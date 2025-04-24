A Conversation on Abuse with Kerry McAvoy and Heather Fisher

This conversation with Heather Fisher explores the psychological, neurological, and social impact of narcissistic and psychopathic abuse, how survivors are often re-traumatized by systems and silenced, and why education on these dynamics is essential for prevention, healing, and justice.

Kerry McAvoy’s insight into the deep psychological manipulation used by pathological individuals — along with her personal and clinical experience — made this dialogue especially powerful. I truly believe it adds depth to the conversation I began in my recent Blue Banner editorial, “This Matters: The Institutional Response to Covert Abuse.”