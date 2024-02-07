From Asheville to Orlando: a look inside the Bulldogs who have participated in the Disney College Program and its benefits.

Latest Stories

The UNC Asheville quad after a light dusting of snow and rain on Jan. 19.
Snow falls on Asheville, except it doesn’t
Students holding up signs at the protest Tuesday with Marcos Martinez speaking in the background.
Student protesters assemble outside of budget cut meeting demanding change
Vergara releasing a rehabilitated bird back into nature.
Local wildlife conservation and rehabilitation center makes commendable efforts to rehabilitate injured and displaced animals
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
UNC Asheville course ambassadors continue to support students in the spring semester
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Abe Kaplan, right, in a tournament competing in an epée match.
A Greensboro Teen’s Dreams of the 2028 Paralympics
Armando Bacot of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Men’s Basketball team jumping for a slam dunk.
A disabled person’s struggle with systemic ableism at sport events
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community
“Memorabilia from the Disney College Program” - photo provided and taken by Ava Wolchesky
From Asheville to Orlando: a look inside the Bulldogs who have participated in the Disney College Program and its benefits.
Thomas Solar posing with the Asheville Dungeon Masters
Dungeons n Drafts rolls into Asheville
Ellie Struble holding her France-shaped charcuterie board.
UNC Asheville brings a taste of France to campus
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Kylie Mangione, [email protected], Arts & Features Writer
February 7, 2024
%E2%80%9CMemorabilia+from+the+Disney+College+Program%E2%80%9D+-+photo+provided+and+taken+by+Ava+Wolchesky+
“Memorabilia from the Disney College Program” – photo provided and taken by Ava Wolchesky

On Jan 5, The Walt Disney Company opened up their 2024 registration for the Disney College Program, a four to eight month internship program in which college students across the globe can intern for the Walt Disney Company. 

Ava Wolchesky, a senior studying New Media, participated in the college program from May to August of 2022. 

“I heard about the program on Bulldog network and I put in my email for when applications opened to stay updated and got emails about the program,” said Wolchesky. 

As for her program, Wolchesky got her role working in retail at the Magic Kingdom. 

“My thing was Main Street East. All the stores that are on the opposite side of the Emporium, on Main Street of Magic Kingdom. Most days I worked at the confectionery, making little Mickey Mouse treats.” said Wolchesky. 

After completing her program, Wolchesky landed several different jobs on campus thanks to having the Walt Disney Company on her resume.

“I definitely got some jobs that I wanted to when I put that I worked for Disney on my applications. Because when people see that on your application, they think ‘excellent customer service,’” said Wolchesky.

Samantha Morin, another senior majoring in New Media, participated in the Disney College Program from January to July of 2022. 

Morin discovered the internship program through New Media professor Christopher Oakley. 

“He suggested the program because he’s worked in Disney before and I was asking for advice on how to get into the company and that’s where he said a good start was,” Morin said.

Instead of working for one of the main four parks at Disney, Morin got the opportunity to work at one of the many resorts instead, working food and beverage at Disney’s All Stars Resort.

“The actual on the job experience I wouldn’t say that it helped me in my career at all. But having Disney on my resume has been really helpful. I just interviewed for a lot of internship positions last semester and almost all of the interviews I had brought up the fact I worked for Disney,” Morin said.

Besides having Disney on her resume, Morin also believes that the overall experience of interacting with people from around the world benefited her as well. 

“I got a lot of experience dealing with people from everywhere, which was a really valuable part of the job,” said Morin. 

Due to the changes in the program because of Covid-19, both Wolchesky and Morin applied only through a web based application. When applying now, applicants will go through a phone interview in which they have the opportunity to talk to an interviewer about their preferred roles- it isn’t a guarantee that you will get your first pick.

“It really is what you make it. You’re taking a gamble because you don’t get to pick your role,” said Morin

Lisa Mann, UNC Asheville’s director of the career center, brought some insight on the benefits of participating in the Disney College Program. 

“I would recommend it to students of any major and especially any students who want to get their foot in the door with the Disney Company. The internship program with Disney is a really good way to learn how Disney works and to be considered for future positions within that company,” said Mann.

Mann also exclaims how the college program benefits students on their resumes. 

“The Disney College Program shows a lot of strengths employers are looking for. There’s a lot of organizational skills that are required in the Disney program, a lot of responsibilities, a lot of being able to follow the Disney standards, and so these are things companies know about and would be very interested in seeing,” said Mann. 

For students wishing to receive credit for participating in the Disney College Program, students are able to take a remote internship course through UNCA. 

“You can take IST 325, which is our elective internship course and that can be done remotely, and so if you want to earn three credit hours, through IST 325, if it’s in the spring or the summer, you can do that through the Disney College Program,” said Mann.

For students interested in applying to the Disney College Program, you can apply at the Disney College Program at DISNEY
