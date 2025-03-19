UNCA explores options for urban forest, sparking community concerns

The Blue Banner

Firestorm employee Glenn Coco holds “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a commonly banned and challenged book about racism. 
The rise in book bans raises fears of suppressed voices for educators
UNC Asheville's 2025 Homecoming court poses with their crowned royal family.
Homecoming court family results skewed at the gender line
Ramsey Library stands tall on the UNC Asheville campus amidst DEI removal across the UNC schooling systems.
Sudden removal of DEI in UNCA curriculum causes concerns among staff and students
Compilation of water damage
Sprinkler Head Bursts in Mills Dorm, Flooding Two Rooms: Freezing Temperatures to Blame.
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Hyannis House sign made by students on the gravel path leading from the campus to the student space.
Hyannis House closure causes concern for students over the future of diversity spaces
Harvest Records inventory lines back wall.
Harvest Records celebrated its 20th anniversary as vinyl records continue to inspire a new generation of musicians in Asheville
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Pictured: Delaney Wildcatt, member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Being acknowledged: recognizing Indigenous students at UNC Asheville
Gallivant Coffee stands strong before closure showing off their orders
Summer eviction shocks local coffee shop owner and surrounding community
UNCA takes on the N.C. College Media Conference
Asheville 2025 Mardi Gras Parade
Investigating Eastern Hemlock Damage with Brayden “Bee” Giffin
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Submit to the Banner!
Caroline Robert, MCOM Contributor, [email protected] 
March 19, 2025
Caroline Robert
Signs of development appear within a beloved urban forest on the edge of UNCA’s campus, driving community members to demand answers about the land’s future.

“The first we knew about it was when this vehicle came plowing trails into wide roads,” said Dennis Ash, a retired teacher and resident of Five Points, a neighborhood bordering the woods.

An outside source hired by UNCA is currently exploring the area. According to Andrew Laughlin, an ecology professor at UNCA, this includes determining the bedrock and watersheds to better understand where on campus a new building might be suitable.

Ash said that the woods hold significant value for the local community. They contain an abundance of wildlife, including various bird species, salamanders, box turtles, luna moths, and fireflies. The trails are also frequented by neighbors and UNCA’s cross-country and track teams. 

According to Laughlin, the urban forest provides excellent learning opportunities for students. He uses it to teach bird identification in his Avian Ecology class and plant identification in his other Ecology classes.

Environmental science professors at UNCA said this lot of land has also been used for undergraduate research projects and claim that recent sampling activities have disrupted ongoing research, damaging valuable data. 

Lisa Howell, a neighbor of the woods, said the school has lacked transparency and has caused neighbors trouble when searching for information about development-related events in the woods.

“Our first couple of attempts of asking what’s going on, they responded very haphazardly,” Howell said. “It seems to me like the university got their feet out of them, and now they have this canned response of ‘this is what we’re doing.’”

An individual holds a sign on the greenway in protest of the development of the woods.

According to a statement by UNCA officials, they have yet to decide whether to build.

However, Howell is skeptical of the university’s statement, suspecting that a plan may already be in place but not disclosed to the public.

“All the things they’re doing are a significant financial investment,” Howell said. “You wouldn’t do that unless you already had an idea for the buildings you would put there.”

UNCA bought this land more than 70 years ago and left it undisturbed. According to Ash, the area has been a place for community members to enjoy and maintain. 

“The university has largely ignored this piece of land. In the back of somebody’s mind, it’s undeveloped property, but for those of us who live in the neighborhood, it’s a treasure,” Ash said. “Over the decades, neighbors have made trails, and if a tree’s fallen, they’ve cut it to keep the trail going.” 

The individual holds a sign in protest of the development of the woods.

Laughlin said the woods are doing their job as an urban forest.

“It’s providing habitat. It’s bringing water and transpiring water. It’s pulling in carbon from the atmosphere. It’s doing all the things that an urban forest should do,” the ecology professor said. “It would be a pity to see it broken up.”

Community members said they worry about where wildlife would go if they build on this land. Many of the species in these natural woodlands are rare, such as the salamanders and luna moths, while others, like the Great Horned Owls, are protected.

“It’s been a safe ground for them, and it’s not easy for them to just move and go somewhere else when you start destroying their habitat and building on it,” Ash said. 

Laughlin said that if they are to build on this land, it would also be lovely to see at least a portion of it preserved and left for research and course activities. He and community members hope the university will collaborate with professors and locals as UNCA continues to explore development options for the land.

Howell said she began using multiple social media platforms to give herself and others opposing the schools’ activity on this land a voice. 

“We started trying to spread the word — reaching out, letting people know what was going on,” Howell said. 

They have received a strong response, with more than 8,500 people having signed a petition and more than 2,000 people in a Facebook group titled “Save the Woods.” The group serves as a hub where people spread the word about upcoming protests, related events, and recent developments in the woods. 

After Hurricane Helene’s devastation, which resulted in the loss of many trees, community members said preserving the woods, one of the only urban forests remaining in the greater Asheville area, is more critical than ever. 

UPDATE: Since the article was written, UNC Asheville officials posted a new statement about development plans.

“In a letter to faculty and staff, UNC Asheville’s chancellor confirmed that its Millennial Campus — which encompasses 45 acres of urban forest — will be developed. While no official projects or timelines have been confirmed, the surrounding community has organized to protect the forest since excavators were spotted on the property in January.” (Asheville Citizen-Times)

 

