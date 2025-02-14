Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition

We’ve looked back throughout the decades to compile the best love songs of the past 70 years. From classics, you know to new songs you’ll love all in time for Valentine’s Day. Give them a listen and comment on your favorite!

1950s

Time After Time – Vocal Version by Chet Baker (1956)

A timeless jazz standard covered by Chet Baker, “Time After Time – Vocal Version” offers a gentle and earnest profession of love with the sensitive vocals of Chet Baker. The message of the song is only added to by gentle piano accompaniment to create the perfect romantic performance.

Cheek to Cheek by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong (1956)

Another jazz standard, “Cheek to Cheek” is a fun love song that is a wonderful mix of Armstrong’s raspy vocals with Fitzgerald smooth and bright voice. “Cheek to Cheek”. The performance leaves the listener with a smile that spreads as wide as the song title.

1960s

At Last by Etta James (1960)

A touching and beautiful declaration of finding the one, “At Last” sees James beautifully singing the relief and joy of being in true love. James’ powerful vocals accompanied by dazzling string accompaniment solidify “At Last” as one of the best love songs ever made, perfect for your valentine’s day playlist.

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell (1967)

Showing the commitment and transformative power of love, Gaye and Terrell shine on this classic love song. Made popular again by “Guardians of the Galaxy vol.1”, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” is the perfect duet to dance along to with your valentine.

1970s

Let’s Stay Together by Al Green (1972)

One of the most famous and popular love songs, “Let’s Stay Together” sees Green making a declaration of lasting love. Green performs with a passion and earnesty that leaves the listener in love too.

What You Won’t Do for Love by Bobby Caldwell (1978)

A song that boomed again in popularity due to TikTok, “What You Won’t Do for Love” is the perfect song for this upcoming Valentine’s Day. The soulful crooning of Caldwell backed by a strong horn section and bumping bass line creates a song sure to be stuck in your head all week.

1980s

Never Too Much by Luther Vandross (1981)

“Never Too Much” encapsulates the feelings of young love and puts them in a catchy song form. Vandross’ vocals combine with the grooving bass and delicate strings to create a perfect Valentine’s day song to dance to.

When I Think Of You by Janet Jackson (1986)

“When I Think Of You” sees Jackson perfectly put to words the mix of calm and passion that comes with love in a fun 80s fashion. With a synth lead that drives the song and a rhythm section that keeps your toe-tapping “When I Think Of You” is a great addition to your playlist.

1990s

Kiss of Life by Sade (1992)

In this beautiful dedication to the mystifying and transforming powers of love, Sade croons while thinking about her love. With the perfect balance of early 90s R&B that still holds up to this day, “Kiss of Life” remains one of the most beautiful songs written about love ever made.

Lady by D’Angelo (1995)

In a bold and impactful profession of love, D’Angelo uses layered harmonies and a stellar falsetto to show his devotion. This stellar work of songwriting and composition will not leave your playlist once it’s added.

2000s

My Boo by USHER and Alicia Keys (2004)

One of a long list of many 2000s love songs that stay on repeat “My Boo” combines vocal powerhouses USHER and Alicia Keys in a fun and sentimental way. Whether this is your first valentine’s day with your partner or your 50th, “My Boo” is a relatable ear-worm that will have you smiling and singing along.

We Belong Together by Mariah Carey (2005)

Another classic 2000s love song, “We Belong Together” sees Carey reflecting on some of the common problems in relationships. Through her powerful and sensitive vocals, Carey encompasses heartbreak and the hopefulness that there’s still hope in a relationship.

2010s

The Way by Ariana Grande and Mac Miller (2013)

With a bubbly and infectious melody, “The Way” captures the excitement of young love. The high notes and harmonies delivered expertly by Grande and the cheeky verse by Miller make this song a standout in the sea of 2010s love songs.

Love On The Brain by Rihanna (2016)

Rhianna delivers with this song about yearning and passion. Her wide use of vocal range and expressions of love and lust cement this song as one of the best love songs of the 2010s. Whether you are going out with your partner or getting ready to go out with friends this song has the perfect vibe.

2020s

anything by Adrianne Lenker (2020)

In a devastatingly beautiful song with musings on the mundane acts of love, Lenker delivers a beautiful song about an aspect of relationships rarely talked about. With a deceptively simple guitar part and melodically satisfying vocals “anything” delivers in every aspect a love song should.

luther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA (2024)

Lamar and SZA deliver an elegant and catchy love song in this hit off of Lamar’s latest album “GNX”. This song continues Lamar’s long line of hits and multiple Grammy wins. Sampling Luther Vandross, this song is the perfect mix of lyrical rap and angelic melodies delivered by SZA.

