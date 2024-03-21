Chelsea Wolfe, Divide and Dissolve rock out at the Orange Peel

Latest Stories

A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
    Chelsea Wolfe, Divide and Dissolve rock out at the Orange Peel

    Jernigan Neighbors, Arts & Features Editor, [email protected]
    March 21, 2024
    Chelsea+Wolfe+singing+her+opening+song.+
    Chelsea Wolfe singing her opening song.

    On March 6 electric performances by Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve shook the Orange Peel in Asheville. The bands started their tour on March second in Texas, and will be closing out on March 30 in Los Angeles. The bands both have curated dynamic and unique sounds with an ambiance like no other. 

     

    Divide and Dissolve paved their metal experimental sounds in 2015. The band is led by Takiaya Reed and percussionist Sage Paden. An array of instruments including the saxophone, guitar, drums and more leads to a powerful experience for all in the room. The duo shook the building leaving audience members wanting more. This was not the only thing they left audience members with. Reed gave a beautiful speech about freedom for all people, including that they are of Tsalagi and African-American descent. 

     

    Chelsea Wolfe gave an ethereal performance playing hits from her latest album “She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She”. The singer explores gothic blues, and melodies that are like no other. The singer-songwriter had the blue hue lit crowd swaying to their songs, and cheering for more.

    Chelsea Wolfe singing her opening song.
