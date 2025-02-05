The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Women's soccer player Jordan Schaetzy stretching in the training room.
UNC Asheville women’s soccer team wants to reduce ACL injuries in the sport
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Governor Tim Walz visits the Orange Peel
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
SOS UNCA: Episode 3
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case

Emily Moosbrugger, Co-Editor-in-Chief, [email protected]
February 3, 2025
Michael Gouge
Brian and Cameron Santana’s “A Murder on Campus” on Olson’s memorial bench

UNC Asheville alumnus Brian Santana and co-author Cameron Santana’s “A Murder on Campus” reveals new research developments in the unsolved murder of former UNCA student Virginia Olson. 

 

“Over 32 people we interviewed for this book, including her boyfriend. I can tell you the people who were very close to Virginia Olson, they do not have the luxury of pretending like this horrible thing that transformed the rest of their lives didn’t happen,” Brian Santana said. 

 

Virginia Marie Olson, former UNCA drama student nicknamed “Ginger,” was discovered bound and murdered in the Asheville Botanical Gardens on April 15, 1973. Brian Santana said the book includes the name of the prime suspect of the Asheville police, the un-redacted search warrant to the suspect’s residence and the full medical examiner’s report associated with Olson’s case. 

 

“I personally believe that someone close to that individual has some knowledge of some kind that is useful for this investigation and we will never get that unless there is a large-scale public conversation about this case,” Brian Santana said.

 

Brian Santana studied drama and graduated from UNCA in 2003 where he said he resonated with Olson’s story. Years later he began researching the case with his brother and co-author, law enforcement officer Cameron Santana. 

 

“The idea that someone who was 19 years old and was trying to figure out their life and was studying drama, like I was, had lost her life before she had been able to realize these different hopes and aspirations she had was something that really resonated with me,” Brian Santana said. 

 

Brian Santana said her case was deprioritized by the Asheville Police Department and did not receive significant media attention. 

 

“While we do not know everything that is happening right now behind the scenes of the Asheville police, I can tell you in terms of outward media coverage, getting public support and having a public dialogue about this case, it is simply not true to say that they are invested in that,” Brian Santana said. 

 

Public information officer at the Asheville Police Department Rick Rice said the department plans to continue dedicating resources and facilitating media interviews. 

 

“We have facilitated interviews with multiple media outlets, local and national, presented the case at a forensic conference held in Asheville and joined UNCA Sgt. Whitney Montgomery on campus meeting with Renee Roberson for an interview regarding her podcast ‘Missing in the Carolinas,’” Rice said. 

 

Former UNCA student and host of the podcast “Missing in the Carolinas” Renee Roberson hosted the Santana brothers to discuss their work on the case. 

 

“They went through all the hoops to try to subpoena the police records, the search warrants. Everything that I didn’t and couldn’t do with my resources, they were able to do so I’m very happy that the book has a collection of all that,” Roberson said. “I was just the tip of the iceberg in what I was writing.” 

 

Roberson said her podcast focuses on missing people, true crime and cold cases.  She said she first heard of Olson’s case through an article on the Blue Banner. 

 

“I was shocked because the whole time I was at UNC Asheville in the mid-to-late nineties, I had never heard of that case before,” Roberson said. 

 

Brian Santana said he plans to appear on the podcast “The Consult,” hosted by lead FBI Profiler on the Golden State Killer case Julia Crowley with his co-author. He said they put her in touch with the APD to request their assistance in further investigation into Olson’s case. 

 

“The ball is really in their court, we’re just hoping they take us up on it,” Brian Santana said about the police department. “At this point, after 51 years, what would be gained by holding the case so tight where you don’t want other people in the field, not just us but other experts in the field involved in it?” 

 

Rice said Crowley’s request is being reviewed by the APD. 

 

“We are currently reviewing Ms. Crowley’s request, which we only received within the past week and are consulting with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office,” Rice said. 

 

Brian Santana said he hopes the book will inspire readers to do their own research on Olson’s case. 

 

“We were interested in this case before we wrote the book and we will continue to look into this case and try to bring resolutions to this case long after this book is out,” Brian Santana said.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
General Manager Mike Belsole warms up the crowd at the Sunday Trivia Brunch at Well Played Board Game Café.
Board game café navigates reopening while serving its community during uncertain times
Isabel Killian tables for the Food Equity Initiative in Highsmith Student Union.
Student Organization fights to end food insecurity for students and community members
Several glass pieces displayed, trying to find new homes at the North Carolina Glass Center in the River Arts District during their annual seconds sale.
Seconds sale gives second chances for art post-Hurricane Helene
The dance group Iscahis from Raleigh performs at the Hellenic Dance Festival.
The Hellenic Dance Festival celebrates Greek heritage across generations
Graffiti in tunnel on edge of UNCA campus.
Graffiti: An art form between legality and rebellion
UNC Asheville Study abroad program offers transformative experience in Greece
More in News
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
Destroyed semi-trailers by Lyman Street.
The RAD rises from the rubble
Man-made lake for student recreation on Momentum campus
NC wilderness program implements drastic reforms amid safety concerns, declining attendance