bed for five days and this is what happened
The Old Kentucky Home depicted in Thomas Wolfe’s novel, “Look Homeward Angel” is a historical site known for paranormal activity, located on 52 North Market St in downtown Asheville.
Downtown Asheville's haunted history: walking ghost tour chills onlookers
The plane crash from the trail.
October in the Great “Spooky” Mountains

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *