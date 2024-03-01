“No Exit” prepares for one Hell of an opening

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCA students pose outside the Reynolds Village voting location.
UNC Asheville graduates, faculty navigate political dynamics amid early voting
Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

2

UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates

3

Actions in Asheville continue alongside escalated violence in Palestine

“No Exit” prepares for one Hell of an opening

Kylie Mangione, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
March 1, 2024

Students and faculty at UNC Asheville are all set to perform their upcoming Spring show, “No Exit” starting Feb. 29.

_MG_2959-Enhanced-NR
Gallery2 Photos
From left to right: Susan Hudson as Inèz Serrano, Chrisoula Theodorou as Estelle and Aidan Nigrelli as Vincent.

No Exit, a play written by Jean-Paul Sartre in 1944, follows Vincent Cradeau, Inèz Serrano, and Estelle Rigault, who are eternally damned souls stuck in the same room together as they slowly but surely confess why they have been sent to Hell. 

Amber Brown, a New Media Major, plays the role of Hermes, the character who leads each of the three souls into the dreaded room. 

“I’m the worker behind the whole hell operation. What I enjoy most about my role is the comfy costume. Also, I get to stand before them and look in control letting the audience know they’re in for a treat when I leave them alone to you all,” said Brown.

Aidan Nigrelli, a political science major, performs as the first soul entering into the room. 

“I play Vincent Cradeau, an idealistic journalist, writer, and pacifist who failed at living up to all his ideals. On some level he is always aware of his shortcomings but more self perception is dragged out of him as the play goes on and he lashes out viciously whenever he is stung,” said Nigrelli.

The next soul to enter the room is Susan Hudson, a Drama Major who plays as Inèz Serrano. 

“Inez is manipulative and intelligent, with a steely exterior. She loathes cowardice and vulnerability even though deep down all she craves is being loved and admired,” said Hudson. 

Lastly,  Chrisoula Theodorou, who majors in Mass Communications, plays the role of the final soul to enter the room- Estelle Rigault. 

“She is definitely a little firecracker, and such a fun character to play,” said Theodorou.  “I love how complex Estelle is, she really honestly shows some of the struggles there are to be a woman. She follows these high society expectations so she can simply be able to get by in life. She was so much fun to pick apart in that way,” 

Director and adjunct professor Aaron Snook exclaims he hopes audiences will be surprised by the content of the show. 

“While this is a rare opportunity to see a classic of existentialist theater, my hope is the audience will be surprised by the humanity and the humor.  This cast has brought both with a ferocity, which is why I’ve loved watching it night after night,” said Snook. 

The cast and crew have had to deal with the trials and tribulations of financial circumstances, but they have managed to make the best of what they have and overcome any challenges to bring this incredible show to life. 

“Due to the unfortunate financial circumstances of the university right now, we’ve had to put this show together on a shoestring.  That said, everyone kept their energy focused on this enduring art that we love and pulled it off beautifully,” said Snook.

“The best part of this show and as it always has been for me despite how much I enjoy acting is working with all these incredible people. Seeing these performances develop and the fantastic people behind them has been so much fun,” said Nigrelli

Theodorou says she is most excited for how the audience will react to the story as it progresses and the powerful message it portrays 

“I think the audience will love to see how this show transitions from beginning to end. The story is incredibly powerful, so what I hope happens is the audience can see the different shifts between the characters,” said Theodorou. 

Compared to previous shows here at UNC Asheville, Hudson exclaims this show is special thanks to the actors’ connections to their individual characters they play.

“We have all brought a little bit of ourselves to our characters which I think makes this particular production unique,” said Hudson.

“No Exit” will perform February 29-March 3, starting at 7:30 pm and a matinee performance on Sunday at 2 pm at the Belk Theatre at UNC Asheville. 

 

Tickets can be purchased at TheatreUNCA Presents: No Exit by Jean Paul Sartre 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Students are reading less, and they say it's because of schools
Zack Hall showing off his collection of Pokémon playing cards.
Asheville celebrates 28 year anniversary of Pokémon
Jasmine Narehood with her new kitten, Mr. Darcy
Emotional support animals help ease anxiety and worry of students on campus
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: Asheville’s locally owned coffee chain, The PennyCup
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: Asheville’s locally owned coffee chain, The PennyCup
Eva Rodriguez-Cué showcases Haywood Famous at Pride.
Former UNCA student to open coffee shop in Asheville
A purple scene surrounds the frontwomen.
Rocktober: Indie sensation Lucius inspires awe at the Rabbit Rabbit
More in Events
Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
Students and faculty gather to watch “How to Survive a Plague.”
University journal hosts Human Rights Film Festival on campus
November 4 protests against the violence in Palestine echo across the world
UNC Asheville freshman Austin Yarborough shares their perspective at vigil honoring lives of Palestinians killed, Nov. 29, 2023.
Actions in Asheville continue alongside escalated violence in Palestine
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *