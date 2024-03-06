Latest Stories

UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNC Asheville graduates, faculty navigate political dynamics amid early voting
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience

Evannes Edmonson, News Writer, [email protected]
March 6, 2024

On January 17 of this year, UNCA Board of Trustees’ Executive and Governance Committee met to discuss general updates on consideration of designers for the upcoming renovations to Lipinsky Hall, home to the university’s music department. 

The renovation efforts being made to Lipinsky will necessitate the temporary relocation of the music department, impacting students enrolled in various music programs. Designated rehearsal rooms and practice spaces will be rendered inaccessible during the construction period. 

Ivey Hannon, 22, is studying music tech and has had almost all of their classes in Lipinsky Hall while at UNCA. 

“Since the construction is beginning before I graduate and finishing after I graduate, I feel a bit frustrated about the impermanence of my learning resources,” Hannon said. 

“As a piano player it’s a bit easier to practice since I have a keyboard in my apartment, but there’s nowhere to practice on an actual piano outside of Lipinsky,” said Hannon. “We also have a lot of students who play brass instruments that are too loud to be played outside of the practice rooms or a performance.”

Adam Puentes, 21, is pursuing his BFA in jazz and contemporary music.

“Every single one of my classes is in Lipinsky this year,” Puentes said. “I struggle to find places to rehearse even in Lipinsky because most of the rooms are booked up, and doing it outside of Lipinsky would be hard because we would have to lug so much equipment across campus just to rehearse.”

Lipinsky Hall is also home to a performance venue capable of seating over 600. This is a common place for students to rehearse and perform. In all, renovations to the building received a budget of just over $35 million. 

This information coincides with the university’s recent admission to having a $6 million deficit for this current fiscal year. 

“Lipinsky definitely needs an upgrade but it still works as it is, so losing access to all the things that come with the building for my last year as a music student isn’t something I’m super excited about.” Hannon said. 
