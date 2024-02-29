Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
UNCA Budget Crisis Survey
UNCA Budget Crisis Survey
Hope Sikes and Kate Johnson taking a walk-in blood donor.
The American Red Cross Drives UNC Asheville students to donate amidst national blood shortage
Students and faculty gather to watch “How to Survive a Plague.”
University journal hosts Human Rights Film Festival on campus
November 4 protests against the violence in Palestine echo across the world
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
Abe Kaplan, right, in a tournament competing in an epée match.
A Greensboro Teen’s Dreams of the 2028 Paralympics
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

2

Actions in Asheville continue alongside escalated violence in Palestine

3

Music is the driving force behind this Asheville resident

Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation

Aarionna Clackler, News Writer, [email protected]
February 29, 2024

Beginning in Fall 2024, UNC Asheville’s Media Design Lab will move to the second floor of Ramsey Library. Parts of the music department will take its place for the duration of Lipinsky’s renovation. 

UNCA’s Media Design Lab is currently located on the ground floor of Ramsey Library. It is a resource that provides a wide assortment of equipment and software for students to use, as well as assistants there to help when needed. 

Before the fall semester, the Media Design Lab will move up to the second floor of Ramsey Library. Brandy Bourne, university librarian, says she hopes the move will increase visibility and help tie the lab in with other resources the library offers.

“Bringing the Media Design Lab and Craft Studios up to an area where they can better serve the campus community by offering extended hours and by working in concert with Research Services, the Writing Center, the Tutoring Center, and the ITS Help Desk. Those units will form a hub of services in support of student work,” said Bourne. “Often student support needs are complex, with aspects of writing, research, technology, copyright support, etc. This layout will better align those services and make them more accessible.”

David Todd, associate vice chancellor of campus operations, said he also believes the move will make the Media Design Lab a more prominent location in the library, but the way it operates should remain the same.

Another goal this move will accomplish is providing more space for music students to be placed in during the renovation Lipinsky is set to undergo soon. 

The Lipinsky renovation is currently in development. Todd said the team is in the process of selecting a designer. Once the designer is selected, the design itself should take around 18 months to complete. He also said music students will be dispersed throughout campus.

“Sometime between now and when we start construction, we’ll move all of the Lipinsky programs out of Lipinsky. There is a portion of it that will go into the ground floor of the library and then there are other portions of it that will be in different areas across campus and some of those are going to be swing spaces, not necessarily a dedicated space for just music, but music will use that space in part, and then other areas will become dedicated,” said Todd.

While some students may be concerned about noise coming from music students on the bottom floor of the library, Todd emphasized that, with proper soundproofing, he does not foresee it becoming an issue.

Toby King, chair of the music department, believes the music department could even enhance the experience in the library.

“I think we can collaborate with everybody in the spaces we’ll be sharing, particularly the library. Library culture now is so much different than it used to be,” said King. “We have the stereotype of a librarian saying ‘shh, quiet please,’ and really libraries these days are a celebration of knowledge and social participation, and so as long as we have our careful soundproofing, I think we’re going to add a sense of life to a portion of the building.”

King said campus administration has done great in ensuring a broad set of voices on the renovation’s planning team. 

“They took our musical voice very seriously, I was very happy about that. Everybody from all over campus has different ideas about how a project like this should go, and the openness of that dialogue and that discussion was really encouraging to me, just as like a great example of what we can do when we work together,” said King.

While the music students and their equipment will move back into Lipinksy once the renovation is complete, the Media Design Lab is intended to stay permanently in its new home.

“The Media Design Lab move, the intent is for that to be a permanent move to really vitalize and refresh the first floor of the library. At some point in time, the library itself will undergo an extensive renovation, but that’s some years down the road,” said Todd. 

The soundproof booths currently in the Media Design Lab should still be available during the Lipinsky renovation, although it may be more difficult to schedule. 

King said students feeling at home and comfortable in the renovated Lipinsky is very important to him.

“There’s a lot of people who feel really nostalgic thinking about the changes to this building because so many people have made it their home, really settled in and gotten comfortable. The student lounge is an invention of just students needing and wanting that space and making it themselves. People say the recording studio is their second home,” said King. “So we’re very mindful of that, we’re going to try and make the new Lipinsky have as much flexibility as possible so students can continue to make it feel like their home.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Events
Students and faculty gather to watch “How to Survive a Plague.”
University journal hosts Human Rights Film Festival on campus
November 4 protests against the violence in Palestine echo across the world
UNC Asheville freshman Austin Yarborough shares their perspective at vigil honoring lives of Palestinians killed, Nov. 29, 2023.
Actions in Asheville continue alongside escalated violence in Palestine
Libby Rodenbough, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community
Multiple students are completing the different stages of the tie dying process.
Dyeing to know about diversity
More in News
UNCA Budget Crisis Survey
UNCA Budget Crisis Survey
Hope Sikes and Kate Johnson taking a walk-in blood donor.
The American Red Cross Drives UNC Asheville students to donate amidst national blood shortage
Asheville’s salted roads raise concerns for runoff into the environment
Asheville’s salted roads raise concerns for runoff into the environment
UNC Asheville graduate advocates for fair treatment and livable wages for service workers in Asheville
A light pole on the Quad with anti-war sentiment.
UNC Asheville students mourn the lives of Palestinians
Clinical Pharmacist Charles Hall refills prescriptions.
Chlamydia cases in North Carolina decline since 2019
More in Uncategorized
UNC Asheville students (back row from left) Jon Grunau, Jake Wilson, Elliot Jackson, Brandon Washington, Nelle Poehlman, (front row) Sarah Booth and Sydney Mason hold up the statewide awards received by The Blue Banner and Headwaters on Feb. 24.
UNC Asheville student media win 8 statewide awards
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
Zander Parry at his makeshift home studio in West Asheville.
Music is the driving force behind this Asheville resident
A panorama of Kimmel Arena during a game as Rocky photo-bombs the picture.
The most crucial game for men’s basketball tips off tonight
Nov. 20, 2023 - Crossword

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *