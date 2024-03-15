Asheville based cafe and coffee wholesale supplier PennyCup celebrated 10 years of business this February

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

A further dive into Asheville’s Grateful Dead scene

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates

Asheville based cafe and coffee wholesale supplier PennyCup celebrated 10 years of business this February

Kylie Mangione, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
March 15, 2024
The+main+counter+of+Pennycup+Coffee.+
The main counter of Pennycup Coffee.

In February of 2014, Bill Tanner and Amber Arthur opened up their very first coffee shop in Asheville, N.C., located in West Asheville on Depot St. Since then, the two business partners have opened up three more locations in Asheville.

PennyCup coffee has a total of four locations in Asheville: Depot St, Market St, Beverly Rd and Merrimon Ave. 

With so many other cafe competitors all over Asheville, as well as being in business for a decade, Tanner exclaims that PennyCups dedication to customer service is what makes PennyCup truly special to the community. 

“If you talk to people who are regular at our shops, what sets us apart is the interactions they have with the baristas and they see the in-production here,” said Tanner. 

With Asheville being a popular tourist destination, the PennyCup gets their fair share of tourists visiting, but most of their clientele are the regulars who have been visiting the Asheville based chain for years now.

“It’s kind of tourist-y on the weekends, but pretty much during the week it’s all regular. In the Summer we’ll see more tourists in the week, like Thursdays and Fridays in the afternoon. But we’re a pretty local oriented shop. In fact, all of our shops are, even our downtown shop is pretty local heavy,” said Tanner. 

Although guests can order drinks and pastries at the Depot St location, this location primarily specializes in creating their wholesale production on site and is the only PennyCup location to do so for the past 10 years. 

“We provide wholesale coffee, we provide consultations and equipment and we provide tech services, equipment maintenance and repairs,” said Tanner. 

Stepping inside the PennyCup on Depot St, customers are able to see the in production process happen live, complete with a large industrial roaster and food grade storage bins scattered towards the back of the store, filled with coffee grounds prepped for orders. 

“That’s finished coffee. Roasted coffee that is ready to fill for orders. Those are all different regions of roast profiles. The gray bins have roasted coffee and the white ones in the back are green, so raw coffee,” said Tanner. 

In fact, The PennyCup produces about an average of 400 to 500 pounds of coffee daily. 

For anyone visiting the PennyCup as a first time customer, Tanner recommends trying their signature latte- “The Super Rad Latte” or for a cold drink, a simple cold brew. 

“Our cold brew is awesome, very popular. But the super rad has a little bit of cinnamon and cayenne in it. It’s got a little spice, it’s really good.” said Tanner. “If someone were to come in and do something a little different, that’s what I would recommend. Or a cold brew, straight, you don’t even need anything in it. Maybe a little half and half.”

As for future endeavors, The PennyCup hopes to keep things small and local.

“Truthfully, it’s a small town. We’ve got four locations in this city, we don’t need another PennyCup in Asheville to be honest. But if the right opportunity came up and the right person, you’d move further out, there’s the potential to lose a little quality control there. All of a sudden, it becomes a different kind of business. We’re more focused on growing wholesale than opening more cafes. I think the size we are now, cafe wise, is really good,” said Tanner.

Those interested more in The PennyCup as well as their wholesale endeavors can learn more at their site PENNYCUP COFFEE CO
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Students are reading less, and they say it's because of schools
Zack Hall showing off his collection of Pokémon playing cards.
Asheville celebrates 28 year anniversary of Pokémon
“No Exit” prepares for one Hell of an opening
Jasmine Narehood with her new kitten, Mr. Darcy
Emotional support animals help ease anxiety and worry of students on campus
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: Asheville’s locally owned coffee chain, The PennyCup
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: Asheville’s locally owned coffee chain, The PennyCup
Eva Rodriguez-Cué showcases Haywood Famous at Pride.
Former UNCA student to open coffee shop in Asheville
More in Food Reviews
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Despite chilly 20 degree weather, West Coast based hybrid ice cream and waffle store floods with guests on its grand opening
Graphic by Cody Ferguson.
Ferguson’s favorite food fare: Nash
Graphic by Cody Ferguson.
Ferguson’s Favorite Food Fare: Manicomio Pizza
Graphic by Cody Ferguson.
Ferguson’s favorite food fare: Farm Burger
Chai Pani, graphic by Cody Ferguson.
Ferguson’s favorite food fare: Chai Pani

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *