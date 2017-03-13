Have an Awesome Spring Break Bulldogs!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Thursday, The Blue Banner social media squad made our way around the quad to ask students about their spring break plans. Those heading to the beach are in for a surprise if this unusual winter weather in March doesn’t let up. Regardless, mid-terms are out of the way, and only two months remain until UNCA seniors become alumni. What more reason would you need to celebrate?

Crew:

Lee Elliot – Producer/Director/Editor

John Mallow – Assistant Director/Director of Photography/Production Sound Mixer

Karen Lopez – Production Manager

Katie Coffelt – Executive Producer