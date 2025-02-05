Board game café navigates reopening while serving its community during uncertain times

The Blue Banner

Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Women's soccer player Jordan Schaetzy stretching in the training room.
UNC Asheville women’s soccer team wants to reduce ACL injuries in the sport
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Governor Tim Walz visits the Orange Peel
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
SOS UNCA: Episode 3
Board game café navigates reopening while serving its community during uncertain times

Mavie Marcos, Arts & Features writer, [email protected]
February 5, 2025
Mavie Marcos
General Manager Mike Belsole warms up the crowd at the Sunday Trivia Brunch at Well Played Board Game Café.

The Well Played Board Game Café team pulled together to turn their unlit and waterless space into a much-needed refuge for locals recently left shaken by Hurricane Helene.

“We could at least be a space that people could come and sort of escape for a bit, you know, a much needed escape,” said Mike Belsole, general manager of Well Played Board Game Café.

Surprised by the devastation the morning after Helene hit Asheville, Belsole found himself unable to travel. While a landslide blocking I-40 kept him from assessing the damage at work, owners and other team members did their best.

“We had plans to possibly open up in the afternoon, you know. No one saw the magnitude of what was coming until it was too late. Kevin and Jason and Steve, they were all here, or they were here making sure that anything that could be done could be done,” Belsole said. “We donated all the food we had, and thankfully, we suffered no structural damage like a lot of the businesses around here.”

Once the initial shock subsided, questions about how to help the struggling community surfaced for Belsole and his team.

“We thought about how we could help the situation. We want this to be a community space during the best of times, and we thought about what we could offer during the worst of times,” Belsole said.

Neighboring businesses donated meals to those in need, using outdoor grills and impromptu kitchens.

“Burial, around the corner, pulled out gas grills and they were making community food. World Kitchen opened up right across. It was wonderful that they came by,” Belsole said. “We couldn’t serve food. We didn’t have the space or the facilities to kind of do what Burial was doing, but we had all these games to share.”

Originally constructed as a car garage, Belsole said Well Played uses an electric, ventless kitchen. Without running water or power, a hindered Belsole offered a quiet space, warm, friendly faces and their expansive game inventory, all free of charge.

“Mike had the idea,” said Jared Schulz, back-of-house manager and shift lead.We actually just opened up the doors. We had free game passes. We just wanted people, especially during that tough time, to come in here, relax and maybe connect. Just take their minds off all the worries they brought in, at least for a little bit.” 

A grateful public trickled in.

“People would come in and they’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much for being open,'” Schulz said.

“People were just appreciative. According to them, we didn’t have to do anything, and then we did, and that was somehow a miracle,” Belsole said.

Days later, Schulz said Belsole and his team hosted a truncated version of one of WPBGC’s most cherished weekly events, Sunday Morning Trivia Brunch, where a lot of regulars showed up with their friends. 

Sunday Trivia devotee and Mars Hill resident Sarah Daniels said the event was a really good time because everyone was looking for a bit of normalcy.

According to Belsole, unease grew over the uncertain future of the café, which struggled to fully reopen without a clear timeline for the return of essential power and potable water.

“It was a huge concern, kind of in the background. We were all just figuring out what the next month or two or three or four were gonna look like,” Belsole said.

The Buncombe County Health and Human Services offered informational meetings detailing the steps required for businesses to reopen. 

“They were invaluable, of course. You know, they put in a lot of emergency procedures,” Belsole said. “They called in inspectors from other parts of the state to come in because there’s a whole process to reopen if you don’t have running water. We’ve never been tested like that.” 

According to Belsole, new sanitation measures and disposable cups and plates facilitated a much-anticipated partial reopening. Adhering to these new requirements, staff served individually wrapped snacks like pretzel bags and peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables.

“We just had prepackaged food for the most part, so we didn’t have to worry about cooking anything,” Schulz said.

By mid-December, municipal water returned. With running water, an empty refrigerator and eagerness to fully reopen, Belsole and his team looked toward the future.

“For us, it also was a chance to rethink things. You know, we lost all our food, so the silver lining was, well, let’s use this as an opportunity to rethink our menu. We’ve had this menu for a while and it was time to shake things up,” Belsole said.  

After considering all his toothsome options, Belsole said, “We went hard into pressed sandwiches.”

