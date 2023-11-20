Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNCA banner on quad.
New vice chancellor of admissions gives insight on Access Asheville program
The banners hung above Ramsey Library at UNC Asheville, including a banner representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. These banners have since been taken down.
UNCA community says more should be done for Indigenous students
The destruction pictured is a result of one of the pipe malfunctions within Ponder.
Sleeping areas turned into swimming pools in Ponder hall
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Picture of the Asian American Pacific Islander mental health panel at the Blue Ridge Room in Kimmel Arena.
Practitioners speak on mental health care for Asian American Pacific Islanders
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Maryland Forward Julian Reese boxes out Davidson Guard Reed Bailey.
Durkin hits game winner as Davidson upsets Maryland
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
UNCA Womens Golf team poses for photo.
UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs
Morgan Couglen preparing for a backwards or inwards dive.
UNCA Swim and Dive to host intrasquad meet
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
A photo of Melinda Raines Tarot Cards
Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.
Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Wilcox poses in his office with a personalized mug from a former student’s business, Mica Town Brewing.
UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
A three dimensional shot of Menashe playing their guitar.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers rock out at The Grey Eagle
Hazel Freeman’s favorite piece called “Make Yourself at Home.
UNC Asheville art and music students share their inspirations and prepare for exhibitions
Oliver Pierce passionately sings as he’s accompanied by Middleton and Ahogado.
Genre bending “disco punk” group, Jive Talk shakes things up at The Salvage Station
Dubie hums into the mic and plays a calm, soulful chord progression.
Opening act for Noah Gundersen, Casey Dubie makes an impression at The Grey Eagle
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Apr. 3rd, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Trending Stories
1

Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game

Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time

Jayme Sawyer, Staff Writer
November 20, 2023
A+photo+of+Melinda+Raines+Tarot+Cards+
Jayme Sawyer
A photo of Melinda Raines’ Tarot Cards

I’ve never believed spiritual practices like tarot card readings were actually accurate or helpful until I tried it for myself last Wednesday. 

I have recently had complex negative feelings in which I couldn’t figure out the source, so I came to an intuitive reader in Asheville, Melinda Raines, for a special shadow archetype reading involving tarot cards and somatic guidance. 

Our session started with meditation to center myself and connect with the earth, to really dig deep and find my true reason for being there. 

“As you exhale, imagine roots growing out of your body and sinking into the core of the earth,” Raines said. 

With each breath I took, I felt more relaxed and focused on my body and mind. I was able to find the negative thoughts causing me trouble. 

“So what came up for you?” Raines asked as I opened my eyes, coming back to our session. 

“I have been feeling really aggravated lately for no reason. I feel like it’s disrupting my social life. I just want to find out what’s going on and why these feelings came up out of nowhere,” I said. 

Raines explained her process of intuitive reading to me. She would start by intuitively constructing questions to ask, and then pulling a card from her tarot deck for an answer. 

After deep consideration, the first question Raines asked was, “What is your anger representing and how are you currently perceiving your anger that is causing distress?” 

She intuitively pulled “the world” card from her deck. It was a colorful card of a woman holding the world in her hands. 

She informed me that this card represents anger taking over important parts of my life in many unexplained ways. 

“Remember there are many parts of you and many feelings. Anger is just one of the bunch. You need to take time to intentionally luxuriate in other feelings, especially pleasure and peacefulness,” Raines said.  

“That makes sense for me,” I said. This was something I knew, but never given much thought to. Some emotions make themselves more known than others, and a lot of the time there is no explanation for it, especially anger. 

The second question Raines asked was, “Who in you is resistant to your anger?”

The card she pulled for this question was the “death” card. I was slightly startled by this because I didn’t know much about tarot cards and automatically associated it with something negative, but this card actually represents a rebirth. 

What Raines said next fully resonated with me. “Currently, some part of you sees the bigness and heaviness of your anger as an end, as threatening to the identity you have always felt yourself to be.” 

Hearing this out loud, and looking at the death card gave me a heavy feeling in my chest. She was exactly right. There is a part of me holding those feelings back because I feel like it is wrong and out of character for me to express it. 

“Your primal brain may associate feeling or expressing anger with death because you may have learned it is unsafe to feel or express it,” Raines said. 

“It is a scary emotion to feel,” I said. 

Raines reassured me that my anger is beautiful, and it is my mind’s way of protecting itself. 

At that moment, she came up with another question. “What archetype inside of you do you already have access to that can help you reclaim anger as the sacred emotion it is?” 

“The hierophant” card was pulled this time. This card was very elegant and feminine. It is a woman in a beautiful dress holding a staff surrounded by sunflowers. 

After pulling this card, Raines asks me a personal question. “Are you religious at all?” 

A photo of Melinda Raines Judgement card. (Jayme Sawyer)

As this is a complex idea for me, I responded with a simple, “kind of. I was raised in a religious household,” not expanding any further on the topic. 

Raines gave me the idea to reconnect with any sort of spirituality I may have on my own terms. 

“This may mean bringing some traditions from your past and creating new ones that resonate with you,” Raines said. 

I was a little caught off guard by her thought because this has been something I have tossed around in my mind lately, and I did not expect the topic to come up in our session without me mentioning it first. 

Raines moved on to her very last question. 

“What archetype inside of you knows how to create safety and comfort for yourself at all times?” 

She pulled the “judgment” card for this last question. The card had a floating woman on it playing the trumpet with butterflies surrounding her. 

Raines assured me that my own judgment and awareness is strong, and I should use my own intuition to differentiate between good and bad actions. 

“Trust yourself and your instincts above all and you will find the answers one step at a time,” Raines said. 

As our session came to an end, I felt rather alleviated and thanked Raines for her time and expertise. 

Even though I had doubts going into this reading, what Raines said really resonated with me. I left with a new insight into my situation and the actions I should take moving forward. 

I didn’t expect to find interest in intuitive reading, but it is something I will try again in the future.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.
Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Wilcox poses in his office with a personalized mug from a former student’s business, Mica Town Brewing.
UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
Hazel Freeman’s favorite piece called “Make Yourself at Home.
UNC Asheville art and music students share their inspirations and prepare for exhibitions
Josie Beers performing a comedy act at Noble Cider & Mead in downtown Asheville
Asheville stand-up comedians entertain the audience at Noble Cider & Mead

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *