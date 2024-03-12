Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCA students pose outside the Reynolds Village voting location.
UNC Asheville graduates, faculty navigate political dynamics amid early voting
Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

2

UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates

3

Actions in Asheville continue alongside escalated violence in Palestine

UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates

Chrisoula Theodorou, Contributor
March 12, 2024

The University of North Carolina at Asheville’s drama department recently announced their spring show season amid budget cuts and staffing issues.

“We live in the most expensive city in the state. You have a good majority of people who work for this university who are struggling to just make ends meet at the end of the month, and because we are understaffed they are doing way more work and they’re getting paid for,” said Casey Watkins, a faculty member who works in the drama department.

Watkins said the drama department at the university has a past of having to make up for missing support because of budget issues, staffing concerns and overworking of faculty. She said because of this there has been a huge gap left for the actual attention students need.

Watkins said the reason why the majority of the drama department is so understaffed is because when the original faculty retired, the university did not allow the drama department to hire new people back because of what the budget allowed. She said since then they have been relying heavily on adjunct professors as well as staff for most of their classes.

“When I was hired I was not only just the costume designer, but I was also the costume shop manager, which usually in academic settings are two completely separate jobs. I was working basically eight hours a day, seven days a week to get shows to happen. It really pissed me off because the students were not able to learn anything, and it was just simply not fair to their experience. I also was honestly just exhausted. Two years ago I was able to convince the university that I needed help,” Watkins said.

Watkins said in the fall semester of 2022, the drama department was able to pay for help in the costume shop, and more recently in the 2024 spring semester, the drama department was able to have a paid technical director position.

“As a lot of people are, I am incredibly frustrated with the situation. It has already been hard to keep my job each semester because I am listed as a temporary staff member, even though I have already been here for two years. I have to convince the university that I should have a job every semester, and so far it has been the department paying my position out of endowed funds, and they simply can’t do it. It is not sustainable,” said Madisyn Craig, full-time staff member and costume shop runner of the drama department.

Craig said she and the drama department tried to get her job to become permanent. The most recent announcement from the chancellor means a hiring freeze which brings all of the effort to come to a halt.

“We are exhausting every avenue to try to make sure I can keep my job, but it is highly likely I won’t be here next semester. This is the time where I would usually be trying to figure out where my funding would be coming from for the following semester, so come May I would know if I have a job or not. It’s what happens every semester. This year, I haven’t been able to do that,” Craig said.

Craig said because of all of the budget stuff going on right now, she hasn’t even been given a concrete answer on if she will be able to have a full-time job in the next upcoming year. Craig said it has also been affecting little elements, such as she can’t even buy basic fabric for the students to use in the costume shop.

“This is a place where we have to use a lot of consumables, and I can’t even buy those things for the students to use. Instead for class, I am pulling things from different places for students to have materials to use, when in reality I should be using those things for shows. All of this is happening because we are not allowed to buy anything,” Craig said.

According to Craig, the university has been saying they don’t want to mess with the university experience, but what they don’t realize is if you are going to remove all of the elements, such as adjunct professors and staff members, you won’t have anyone actually working hands on with the students. She said part of the theatrical pedagogy is having students be able to make tangible items such as costumes, props and set pieces.

“Besides the fact we are not allowed to make any purchases, I am trying to make sure that the students I have been able to help teach, will be okay on their own. If Casey is being pulled to not only teach the classes she is teaching now but also having to cover for the classes after the adjunct professors leave, then she will be too busy to even work in the costume shop. If they expect Casey to do my job, her job and tech classes that have nothing to do with theater. It is completely ridiculous. But it is probably going to happen,” Craig said.

According to Casey Watkins, the funding for Madisyn has come directly from departmental budgets, and because of the recent budget announcement, there is nothing left. Watkins said because of this, in future years the drama department will not be able to afford Madisyn any longer.

“Just the way my brain works, I think micro and macro simultaneously. From the micro level as my position as chair, I recognize that I have a specific point of view. If we think about the institution with all of the hierarchy and bureaucracy which comes along with it, I can only speak from the purview of being the chair of the department. My responsibility is for stewarding the funds that we have been given. ” said Lise Kloepel, chair of the university’s drama department.

Kloepel said the drama department receives student fee money and other funds which sometimes are restricted in how they are used.

Kloepel said the drama department is worried because they rely heavily on funds that were raised from the original founder of the drama department. She said that the funds originally raised as well as some ticket sales have been what got the department through the fallout of COVID-19 leading up to this point. Student fee money is often used to fund productions.

“The way that we do productions here is that it is open to anybody on campus. We serve the whole community, with having open programming for both majors and non-majors. As well as programming for anyone who wants to join,” Kloepel said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCA students pose outside the Reynolds Village voting location.
UNC Asheville graduates, faculty navigate political dynamics amid early voting
Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
UNCA Budget Crisis Survey
UNCA Budget Crisis Survey
UNC Asheville students (back row from left) Jon Grunau, Jake Wilson, Elliot Jackson, Brandon Washington, Nelle Poehlman, (front row) Sarah Booth and Sydney Mason hold up the statewide awards received by The Blue Banner and Headwaters on Feb. 24.
UNC Asheville student media win 8 statewide awards

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *