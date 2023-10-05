Dyeing to know about diversity

Gallery • 8 Photos Bella DiBenedetto Different colors of dye being set up by ACE members.

Asheville Campus Entertainment (ACE) held the Tie-Diversity event on the quad on Sept. 19. This event encouraged students to explore the different affinity clubs offered to those enrolled at UNC Asheville.

As a result of this event taking place near the middle of campus and beginning at 12:30 p.m, there was a large amount of student interaction with the event. Although the function was advertised through multiple UNCA platforms, there were plenty of curious students unaware of the event who stopped by to participate or to at least see what was going on.

“I was looking for things to do on Rocky Connect, I’m trying to be more social this year,” sophomore Al Gallagher said.

Assisting with the event was Mackenzie Bower, the Assistant Director for Student Engagement and overseer of Highsmith’s Marketing Team and UNCA’s Fraternity and Sorority Life. Bower stated that in the past ACE’s tie dye events have involved shirts of varying sizes, but this event they chose to dye tote bags.

“Switching from t-shirts to tote bags not only made acquiring supplies easier for those coordinating, but it also eliminated the possibility of a lack of size inclusivity,” Bower said.

Bower said they were proud of the event’s turnout, and was quick to share the spotlight with senior, Ettie Lyles.

Ettie Lyles is the Special Events coordinator for ACE, and stated that they primarily assisted with the event by buying and preparing the obvious materials such as the dye, bottles and tote bags. Other helpful supplies needed for the event were plastic bags, plastic gloves and multiple tarps which created an easier clean up process for everyone involved.