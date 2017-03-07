B3 Episode 204 – It’s in the Stars Above Us…

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Nicholas Strauss and James Hughes discuss astrology, a subject near and dear to James’ heart.

Blue Banner Broadcasts will one day have a consistent release schedule, and in that day we will rejoice in its glory. In the meantime, these will likely post on Tuesdays to coincide with the Blue Banner’s next issue. B3 will always be available on the Blue Banner’s website first and made public on YouTube later in the week.

NOTE: Due to technical difficulties, Episode 203 has been delayed. It will be posted in due time, even if that means coming after 204.