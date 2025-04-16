The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Customer receives a measles vaccine at CVS
Religion continues to influence vaccination decisions
Students gather in solidarity at Reed Plaza with pride flags on March 31 to protest an anti-abortion event occurring the same night.
UNC Asheville students host and attend a pride event in opposition to anti-abortion protests on campus
Damage by Hurricane Helene in Asheville
How Hurricane Helene deepens our understanding of climate change
The Mu Eta Chapter of Sigma Nu and Alpha Sigma Phi table for Women’s History event
Women’s History Tabling marks the start of Greek Week at UNC Asheville
Camryn Turner (Garden Manager) and Isabella Bascom (Project Coordinator) as UNCA pop-up free store
Free Store pop-up brings awareness to UNC Asheville student environmental center
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Stephanie O'Brien instantly creates impressive visuals using OpenAI’s Sora and its cutting-edge text-to-video technology
UNC Asheville professors grapple with AI’s role in the classroom
"Live at Lunch" returns to the UNC Asheville quad.
“Live at Lunch” returns to UNC Asheville just in time for spring
Students gather in Highsmith Student Union to create flower bouquets to celebrate the spring equinox.
UNC Asheville hosts first ever on campus spring equinox celebration
Katie Eastridge prepares to paddle board.
From paddle boards to survival rafts
Students get dinner at Brown Hall.
Canola oil: fuel for machines and lunch for people
Palestine Protest with the B.B.C.
UNCA takes on the N.C. College Media Conference
Asheville 2025 Mardi Gras Parade
Investigating Eastern Hemlock Damage with Brayden “Bee” Giffin
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Drama Club Photo Gallery
Sunrise and Rainbow Light Photo Gallery
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Religion continues to influence vaccination decisions

Emma Hoosier, MCOM contributor, [email protected]
April 16, 2025
Emma Hoosier
Customer receives a measles vaccine at CVS

People continue to cite religion as a means not to get vaccines despite their safety and effectiveness in disease prevention. 

Vaccination is one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century, reducing infectious diseases and saving millions of lives, said Michelle Boose, medical director at UNCA health and counseling center, in an email.

“There is this conflict between the general public and epidemiologists,” said Fabrice Julien, UNCA assistant professor of health and sciences. “Part of the struggle is centered around some health communication struggles.” 

According to Pew Research Center analysis, people still refuse to get required injections based on religious influence.

“I’ve often thought that epidemiology or public health shouldn’t be controversial, but it is controversial. I think part of the reasoning behind that is there is a translation issue that exists. The science just isn’t understood,” Julien said.

According to Boose, vaccines are overwhelmingly safe and effective. Before being approved for public use, vaccines undergo extensive clinical trials to evaluate safety and efficacy. 

After approval, vaccines continue to be monitored by agencies such as the CDC, FDA, and WHO to ensure continuing safety and effectiveness, Boose said.

“I think education is paramount and I wish there was greater scientific literacy,” said UNCA department of health sciences faculty member Jason Wingert. Wingert teaches many topics in health including anatomy and physiology.

“I think if we were a more scientific literate society, more people would have an understanding and appreciation for vaccines,” Wingert said.

Wingert said he is not in favor of vaccine mandates, but rather in favor of giving people information they need to make informed decisions about vaccines. He said if a person has a religious reason for not taking a vaccine, their decision needs to be respected as well.

“I take the stance that I have to respect this person’s interpretation of their religious views. From a scientific standpoint, I might question that thinking because I’ve tried to understand the severity of some of these illnesses we’re protected against with vaccines,” Wingert said. 

According to Wingert, the more information people have about the severity of illnesses, the more able they are to make decisions.

“During covid, there was a need to speed up the process, and I realize some people had adverse reactions,” said Amy Mitchell, full-time stay-at-home mom with two children.

Mitchell said she and her husband grew up with organized religion, but she currently does not participate in organized religion.

“The country is built on respect of people’s religious views. It’s up to the individual to make those decisions,” Wingert said.

According to Boose, serious reactions to vaccines are extremely rare and vaccine benefits far outweigh vaccination risks.

She said vaccinations significantly reduce people’s risk of infection and help prevent the spread of disease. Collective protection is essential for protecting people who are unable to be vaccinated or are more vulnerable to severe illness.

“I knew some elderly people that passed away from Covid, but I felt like I could see what it could do. Just worried about the young,” Mitchell said. 

Boose said the recommendations she makes to her patients, friends and family are grounded in science, backed by research, and guided by evidence-based medicine.

“People should just think about where they’re getting their information from,” Mitchell said.

According to Julien, individuals are experts in their own health. 

“You can have three letters behind your name, you can have all the degrees that you want. When it comes to patient and caregiver provider interactions, it’s important for the provider, the physician, whoever it is, to imply some cultural humility,” Julien said. 

Exemptions to vaccination requirements are offered for reasons including medical, religious and philosophical, according to the CDC.

 “You have stuff like smallpox coming up again because people aren’t getting vaccines. That’s a little worrying,” Mitchell said. 

Four common childhood vaccines—DTaP, MMR, polio, and varicella—are required for children to enroll in kindergarten in almost every state, according to the CDC. 

“Not getting chickenpox vaccine may not put other kids who have had the vaccine at risk, but it will definitely affect people who don’t have antibodies,” Mitchell said. 

Despite state laws requiring children to receive vaccinations, religion influences decisions on vaccination and is often used by parents as an excuse to avoid the vaccination of their children, according to the National Library of Medicine. 

“I think individual choice is something we do have to celebrate,” Julien said.

Some vaccines contain gelatin, which is derived from pigs. Many Jews and Muslims do not consume swine products, yet religious authorities from Judaism and Islam have said the vaccines are permissible, according to Pew Research Center.

“I can totally understand that,” Mitchell said. “It’s a core belief for them. I feel like there should be some sort of alternative for people in these religious groups.” 

People who support ending all but medical exemptions campaign vaccines are safe and allowing children to be unvaccinated puts other people at risk for measles, rubella and other preventable diseases, according to Pew Research Center.

Opponents insist requiring vaccinations infringes on parental rights, religious and other personal liberties, according to Pew Research Center.

“I think there’s room to understand a person’s hesitation. It requires patience and from the understanding of that hesitation to still point out some of the facts that you have but to do it in a way that respects their autonomy,” Julien said. 

Boose said active listening and providing evidence-based information can clarify misconceptions and align vaccination with personal and community well-being. 

Studies have also demonstrated that even when religious objections are initially cited, thoughtful conversation can lead to increased vaccine acceptance, Boose said.

“To the degree that you can make those individuals feel seen, you can validate some of the concerns that they have,” Julien said.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Students gather in solidarity at Reed Plaza with pride flags on March 31 to protest an anti-abortion event occurring the same night.
UNC Asheville students host and attend a pride event in opposition to anti-abortion protests on campus
Damage by Hurricane Helene in Asheville
How Hurricane Helene deepens our understanding of climate change
The Mu Eta Chapter of Sigma Nu and Alpha Sigma Phi table for Women’s History event
Women’s History Tabling marks the start of Greek Week at UNC Asheville
Camryn Turner (Garden Manager) and Isabella Bascom (Project Coordinator) as UNCA pop-up free store
Free Store pop-up brings awareness to UNC Asheville student environmental center
Community members gather along Broadway with signs to gain the attention of the cars passing by.
UNCA explores options for urban forest, sparking community concerns
Firestorm employee Glenn Coco holds “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a commonly banned and challenged book about racism. 
The rise in book bans raises fears of suppressed voices for educators