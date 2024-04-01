AI and the future

Latest Stories

Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Greg Gantt Jr. preparing for a lay-up during a game.
Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
The eclectic visuals of Chevron draw in locals and tourists.
Local bead and craft store continues to thrive under new management
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Megan Abernethy conducting the Mountain Laurel interest meeting.
UNCA Student launches fashion magazine as a creative outlet for campus
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
AI and the future

Jon Grunau, Sports Writer, [email protected]
April 1, 2024

When it comes to ensuring academic honesty in any field, professors have always had to contend with students using online tools to complete assignments. 

“Students using 3rd party tools and applications have always been something we’ve had to deal with,” said Dr. Kevin Sanft, Chair and Associate Professor of Computer Science. 

AI language models such as ChatGPT, Bard and Copilot have all contributed to many a headache by professional teaching staff worldwide, as students use these language models to finish assignments, write essays and even construct projects and presentations. 

“It isn’t just students; Some faculty on campus have told me they are feeding textbooks to ChatGPT and having it create quiz questions for them,” Kevin said. “Then they feed it student submissions alongside a rubric, and ask it to grade it for them.”

As of last Thursday, popular computer chip manufacturer Nvidia found their stocks reaching 2 trillion USD, with market value shooting up by 277 billion USD in a single day- the most gain in a single day in Wall Street’s history according to Reuters.com

We’ve even seen AI advancements here at UNCA. 

“One of our faculty members in Computer Science has been working on natural language processing,” Kevin said. “That’s her area of expertise, so she’s been contributing to the effort to develop large language models.”

Concerns still exist over AI use however, primarily due to convincing photo and video generation, with near lifelike video being generated by OpenAI’s Sora. Advertising itself as an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from prompts, it can generate incredibly dynamic and complex videos with the push of a button. 

“The tech is good enough now that you can make convincing videos of stuff that never happened.” Kevin said. “My primary concern is over people without the critical thinking skills we develop here at UNCA, who have the digital literacy to spot these kinds of things.”

 
