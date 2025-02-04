The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Women's soccer player Jordan Schaetzy stretching in the training room.
UNC Asheville women’s soccer team wants to reduce ACL injuries in the sport
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Governor Tim Walz visits the Orange Peel
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
SOS UNCA: Episode 3
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24

Jason Miller, Arts & Features Editor, [email protected]February 4, 2025

We’ve compiled the top songs from the past month, including up-and-coming artists to veteran stars, released this week. Give them a listen and comment on your favorite. 

* * *

“Basic Being Basic” by Djo 

This cover image released by AWAL Recordings America shows “Basic Being Basic” by Djo.

The highly anticipated track from “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery (stage name Djo) is the first single from his upcoming album titled “The Crux,” out April 4. “Basic Being Basic” sees Keery leaning into nostalgic sounds with bright synth leads and a catchy aesthetic reminiscent of musical predecessors like CAKE and The Buggles. The single criticizes the current modern way of acting too cool and encourages listeners to be themselves.

Listen here: 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/03zWQa4ZQEMofug2Gmh6io?si=ec31004e4aeb4c40

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/basic-being-basic/1791184860?i=1791184865

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AYJJQEMHwo

* * *

“Sports car” by Tate McRae

This cover image released by RCA Records shows “Sports car” by Tate McRae.

The third single from Tate McRae’s upcoming album titled “So Close To What” out Feb 20, “Sports car” sees McRae borrowing production and songwriting styles from 90s pop to create an infectious pop song. The single is a great going-out song with seductive lyrics and a catchy hook reminiscent of Nelly Furtado. McRae continues to create songs that stay on the charts and in our heads, slowly solidifying her as one of the new-era pop stars. 

Listen Here: 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2zOmS55knKWSgScYPTNmGQ?si=948b457e6bc2434f

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sports-car/1779319620?i=1779319634

Youtube: https://youtu.be/7InTkBxPtK4?si=WYBDkRC_-NEsHb_7

* * *

“Striptease” by FKA twigs

This cover image released by Young Recordings Limited under exclusive license to Atlantic Recording Corporation shows “Striptease” by FKA twigs.

Off of FKA twigs’ fourth studio album “EUSEXUA,” “Striptease” explores intimacy through sensual language backed by futuristic, masterfully produced instrumentation. With kicking 808s and crisp hi-hats, twigs walks the line between industrial club music and vulnerable love songs with expert precision. Björk’s influence, with the hitting rhythmic sections from Drum and Bass style music, and angelic vocals combine to create an unforgettable musical experience. 

Listen Here: 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5kILHrfMHQ4eFHZqnu4yY3?si=f8003418a163453d

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/striptease/1767658574?i=1767658867

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ2njttY3BA

* * *

“4X4” by Travis Scott 

This cover image released by Cactus Jack Records under exclusive license to Epic Records shows “4X4” by Travis Scott.

Following Travis Scott’s critically acclaimed “Utopia,” “4X4” is Scott’s most recent single. With strong melodies, a catchy hook, and a smooth rap verse, “4X4” is a promising sign for Scott’s next project. The use of marching band horns adds to the musical texture helping to set the single apart from other rap songs this year. 

Listen Here: 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6s8WSX1MxNThrot8ThI6fG?si=154f22537f2248b1

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/4×4/1792323325?i=1792323326

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkIS4DpRPHY

* * *

“All Over You by Mabel and King Promise

This cover image released by Universal Music Operations Limited shows “All Over You’ by Mabel and King Promise.

The newest single from singer-songwriter Mabel, “All Over You” combines R&B with afrobeats in an infectious song only added to by King Promise’s lush voice. While possibly not the most popular new song from this week, “All Over You” is a gem worth diving into. 

Listen Here: 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4Hf4m5aPeoXxxhDR29PnWO?si=8989394c584c47dd

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/all-over-you/1790246464?i=1790246466

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJgpIT0Updk

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Personal Column
Booth's Book Reviews: "Daisy Jones and The Six"
Booth's Book Reviews: "Daisy Jones and The Six"
A student's perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul