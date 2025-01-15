The Blue Banner

Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
Destroyed semi-trailers by Lyman Street.
The RAD rises from the rubble
Man-made lake for student recreation on Momentum campus
NC wilderness program implements drastic reforms amid safety concerns, declining attendance
Show attendees convene outside Static Age Records - Emily Moosbrugger
Static Age Records encounters an uncertain financial future following Hurricane Helene
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Women's soccer player Jordan Schaetzy stretching in the training room.
UNC Asheville women’s soccer team wants to reduce ACL injuries in the sport
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man
A tale of two Hendersonvilles
A tale of two Hendersonvilles
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
On the table sits a laptop with Google Meet pulled up on it, a candle burning, "The Seven Year Slip" by Ashley Poston in paperback, a kindle and a cup of tea.
Readers dig deep into the taboos of romance while praising digital book clubs post Helene
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Governor Tim Walz visits the Orange Peel
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
UNC Asheville campus life trivia crossword
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
SOS UNCA: Episode 3
Submit to the Banner!
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene

Lindsey Toman, News writer, [email protected]
January 15, 2025
The NOAA photo library (left), Lindsey Toman (right)
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.

Over 100 years ago, Asheville and the surrounding area was hit by an incredibly powerful storm causing devastation almost equal in proportion to the one affecting Asheville now, Hurricane Helene.

“We got more rain than we would have otherwise because of the effects of climate change, but I just think one of the big lessons from this is that no matter how great our infrastructure and society systems are, there’s nothing you can do about a flood like this,” Chair of the UNC Asheville Environmental Sciences Department David Gillette said.

Gillette said there are many different factors in comparing the Great Flood of 1916 to Hurricane Helene, emphasizing the state of the environmental legislature.

“That was an interesting flood because back then, you know, we didn’t have a lot of the environmental legislation that we have now,” Gillette said. “One of the ways that our landscape was a lot different then was that we had a lot of deforestation going on.”

According to Gillette, the logging industry was a large factor to the devastation caused by The Great Flood of 1916. He said without trees and vegetation to slow the movement of water, the plants were unable to move it back into the atmosphere, which caused the intense level of flooding and erosion in the aftermath.

“When it rains, when that water runs down a hill, if there’s no vegetation on that hill it’s gonna run down faster, it’s gonna lose less of its power and it’s going to erode more, it’s gonna bring more sediment with it,” Gillette said. 

Isabella Bascom, a sophomore psychology student and student environmental center employee, said she is concerned for the safety of this legislation in the current political climate. 

“Considering we have someone in power that has stated before that he doesn’t necessarily believe in climate change, at least before we had at least a few environmentally led policies put in place and I’m honestly scared of how enforced they’re going to be now,” Bascom said.

Hurricane Helene and The Great Flood both caused the most significant damage to the River Arts District. Professor of Atmospheric Science at UNC Asheville Douglas Miller said part of the reason the area got hit so hard was due to the convergence of the Swannanoa and French Broad river.

“Between the French Broad to the south and Swannanoa to the east, again just like Helene, there’s a lot of water going into the headwaters of those two rivers, and of course they meet in Asheville, so that’s why Asheville just got slammed back in 1916 and of course it got slammed with Helene as well,” Miller said.

According to Gillette, the River Arts District housed a hub of industrial factories and warehouses in 1916, with less regulated chemicals than there are now.

“When water comes flooding through all of those, all the stuff it’s gonna bring into the water is gonna be really, really bad,” Gillette said, “but people didn’t know, and we didn’t pass the Clean Water Act until 1970, so there were no laws regulating the quality of our waters back then.” 

According to Gillette and Miller, catastrophic weather events like Helene and The Great Flood are becoming more likely to occur in shorter intervals now due to climate change.

“Because of the warming ocean temperatures, I think we’re starting to have to rethink what is going to be our new normal and so therefore, how frequent are these things going to be happening?” Miller said. 

The atmospheric science professor said when the ocean surface temperature is warmer, it makes it easier for moisture to move into the air. He said as climate change warms the ocean more each year, storm season will become slightly more intense in tandem.

“It’s hard to believe, you know, with the way the climate is changing, it might not be another 100 years before something like this could happen again,” Gillette said, “I’ve read some studies that said that the amount of rainfall we got from Hurricane Helene probably increased by 10-20% because of changes to the climate over the last several decades.”



