Have an Awesome Spring Break Bulldogs!

Last Thursday, The Blue Banner social media squad made our way around the quad to ask students about their spring break plans. Those heading to the beach are in for a surprise if this unusual winter weather in March doesn’t let up. Regardless, mid-terms are out of the way, and only two months remain until UNCA seniors become alumni. What more reason would you need to celebrate?

Crew:
Lee Elliot – Producer/Director/Editor
John Mallow – Assistant Director/Director of Photography/Production Sound Mixer
Karen Lopez – Production Manager
Katie Coffelt – Executive Producer

 

John Mallow

John Mallow is a senior mass communication student at UNCA and Assistant Social Media Editor of The Blue Banner. He enjoys running, mountain biking, ska music, pizza and beer. He also wrote this bio himself, in the third person. Twitter: @jmallowjr Instagram: @johnmallow0602

