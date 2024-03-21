Chelsea Wolfe, Divide and Dissolve rock out at the Orange Peel

On March 6 electric performances by Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve shook the Orange Peel in Asheville. The bands started their tour on March second in Texas, and will be closing out on March 30 in Los Angeles. The bands both have curated dynamic and unique sounds with an ambiance like no other.

Divide and Dissolve paved their metal experimental sounds in 2015. The band is led by Takiaya Reed and percussionist Sage Paden. An array of instruments including the saxophone, guitar, drums and more leads to a powerful experience for all in the room. The duo shook the building leaving audience members wanting more. This was not the only thing they left audience members with. Reed gave a beautiful speech about freedom for all people, including that they are of Tsalagi and African-American descent.

Chelsea Wolfe gave an ethereal performance playing hits from her latest album “She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She”. The singer explores gothic blues, and melodies that are like no other. The singer-songwriter had the blue hue lit crowd swaying to their songs, and cheering for more.