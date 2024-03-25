Mangione’s Monday Munchies: BattleCat Coffee Bar

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

A further dive into Asheville’s Grateful Dead scene

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates

    Mangione’s Monday Munchies: BattleCat Coffee Bar

    Kylie Mangione, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
    March 25, 2024
    Mangione%E2%80%99s+Monday+Munchies%3A+BattleCat+Coffee+Bar

    Located on Haywood Road, BattleCat Coffee Bar is roughly four miles away and a seven minute drive from the University of North Carolina at Asheville campus. It is also where I found myself enjoying the vibrant scenery of West Asheville and BattleCats delicious coffee. 

    Founded in 2008, BattleCat is owned by Amber Arthur, cofounder of PennyCup coffee. Arthur was also co-founder of Izzy’s coffee house on Haywood Rd. 

    “Amber, along with the owners of Izzy’s in downtown, they founded Izzy’s together and the original location was in this building. So whenever both of them wanted to split and have their own brand , Amber took BattleCat and made that her own and Izzy’s moved downtown to where it is now,” said Hayley Lusk, a barista at BattleCat as well as the soon to be general manager of BattleCats new and upcoming location, BattleCat East. 

    Lusk has been working as a barista for BattleCat since 2021 but has been a regular for over a decade, first visiting the cafe back in 2010. And as a long time regular herself, Lusk says the vibe of BattleCat is what kept herself, as well as regulars and tourists, from choosing BattleCat over the plethora of other cafes here in Asheville. 

    “I know this is gonna sound really cliche, but I think we offer a very unpretentious vibe. Everyone who comes here just feels like they don’t have to act or perform or look a certain way because I feel like our staff reflects that like we’re all one, a really good crew. We all really get along we love each other and then we project that onto our customers. It’s just a good vibe here,” said Lusk. 

    BattleCat also operates with TigerBay cafe, another business operated within the building of BattleCat that provides baked goods, breakfast and lunch. 

    “Tiger Bay is a business that opened up a few years after bc established itself as BattleCat. Amber wanted to offer that to specifically a Black owner so it could be a Black owned business and so the kitchen was all set up back there and she was just like ‘hey this is all outfitted, I just want a strong business owner, business minded person to come in and take over’. So we’ve been sharing the building with them ever since and they have their own thing,we have our own thing but we’re mutually beneficial to each other.  They do breakfast and lunch all day, they’re so good. vegan and gluten free options too,” said Lusk. 

    BattleCat’s hours of operation are every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

     

    Drink quality: Hayley made me an iced pistachio rose cardamom latte with whole milk and it was the most interesting drink I have had so far in this series! The flavor of the pistachio added a bit of sweetness, nuttiness and a touch of earthiness. The rose gave the drink very nice floral notes and the cardamom provided a nice warmth and slight spice. Paired along with the espresso, the flavors blended well together. The floral notes were front and center of the drink but definitely didn’t overpower the rest of the flavors.

    Pricing: Both food and drink are affordable at BattleCat and won’t hurt your wallet. The most expensive drink menu item is their largest sized latte (20 ounces) at $5.59. Breakfast and lunch food items from Tiger Bay range from $7-13. With the quality of both the food and beverages, the pricing is reasonable and well worth it. 

    Service: Service was outstanding. Hayley was my barista as well but the other baristas at the bar were very friendly and welcoming. When I asked for Hayley to surprise me with a drink creation of her very own, she was very willing to do so and made something on the spot for me which I appreciated greatly. 

    Atmosphere: BattleCats atmosphere can best be described as unique, cozy and vibrant. There’s plenty of seating as well as art on decor on the walls to look at and it’s clear Arthur put a lot of effort and thought into the design choices made into the cafe. However, for myself personally, I feel that because the atmosphere of BattleCat is so vibrant, it benefits more as a hang out spot rather than a study spot. 

     

    Final thoughts: Just as Hayley said, the vibes of BattleCat are truly unpretentious. Just being there was a refreshing experience and felt so lively. The only true downsides is it is a bit further from campus (but not too far) and there really isn’t a designated parking area that I was able to find. Other than that, my experience at BattleCat was great.

    9/10
    Leave a Comment
    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    Top: From left to right, Randi Swindel, Angelique Kidjo, Joe at the North American Reciprocal Museum Middle: From left to right, Craig Conroy, Joe, Scott Pellerin at an LA forum Bottom: Joe and Tim Drummond with members of The Famous Flames in Oakland during the filming of the James Brown HBO Special.
    The life of Mr. Joe Medwick
    A can of food, located directly next to attendees of an Asheville Billy Strings show, Feb. 16, 2023.
    A further dive into Asheville’s Grateful Dead scene
    Chelsea Wolfe singing her opening song.
    Chelsea Wolfe, Divide and Dissolve rock out at the Orange Peel
    Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
    UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
    UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
    Zander Parry at his makeshift home studio in West Asheville.
    Music is the driving force behind this Asheville resident

    The Blue Banner

    The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
    © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

    Comments (0)

    All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *