Harvest Records celebrated its 20th anniversary as vinyl records continue to inspire a new generation of musicians in Asheville

Ramsey Library stands tall on the UNC Asheville campus amidst DEI removal across the UNC schooling systems.
Sudden removal of DEI in UNCA curriculum causes concerns among staff and students
Compilation of water damage
Sprinkler Head Bursts in Mills Dorm, Flooding Two Rooms: Freezing Temperatures to Blame.
Students at the career, internship, grad school fair
College students don’t feel prepared to work after graduating school
Students protest ICE in front of Highsmith Student Union
Student concerns raised over lack of university communication regarding ICE protocol
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Abigail Cutler conquers and wins CATAN Seafarers with her family.
Catan: The greatest board game of all time
Harvest Records inventory lines back wall.
Harvest Records celebrated its 20th anniversary as vinyl records continue to inspire a new generation of musicians in Asheville
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Pictured: Delaney Wildcatt, member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Being acknowledged: recognizing Indigenous students at UNC Asheville
Gallivant Coffee stands strong before closure showing off their orders
Summer eviction shocks local coffee shop owner and surrounding community
Asheville residents meet up at Creative Mornings to connect with each other.
Creative Mornings inspires connections throughout the Asheville community
Investigating Eastern Hemlock Damage with Brayden “Bee” Giffin
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Submit to the Banner!
Jason Miller, Arts & Features Editor, [email protected] 
February 26, 2025
Jason Miller
Asheville serves as a foundation for the comeback of vinyl as local stores continue to promote the narrative of a beloved classic into the hands of a new generation, according to Harvest Records Co-Owner Mark Capon.

“I don’t know that we ever would have necessarily predicted the vinyl resurgence as it is now, but I think we’ve always known from the beginning that there’s people like us that want to support musicians, buy music, collect music, have that experience with music that’s beyond just the digital relationship,” Capon said. 

Harvest Records, West Asheville’s go-to record shop, sets the tone for the trend as the store celebrated its 20th anniversary in August. 

“We set out to create a space that sold music but also was sort of a safe fun environment for people to just congregate and hang out, and talk about their lives and talk about music and what it means to them,” Capon said.

Capon said the community is the foundation for Harvest Records, and without ties to the local music scene, Harvest’s success would not be possible.  

“When we opened over here in West Asheville, tourists never came over to this part of West Asheville 20 years ago so it was really important to us from the get-go to be a neighborhood record store in that way,” Capon said. 

UNCA Professor of Music Brian Felix said the recent comeback of older music formats is counterintuitive. Yet vinyl continues to grow in sales and appeal. 

“The contributing factors have something to do with peoples’ need to have a more tangible experience with the music that they like,” Felix said.“They want to own it, they want to have a physical thing that you can look at the art they want to have that physical experience where you actually like put the needle on the vinyl and then you are committing to it.”

The cost of vinyl also allows artists to make far more money off their music than streaming services and allows fans to purchase something more than just band tee shirts, Felix said.

Even during times of uncertainty and a pandemic, Asheville’s record stores thrive. 

“The only blip was in the pandemic, but they figured it out, I still remember during the early days of the pandemic Harvest Records would make a video put it on Facebook of just them flipping through records on the video and people would send a message and say, ‘OK I want that one,’ and then they’d go pick it up with a mask on,” Felix said.

“If fans want the physical versions of media, more power to them. I love having physical versions of media. I think it’s really cool to hold the music in your hands,” says Noah Brackett, a senior at UNCA studying music technology. 

Brackett is an avid collector of vinyl records and a close follower of the vinyl trend. 

“Asheville being such a good music city lends itself to being very accessible as a vinyl collector,” Brackett said. 

Brackett said the main change in the vinyl trend is the availability of the physical medium, as Walmart and Target are now selling records and exclusive pressings, a relatively new occurrence. 

“When I saw Walmart starting selling records when I was in high school, I saw Weezer Blue Album and I was like ‘What is going on?’” Brackett said. 

Brackett said while big retail stores are now selling vinyl records, the major pressing plants in America are often unable to keep up with the demand and get clogged up by bigger artists pressing multiple variants of the same record, such as Taylor Swift and Adele. 

“There are a lot more independent pressers now and independent labels that are able to press vinyl records which I think is very good because not only does it make that medium of music more accessible, artists make more money from those physical sales than streaming or even CDs. You can charge 30 dollars for a record while you can charge maybe 15 for a CD,” said Brackett. 

Brackett said many local Asheville artists press their own records at these pressers, which feeds into the community aspect of the vinyl scene in Asheville. 

Brackett said while it’s unpredictable if vinyl records stay in fashion, it is unlikely there will be another old form of music that could take their place.

West Asheville’s Harvest Records will celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday, April 12, by selling exclusive pressings of albums and singles in a fun community setting.  

