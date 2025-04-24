A Conversation on Abuse with Kerry McAvoy and Heather Fisher

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Customer receives a measles vaccine at CVS
Religion continues to influence vaccination decisions
Students gather in solidarity at Reed Plaza with pride flags on March 31 to protest an anti-abortion event occurring the same night.
UNC Asheville students host and attend a pride event in opposition to anti-abortion protests on campus
Damage by Hurricane Helene in Asheville
How Hurricane Helene deepens our understanding of climate change
The Mu Eta Chapter of Sigma Nu and Alpha Sigma Phi table for Women’s History event
Women’s History Tabling marks the start of Greek Week at UNC Asheville
Camryn Turner (Garden Manager) and Isabella Bascom (Project Coordinator) as UNCA pop-up free store
Free Store pop-up brings awareness to UNC Asheville student environmental center
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Isaac Rowles poses for a headshot.
AI in the accounting world: One CPA’s perspective on the future of the profession
Students on the quad celebrate the clear skies and high temperatures.
Joy in bloom: Spring comes to end seasonal depression at UNCA
Grayson Warner shares his Spotify track "Only Way To Be," highlighting his creative process and passion for music.
UNC Asheville musicians face uncertain futures in a competitive industry
Decks of tarot cards sit in their own section at Raven & Crone in North Asheville.
Divination and familiars: the new and old age magic living in Asheville
Trader Joe's displays meat options in their Asheville store.
Studies find plant-based meat options harm the environment
Inside SGA with Ben Chachula: Student Leaders Share Their Stories
Behind the Scenes at Citizen Vinyl
A Conversation on Abuse with Kerry McAvoy and Heather Fisher
UNC Asheville Track and Field Runner: Shemarr Session
Comic: UNCA News
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Drama Club Photo Gallery
Sunrise and Rainbow Light Photo Gallery
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

A Conversation on Abuse with Kerry McAvoy and Heather Fisher

Heather Fisher, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
April 23, 2025

This conversation with Heather Fisher explores the psychological, neurological, and social impact of narcissistic and psychopathic abuse, how survivors are often re-traumatized by systems and silenced, and why education on these dynamics is essential for prevention, healing, and justice.

Kerry McAvoy’s insight into the deep psychological manipulation used by pathological individuals — along with her personal and clinical experience — made this dialogue especially powerful. I truly believe it adds depth to the conversation I began in my recent Blue Banner editorial, “This Matters: The Institutional Response to Covert Abuse.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Video and Art
Inside SGA with Ben Chachula: Student Leaders Share Their Stories
Behind the Scenes at Citizen Vinyl
UNC Asheville Track and Field Runner: Shemarr Session
Comic: UNCA News
Palestine Protest with the B.B.C.
UNCA takes on the N.C. College Media Conference