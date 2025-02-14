Catan: The greatest board game of all time

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Abigail Cutler conquers and wins CATAN Seafarers with her family.
Catan: The greatest board game of all time
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
Walking path to the Ridges residence halls
The Return: Coming back to campus post-hurricane and the weight that comes with it
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Catan: The greatest board game of all time

Argue with a wall.
Alexandrea Thomson, Literary Journalist, [email protected]
February 11, 2025
Abigail Cutler
Abigail Cutler conquers and wins CATAN Seafarers with her family.

Welcome to Catan, the game that disguises itself as friendly family fun but is actually a masterclass in human nature’s raw, unfiltered truths. Forget candy-colored dice games or cooperative feel-good nonsense. It’s Darwinism on cardboard. A crash course in why your ancestors conquered instead of collaborated. 

Catan isn’t just any board game; it’s a life simulator. It’s where your dreams of peaceful coexistence dash faster than you can roll a seven. It’s a brutal crash course in resource scarcity, unchecked ambition, and why humanity keeps building empires, only to burn them to the ground.

The setup is deceptively simple. You’re plopped onto a hexagonal island divided into patches of resource-rich terrain: forests give you wood, pastures churn out sheep, mountains produce ore, fields grow wheat, and hills make brick. Each hex is stamped with a number from 2 to 12, and every time the dice land on that number, it rains resources for anyone lucky or strategic enough to own adjacent settlements. 

In the beginning, everyone starts with dreams of equality. Settlements are spread out, trades are amicable, and you might even smile when someone else rolls your number. But as the game progresses, the mask slips. The true goal of Catan isn’t to build – it’s to dominate. 

You’ll fight tooth and nail for resources. Forget ethics. Forget fairness. If you’re good at this game, you’ll learn fast that being “nice” gets you a one-way ticket to irrelevance. 

The rules? Simple. Build settlements, upgrade them into cities, trade resources, and pave over your enemies’ hopes with roads. Lots of roads. 

You don’t “build” roads and settlements – you carve them into the land like veins, channeling resources to your growing empire. Cities? They’re not just upgrades; they’re industrial revolutions in miniature, doubling your resource output and turning your meek little settlements into production juggernauts. And every card you draw, a development card, a sneaky monopoly or a devastating knight, becomes another tool in your arsenal, another step toward absolute control. 

Let’s talk about the robber: A tiny black pawn, sure, but it’s the embodiment of all humanity’s worst impulses: greed, sabotage, vengeance. Roll a seven, and the tax collector comes. Suddenly, you’re not just managing resources; you’re wielding power. Drop the robber on someone’s prime hex, and you’re not just stealing their wheat – you’re gutting their economy. You’re a barbarian raiding the granaries of a once-thriving village. And it feels good.

The numbers on the hexes? They’re not just there for decoration – they’re a master class in probability. Sixes and eights are jackpot cities, while twos and twelves are the board’s arid wastelands. But even those dead zones can become goldmines with the right ports. Ports: the great equalizers. Trade two sheep for one ore or three bricks for one wheat, and suddenly, you’re not just playing the game – you’re rigging it in your favor.

The beauty of Catan is in its balance. Every choice is a gamble. Build a road here, and you might cut off your opponent’s expansion. Build it there, and you secure your monopoly. But the dice are cruel gods, and no amount of planning can save you from the existential crisis of rolling three fours in a row while your opponent milks their rights for all they’re worth. 

And trades? Trades are where the game gets truly savage. You don’t just barter; you manipulate. You dangle that precious ore like a carrot, convincing your opponent to give up two wheat and a sheep. And just when they think you’re their ally, you use that ore to build a city that blocks their road to victory. It’s not personal; it’s business – ruthless, cutthroat business. 

Victory in Catan isn’t just about racking up ten points. It’s about proving you’re the smartest person in the room. Longest Road? That’s your empire stretching across the horizon. Largest Army? That’s your declaration.

But the goal? Dominance. Absolute. Unquestioned. You don’t win Catan, you conquer it. Imperialism isn’t an afterthought; it’s the only thought. The person who grabs the most land, gobbles up the most resources, and monopolizes the board? They’re not just victorious; they’re a walking, talking metaphor for the entire history of civilization. 

See, Catan isn’t about rolling dice and making deals. It’s about survival of the fittest. You don’t just need sheep; you need all the sheep. You need to leave your opponents staring at their pathetic little pastures, wondering where they went wrong. You don’t just trade, you manipulate. You barter your wheat for their trust, then stab them in the back with a brick. 

It’s brilliant, really. Catan isn’t a game; it’s a mirror. A reminder that humans didn’t evolve to share. We evolved to win. The same primal instincts that made kingdoms rise and fall are the ones that make you hoard ore like it’s gold and scream bloody murder when someone cuts off your road to Longest Path glory. 

So, is Catan the best board game ever? Absolutely. It’s Monopoly with brains, Risk without the tedium, a sociology class disguised as a Saturday night activity. Hate it? Cry about it. Love it? Then you already know: life’s a game, and the ones who know how to play it, can win.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man