The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24

We’ve compiled the top songs from the past month, including up-and-coming artists to veteran stars, released this week. Give them a listen and comment on your favorite.

* * *

“Basic Being Basic” by Djo

The highly anticipated track from “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery (stage name Djo) is the first single from his upcoming album titled “The Crux,” out April 4. “Basic Being Basic” sees Keery leaning into nostalgic sounds with bright synth leads and a catchy aesthetic reminiscent of musical predecessors like CAKE and The Buggles. The single criticizes the current modern way of acting too cool and encourages listeners to be themselves.

Listen here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/03zWQa4ZQEMofug2Gmh6io?si=ec31004e4aeb4c40

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/basic-being-basic/1791184860?i=1791184865

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AYJJQEMHwo

* * *

“Sports car” by Tate McRae

The third single from Tate McRae’s upcoming album titled “So Close To What” out Feb 20, “Sports car” sees McRae borrowing production and songwriting styles from 90s pop to create an infectious pop song. The single is a great going-out song with seductive lyrics and a catchy hook reminiscent of Nelly Furtado. McRae continues to create songs that stay on the charts and in our heads, slowly solidifying her as one of the new-era pop stars.

Listen Here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2zOmS55knKWSgScYPTNmGQ?si=948b457e6bc2434f

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sports-car/1779319620?i=1779319634

Youtube: https://youtu.be/7InTkBxPtK4?si=WYBDkRC_-NEsHb_7

* * *

“Striptease” by FKA twigs

Off of FKA twigs’ fourth studio album “EUSEXUA,” “Striptease” explores intimacy through sensual language backed by futuristic, masterfully produced instrumentation. With kicking 808s and crisp hi-hats, twigs walks the line between industrial club music and vulnerable love songs with expert precision. Björk’s influence, with the hitting rhythmic sections from Drum and Bass style music, and angelic vocals combine to create an unforgettable musical experience.

Listen Here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5kILHrfMHQ4eFHZqnu4yY3?si=f8003418a163453d

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/striptease/1767658574?i=1767658867

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ2njttY3BA

* * *

“4X4” by Travis Scott

Following Travis Scott’s critically acclaimed “Utopia,” “4X4” is Scott’s most recent single. With strong melodies, a catchy hook, and a smooth rap verse, “4X4” is a promising sign for Scott’s next project. The use of marching band horns adds to the musical texture helping to set the single apart from other rap songs this year.

Listen Here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6s8WSX1MxNThrot8ThI6fG?si=154f22537f2248b1

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/4×4/1792323325?i=1792323326

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkIS4DpRPHY

* * *

“All Over You” by Mabel and King Promise

The newest single from singer-songwriter Mabel, “All Over You” combines R&B with afrobeats in an infectious song only added to by King Promise’s lush voice. While possibly not the most popular new song from this week, “All Over You” is a gem worth diving into.

Listen Here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4Hf4m5aPeoXxxhDR29PnWO?si=8989394c584c47dd

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/all-over-you/1790246464?i=1790246466

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJgpIT0Updk