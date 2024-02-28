UNCA+Budget+Crisis+Survey

Latest Stories

Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
Hope Sikes and Kate Johnson taking a walk-in blood donor.
The American Red Cross Drives UNC Asheville students to donate amidst national blood shortage
Students and faculty gather to watch “How to Survive a Plague.”
University journal hosts Human Rights Film Festival on campus
November 4 protests against the violence in Palestine echo across the world
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
Abe Kaplan, right, in a tournament competing in an epée match.
A Greensboro Teen’s Dreams of the 2028 Paralympics
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
UNCA Budget Crisis Survey

Sarah Booth, Staff Writer, [email protected]
February 28, 2024
UNCA+Budget+Crisis+Survey
Sarah Booth

We’re reporting on the budget crisis for the Blue Banner and want your input! Share your experiences and ideas to help us represent student voices accurately. Take our quick survey and make sure your voice is heard! Please answer all questions in COMPLETE SENTENCES so you can be accurately quoted. (We can not use your input if not written in complete sentences)

Here is the link to the survey:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd1nmPUEks_AUINFJuG2eHa6Eiqh9ZLSqseUbZwrLVHm_xlGA/viewform?usp=sf_link

 
