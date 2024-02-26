Latest Stories

Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
Hope Sikes and Kate Johnson taking a walk-in blood donor.
The American Red Cross Drives UNC Asheville students to donate amidst national blood shortage
Students and faculty gather to watch “How to Survive a Plague.”
University journal hosts Human Rights Film Festival on campus
November 4 protests against the violence in Palestine echo across the world
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
Abe Kaplan, right, in a tournament competing in an epée match.
A Greensboro Teen’s Dreams of the 2028 Paralympics
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Adam Hetland, Contributor, [email protected]
February 26, 2024
Students and faculty gather to watch “How to Survive a Plague.”
Students and faculty gather to watch “How to Survive a Plague.”

UNC Asheville’s Dignity Journal editors encourage human rights conversations with their annual film festival. 

“We really do believe human rights isn’t limited to just a political sphere. It can be seen through a lot of different angles,” said Student Government Vice President and Assistant Editor for Dignity, Liv Barefoot.

“We wanted to make sure that there’s a space created where we can not only watch human rights through different mediums, whether that’s documentaries, dramas, different film mediums but then also come together to have a conversation afterwards, to open up the floor, to get a bunch of different reactions and personal experiences that might relate to those kinds of issues that we’re talking about and seeing,” Barefoot said.

The festival lasts four weeks, and Dignity shows one film each week. After each showing a faculty member relevant to the topic of the film facilitates a discussion with the audience. 

“We’re looking for how we can experience human rights and analyze human rights from a lot of different perspectives, whether that is from like a philosophical, whether that is from like a political, whether that is from like different like literature standpoints,” Barefoot said. 

The UNCA chapter of Amnesty International started the festival in the 2000s and Dignity Journal took over as the organizers last year. 

“I don’t foresee this ending anytime soon. As long as there’s people working on the Dignity editorial board, I think it will keep going as long as we have the resources and abilities to do it,” Barefoot said. 

“I think it helps a wide range of audiences,” Barefoot said. “It might be really impactful to certain communities on campus, especially marginalized or underrepresented communities.” 

The festival attracts a wide range of ages, from young kids, to students, to faculty and other adults.

Barefoot said the attendance of each showing varies from five to 30 guests, depending on the topic of the film and other circumstances such as if an instructor is offering extra credit for their students to go. 

“(Students) should come because this is a really great space to have interdisciplinary perspectives and conversations on human rights. You’re going to have professors who are also interested in having these conversations and like asking thought-provoking questions,” Barefoot said. “Just really trying to get people to think more deeply about it, more critically about it, and also just share their perspectives.” 

Each film covers a different topic, with the first showing being focused on environmental racism. 

“They’re not just environmental issues, they’re not just social justice issues, but they’re also economic issues, and the way that those things intermingle with politics and policy, that’s the heart of what I teach,” said Chair of the Economics Department and Economics Instructor at UNCA, Leah Mathews.

Dignity chose Mathews to facilitate the audience discussion after the first showing. 

Mathews said people are really good with data and analysis, but are bad at storytelling.

“Why people care about something really has to do with the story and the human element,” Mathews said. 

Mathews teaches Economics of Food and Land Economics at UNCA. Mathews said the classes teach many different ways economics can be used to enhance or promote your advocacy. 

“Without understanding how things are connected together, we’re never going to move forward with any resolutions,” Mathews said. “The bottom line is that if we don’t have policies in place that require people who are creating these harms that are spreading to other people, then our markets are not doing their job. They’re just flat-out failing,” 

Aidan Tepfer, a co-editor-in-chief of Dignity Journal and senior at UNCA, said they have no regrets joining. 

“(Students) should care about dignity because human rights issues are not just for postgrad, Ph.D. student academics. It’s not just for large international institutions, it’s for undergrads, it’s for young people. It’s for people who care about abuses, people who care about human rights policies, people who care about the material conditions of their communities and the people around them, and we want to give them a space to say those things,” Tepfer said. 

UNCA students founded Dignity Journal in 2020. They are now publishing one volume per semester featuring research papers, poetry, visual arts, short creative works and writing projects. Their most recent volume features three poems and three visual arts pieces. Tepfer said everything is student-submitted. 

Tepfer said there are many reasons that students should submit their work to Dignity. 

“For one, it’s good exposure. It looks good to have these published, but also it’s good experience to go through a process where you’re getting peer-reviewed edits,” Tepfer said. 

Students can submit to Dignity at dignityjournal.com. 

“The wide strategy is trying to garner more submissions from outside of UNCA, outside the UNC system and just trying to grow into a larger journal,” Tepfer said.
