Students are reading less, and they say it’s because of schools

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCA students pose outside the Reynolds Village voting location.
UNC Asheville graduates, faculty navigate political dynamics amid early voting
Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

2

UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates

3

Actions in Asheville continue alongside escalated violence in Palestine

Students are reading less, and they say it’s because of schools

Flannery Scallan, Contributor
March 14, 2024

College students say their reading habits have been obscured as they age, and it might be because of technology-focused education in primary and secondary school.

“Who knows, maybe if I wasn’t as exposed to so much technology when I was younger in schools, I’d still enjoy reading,” said music production student, Maria Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said she does not enjoy reading now, but did enjoy it as a kid. She said once high school started, the joy of reading lessened and she fell out of the habit.

“I liked reading those Dork Diaries books as a kid. But after that, I couldn’t find anything I liked,” Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, middle and high schools have implemented technology into their classrooms over a few years, and students are noticing its effects in retrospect.

“Ever since middle school, we’ve been using computers to do our school work,” Gonzalez said. “I think it was high school when reading became troublesome to do. I spent so much time reading off of a screen that reading off an actual paper seemed harder.”

Gonzalez said she and her friends do not actively read, but she does not think reading is becoming obsolete. It is just changing mediums.

“I don’t think it will ever become obsolete. Reading is the only way to learn about the past. Unless we just collectively decide to just stop learning, I think we’ll always be reading,” Gonzalez said. “If anything, it’ll just be changed to technology, which like who cares? Who the hell wants to carry around a book anyway?”

According to Jackson Anderson, an English student at UNCA, other students defy this trend, and regularly enjoy reading for entertainment instead of digital media.

Anderson said he loves reading, and it is his main form of entertainment both growing up and now.

“Reading was very big in my house growing up. I started reading Goosebumps books in like the fifth grade,” Anderson said.

Anderson said his school implemented laptops in fifth grade, and in high school, all of his essays had to be written on a computer.

“I definitely got out of the habit of reading while I was in high school, for a long time. I was so focused on doing everything on the computer and trying to adapt to that. I think it messed up my habits for a few years,” Anderson said.

Anderson said reading habits can also be environmental. He says some students, like himself, are luckier because they get better teachers or were more immersed in reading culture.

“I know people who never read,” Anderson said. “Personally I grew up with a lot of books in my house, but some didn’t. They had a computer, a TV and a phone. I know people who had really bad English teachers. It all depends.”

Anderson said he understands where the disconnect with reading comes from and has been guilty of occasionally favoring digital platforms. He said current digital platforms have affected people’s attention spans which makes reading more difficult.

“We have access to so many different things. You can watch 50 TikToks in like five minutes and get that same dopamine hit over and over again. That’s a lot easier when you’ve gotten to that point than just sitting down and reading a book,” Anderson said.

But while students struggle to adapt to learning with electronics, teachers struggle to adapt to a new way of teaching.

According to Laura Parnell, a high school guidance counselor at South Caldwell High School and former teacher, technology’s prevalence has made teaching students more challenging.

“Keeping students’ attention has become more and more difficult. Teaching students traditionally, like standing up and lecturing and asking them to practice what they’ve learned, you just can’t do that anymore,” Parnell said.

According to Parnell, the “standard” way of teaching does not resonate with today’s generation of students. She says trying to facilitate learning with children requires a lot more interactive approaches to keep their attention.

“I use a lot more ice breakers now and different activities. Getting the students moving is so important. I have to get them out of their seats some of the time, or else it just won’t work,” Parnell said.

Parnell says that while technology has been a big distraction in the classroom, she does see some positive impacts of using technology in schools.

“In my current role as a counselor, we do a lot of career and interest inventory, which is all technology based. It’s so wonderful because you get results immediately, students don’t have to wait on results and I don’t have to hand grade them,” Parnell said.

Parnell said that while technology can be useful in schools, she said she doesn’t think schools and teachers are using it in the right way. She says teaching both students and teachers how to utilize it to their advantage is the difference between a successful generation and a struggling one, especially because technology is not going to leave the classroom anytime soon.

“Students don’t know how to use Excel. They don’t know how to use Microsoft Word or PowerPoint. Even for my grad students, they really struggle with it. We should be teaching our kids how to use the technology we are throwing at them. We have to take that leap and teach them real skills,” Parnell said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Zack Hall showing off his collection of Pokémon playing cards.
Asheville celebrates 28 year anniversary of Pokémon
“No Exit” prepares for one Hell of an opening
Jasmine Narehood with her new kitten, Mr. Darcy
Emotional support animals help ease anxiety and worry of students on campus
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: Asheville’s locally owned coffee chain, The PennyCup
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: Asheville’s locally owned coffee chain, The PennyCup
Eva Rodriguez-Cué showcases Haywood Famous at Pride.
Former UNCA student to open coffee shop in Asheville
A purple scene surrounds the frontwomen.
Rocktober: Indie sensation Lucius inspires awe at the Rabbit Rabbit

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *