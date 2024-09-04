UNC Asheville students kick off the school year at Rockypalooza

On Friday, students and faculty upheld the longstanding tradition of holding Rockypalooza, and got the chance to mingle and celebrate the end of summer before hitting the books this fall.

“To me, it’s the official kickoff to the school year,” Associate Director for Student Involvement Anna Claire Jackson said.

Jackson planned the event for the third time this year, coordinating the activities, vendors, sponsors, marketing, food, and tents. She said Rockypalooza is important because it allows everyone on campus to bond.

We had classes start on Monday, but this is the first campus-wide celebration where everyone comes together. Faculty, staff, returning students, and new students. So, it’s nice to have that community that officially comes together for the first time,” Jackson said.

Something new for Rockypalooza this year were the sponsors. Jackson said they were a big help in being able to run the event, and she is glad they were there to help make the night even better for attendees.

“This is the first year we’ve had sponsors. Sponsors here today were The Madness, Bank of America, The Hop and The Pop, and Pepsi. We give them some marketing space and they come out and give out free stuff. That’s been really cool,” Jackson said.

Jackson said one of her favorite parts of the night is being able to have tables for the student organizations. Since so many new and returning students come to Rockypalooza, she said she appreciates how much attention it brings to different clubs and groups on campus.

“Every year, that’s such a good draw. They have free stuff and stickers and candy, so it’s really fun for new students especially to connect with them, and for returning students to reconnect,” Jackson said.

UNCA senior Lorand Link hosted one of those tables for the first time this year, representing the German club. Link said they attended and enjoyed Rockypalooza every year since coming to UNCA.

“Running a table has been pretty good actually. We got a lot more signatures than we were necessarily expecting, so that’s always exciting. A little hectic in the sense of having a week to get everything together when it’s also the first week of class, but it’s really fun. I love talking to people and chatting with the other club tables next to me.” Link said.

Link said they were excited to get more students involved with their particular club, since it was recently announced that German will no longer be available to concentrate on at UNCA.

“It’s a really nice atmosphere. Everyone that shows up is excited. There’s a lot of dogs and we always love that. The food is always pretty good, and it’s free food. Who doesn’t love free food?” Link said.

This year, Rockypalooza had several activities for attendees to enjoy, including a rock wall, foam pit, ax throwing, crafts, food, music, and more. As for the students’ favorite part of the night, the line at the “make your own street sign” tent speaks for itself. Jackson said the line for signs is massive from start to finish, until they eventually have to cut the line due to running out of time or signs.

“ I love the sign making. It’s pretty awesome. I think we have to keep that going,” UNCA first year Bennett Wright said. The only thing he said was missing from the evening: a dunk tank.

“I think it’s a really great way to bring everyone together after a stressful first week of classes. There’s a lot of activities that help people interact more, and especially all the booths. I just had a nice chat with the frat bros. Overall, I’d give it a solid 8.8/10. Big fan of Rockypalooza,” Wright said.