The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Community members gather along Broadway with signs to gain the attention of the cars passing by.
UNCA explores options for urban forest, sparking community concerns
Firestorm employee Glenn Coco holds “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a commonly banned and challenged book about racism. 
The rise in book bans raises fears of suppressed voices for educators
UNC Asheville's 2025 Homecoming court poses with their crowned royal family.
Homecoming court family results skewed at the gender line
Ramsey Library stands tall on the UNC Asheville campus amidst DEI removal across the UNC schooling systems.
Sudden removal of DEI in UNCA curriculum causes concerns among staff and students
Compilation of water damage
Sprinkler Head Bursts in Mills Dorm, Flooding Two Rooms: Freezing Temperatures to Blame.
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Hyannis House sign made by students on the gravel path leading from the campus to the student space.
Hyannis House closure causes concern for students over the future of diversity spaces
Harvest Records inventory lines back wall.
Harvest Records celebrated its 20th anniversary as vinyl records continue to inspire a new generation of musicians in Asheville
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Pictured: Delaney Wildcatt, member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Being acknowledged: recognizing Indigenous students at UNC Asheville
Gallivant Coffee stands strong before closure showing off their orders
Summer eviction shocks local coffee shop owner and surrounding community
UNCA takes on the N.C. College Media Conference
Asheville 2025 Mardi Gras Parade
Investigating Eastern Hemlock Damage with Brayden “Bee” Giffin
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

The rise in book bans raises fears of suppressed voices for educators

Lindsey Toman, Assistant News Editor, [email protected]
March 17, 2025
Firestorm employee Glenn Coco holds “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a commonly banned and challenged book about racism. 
Lindsey Toman
Firestorm employee Glenn Coco holds “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a commonly banned and challenged book about racism. 

As efforts to restrict access to certain books increase throughout the country, educators, activists and readers are pushing back, arguing that limiting perspectives in literature is a dangerous step toward silencing entire communities.

“I think you can’t really fight book bans without taking a larger approach to thinking about community defense and liberation because book bans aren’t really about books, right? They’re about people,” said Libertie Valance, a co-owner and community events coordinator at Firestorm, a local anti-fascist bookstore.

According to Valance, the far right has initiated a personal attack on access to literature related to black history as well as queer and trans-life experiences. She said ultimately, the conservative segment of the political body wants to see those groups of people further marginalized or even fully erased from society.

“One of the things that books allow for is a sort of unmediated experimentation and exploration of ideas,” Valance said. “We feel that restriction and banning of ideas and books is sort of an initial step in efforts to attack or even kind of erase whole groups of people.”

President of the Student North Carolina Association of Educators Noah Barone said these book bans really limit what educators can teach.

“Oftentimes the way that we are able to connect with students is by using books that relate to their personal experience, books that give them a new broader perspective on something they didn’t previously have,” Barone said. 

According to Barone, parents should recognize that their one opinion on something isn’t the whole perspective of all parents and educators. Barone said it is a parent’s responsibility to figure out what’s best for their own child while also not telling other people how to parent their children.

“There’s a lot of reactionary politics happening right now, for one reason or another, it’s an issue we typically see from right wing, conservative crowds, banning books that talk about more progressive issues or whatever they want to label as woke or DEI,” Barone said.

Kimberly Nava Eggett, the educational innovation coordinator for UNCA and  previous K-12 school librarian, said the root of banning books is a fear of something different historically. 

The UNCA alumnus said reducing the number of viewpoints limits the possibility for students to see not only other perspectives but also themselves reflected.

“People feel so emboldened in restricting and limiting because there’s a fear of not knowing,” Nava Eggett said. “I think right now it’s a political strategy that is being used to target and disempower certain groups of people.”

According to the American Library Association, the number of library books and resources targeted for censorship surged 65% in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching the highest levels documented in more than 20 years of tracking.

According to the section “Censorship by the Numbers on the ALA’s website, titles representing the voices and lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC individuals made up 47% of those targeted in censorship attempts.

“I do think that media literacy is a key component of us trying to grapple with this new wave of information we’re getting. I don’t know if we have a great strategy on how to deal with that as a society right now,” Nava Eggett said. “It’s easy to create your own echo chamber on social media that will help people believe that a certain issue is the only right answer to something.”

Nava Eggett said if people aren’t able to make those choices or critically think about why these books are written, it can disempower students from learning more about the world around them and figuring out who they are on their educational journey

“As an educator right now, the climate doesn’t feel like folks have got our back,” she said. “They’re professionally trained, and yet they’re being told that their professional judgment is not good.”

According to Nava Eggett, book bannings can sometimes have the opposite effect and increase the number of people reading them as a protest. 

“My hope is that we’re in a time of change that’s headed in the right direction,” Nava Eggett said. “As we continue to hear from those marginalized voices, we can help support those perspectives as much as possible.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Community members gather along Broadway with signs to gain the attention of the cars passing by.
UNCA explores options for urban forest, sparking community concerns
UNC Asheville's 2025 Homecoming court poses with their crowned royal family.
Homecoming court family results skewed at the gender line
Ramsey Library stands tall on the UNC Asheville campus amidst DEI removal across the UNC schooling systems.
Sudden removal of DEI in UNCA curriculum causes concerns among staff and students
Compilation of water damage
Sprinkler Head Bursts in Mills Dorm, Flooding Two Rooms: Freezing Temperatures to Blame.
Students at the career, internship, grad school fair
College students don’t feel prepared to work after graduating school
Students protest ICE in front of Highsmith Student Union
Student concerns raised over lack of university communication regarding ICE protocol