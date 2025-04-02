UNCA music faculty member brings local symphony to life through Blue Ridge Orchestra

Emily Mariko Eng, who holds a doctorate in music and serves as director of wind bands at UNC Asheville, recently began her tenure as music director of the Blue Ridge Orchestra, a local volunteer symphony that blends community musicianship with professional artistry.

“I make decisions about how to best manage the time,” Eng said. “But it’s music, so I always want to do everything—and it’s just the best job to possibly have.”

As conductor, composer and songwriter, Eng brings a passion for exploring rich musical traditions and championing creative voices. “It’s joyful all of the time,” she said. “I like music as a whole, so it’s hard for me to focus on just one instrument.”

The Blue Ridge Orchestra’s March Melodrama featured “Overture to Iphigénie en Aulide” by Gluck, Mozart’s “Concerto” No. 23 in A major, K. 488 with guest pianist Ivan Seng and Dvořák’s No. 8 in G major “Symphony” Op. 88.

Guest conductor for the concert, Franklin Keel, associate principal cellist of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra, praised the orchestra’s spirit and dedication.

“It’s what I like about Asheville—it’s always a diverse musical experience,” Keel said. “The Blue Ridge Orchestra is a great group. They come to play, they work hard, and they’re ready to make some music.”

Eng is already preparing for the orchestra’s next performance on May 2, 2025, the 25th anniversary season finale, which will include a jazz quartet alongside the full orchestra.

“Our next program has a jazz quartet plus orchestra—similar to a concerto,” she said. A summer soirée performance is scheduled for June 2025.

Tickets remain accessible at just $5. “It would be great to get more folks to come out,” Eng said.

* * *

Editor’s Note: The March Melodrama performance was unforgettable. Ivan Seng’s interpretation of Mozart’s K. 488 brought tears to my eyes. His technical precision and emotive depth left the audience breathless. Having known Seng personally, I was still completely unprepared for the profound talent he displayed. The Blue Ridge Orchestra is a gem not to be missed.