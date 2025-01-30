The Blue Banner

The Hellenic Dance Festival celebrates Greek heritage across generations

By Chrisoula Theodorou, [email protected], Arts & Features writer
January 29, 2025
Chrisoula Theodorou
The dance group Iscahis from Raleigh performs at the Hellenic Dance Festival.

As you walk into a viewing room of a massive convention center, you are met with an air of open anticipation and a very simple stage.

It is one of the first moments of a very long weekend. 

The constant stream of chatter is following a bountiful amount of hugs and well wishes as a community comes together. It feels like you walked into a rerun of the film, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” 

Some people are filled with excitement, others with nerves. 

Although there are various emotions flying all around, everyone seemingly shares exactly three things in common: their orthodox religion, their Greek heritage and their excitement to dance. 

In the heart of Winston-Salem on MLK weekend, a vibrant celebration unfolds echoing across generations and cultures called The Hellenic Dance Festival. 

This year the annual competition was held in the Grand Marriott Convention Center, here members of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of America all come together to celebrate their culture, in a Greek dance competition. 

“I have attended every year that I could. Usually as a spectator, but now I am finally able to compete with the South Florida group. I have not been this excited to be Greek in a very long time,” said Eleni Angelos, dance competitor in the Hellenic Dance Festival. 

She said HDF is one of the most attended events by the Greek Orthodox community, and over 50 teams registered for this year’s competition.

“I have seen some people who I didn’t even know that I knew, but I mean I guess that’s just what being Greek means. There’s a lot of love and care for those who are around us. Everyone is family,” Eleni said. 

Although a lot of the community does not keep in contact with each other for some time, gentle eyes meet others in a way that harnesses clear compassion and love for the other. The constant hum of familiarity with them is a reminder of old times. 

In between all the small moments and reunions you realize you are somewhere between a family gathering and a cultural movement. 

The Dancers, some clad in traditional costumes, others in modern attire, start to take the stage, initiating a rhythm that invites everyone to become attentive.

“From all the hard work our team has put into this competition, I believe it truly is all worthwhile in the end,” said Vasiliki Koukoutsis, a senior division competitor and Hellenic youth worker. 

Koukoutsis said she learned how to perform specific dances that date back centuries. She said the dances make her feel connected to the family members who danced the same way before her. 

“From reconnecting old friendships to making new ones, it’s never too old to be able to share your culture with the people who are just like you. This is what I always tell my dancers. It’s not just in the heritage we have, but also in the religious aspect. It makes you kinda feel not alone,” Koukoutsis said.

Koukoutis said this year’s theme agápi, which translates to the word love, deeply resonated with everyone  she spoke to at the competition.  

As you watch the dancers move, weaving in and out of the crowd, they draw everyone into a tapestry of movement and music.

Each step and turn tells a story. The little intricacies of the dance make both the judges, as well as audience members, smile in adoration as a slow bond forms on the stage. 

“I know that I am only watching this year, but I am so excited to watch all of the different styles and see all of my people,” said Stephanie Angelos, junior spectator.

She said although she did not wish to participate in the dancing this year, she felt it was still important to attend because she would miss seeing all her peers who she usually doesn’t get to connect with. 

“I get why they chose the theme for this year. Once you think about it, it’s not just about the competitor aspect, but also about the love we have for what we do. Something that I only ever see within our community,” Stephanie said.  

The dancers move off stage as the last few notes carry them off. Some of them look at eachother with a sense of pride and accomplishment in the other. 

There is a moment of applause directly followed by the rapid pick up in conversation. 

This year 24 awards were given to the competitors, all ranging from the primary division to the advanced senior division. 

The next Hellenic Dance Festival will take place in New Orleans in winter 2026. 

“It’s going to be the 25th anniversary of the event, and I am literally counting down the days until we are here and the community members have been counting down the moments until they are all together again. Plus, maybe the Florida kind will have a win again like we did this year,” Eleni said. 

