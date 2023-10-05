Dyeing to know about diversity

Latest Stories

The🕸️Boo🎃Banner👻

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The student mail center, where students can pick up mail and packages.
Budget changes spread concern in the UNC Asheville mailroom
Students playing volleyball behind Mills Hall at night.
Volleyball behind Mills Hall sees a spike in popularity
Composting bin at the Highsmith Grotto.
UNC Asheville loses its composting program
Evacuees during the Aug. 28 shooting at UNC Chapel Hill. Photo courtesy of Weslyn Hall, Psychology senior at UNC.
Recent UNC-Chapel Hill shooting incites demands of a national safety revolution
Construction site on UNC-Ashevilles campus.
Construction improves campus structures; negatively affects residents, according to students
UNCA Womens Golf team poses for photo.
UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs
Morgan Couglen preparing for a backwards or inwards dive.
UNCA Swim and Dive to host intrasquad meet
Outside Hitter Kylie Cackovic bounds to spike the ball.
UNCA Volleyball scrimmages as they gear up for their opening weekend tournament
UNCA Junior Madyson Gold.
UNCA Junior Madyson Gold named to All-Conference golf team
Senior guard Mike Bothwell celebrates the Paladins 88-79 win over Chattanooga. With this win Furman earns their first NCAA tournament bid since 1980.
Furman wins Southern Conference Championship rematch, advances to first NCAA Tournament since 1980
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
The community bands together to protest the “Don’t say gay” bill.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill: How homophobic legislations harm a younger generation
Chai Pani, graphic by Cody Ferguson.
Ferguson’s favorite food fare: Chai Pani
Dr. Emily Eng, UNC Asheville band director.
UNC Asheville faculty profile: band director Emily Eng
Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros.
The Barbie movie’s success evokes dialog on the female gaze in fiction
Rapper Terrence Brown, known as Eaze Dogg, performing at Shiloh & Gaines’ Songwriter Open Mic
Asheville rap artists feel neglected, but persist in the fight for recognition
Two of the new food options in Highsmith, the 828 Burger and Qdoba.
New restaurants in the Highsmith Union food court bring variety on campus
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Multiple students are completing the different stages of the tie dying process.
Dyeing to know about diversity
Live, traditional Greek music played at the festival.
The Asheville community enjoys the annual Greek festival
The Super Slide and Seattle wheel proudly stand tall above the crowds.
The NC Mountain State Fair amazes with its spectacularly colorful rides and deep fried food
Burchett heavily strums an upbeat chord progression as Schlock and Chisholm communicate on stage.
Local Asheville band Yesterday’s Clothes share influences and aspirations
Vocalist Kinsella stands clearly in the light during a crescendo in hit song Stay Home.
Illinois rock band American Football touches down in Asheville
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Apr. 3rd, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The🕸️Boo🎃Banner👻

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The🕸️Boo🎃Banner👻

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Trending Stories
1

Asheville rap artists feel neglected, but persist in the fight for recognition

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

The Barbie movie's success evokes dialog on the female gaze in fiction

Dyeing to know about diversity

Ace holds Tie-Diversity event on the quad
Bella DiBenedetto, Staff Writer
October 5, 2023
Tie-Diversity1
Gallery8 Photos
Bella DiBenedetto
Different colors of dye being set up by ACE members.

Asheville Campus Entertainment (ACE) held the Tie-Diversity event on the quad on Sept. 19. This event encouraged students to explore the different affinity clubs offered to those enrolled at UNC Asheville. 

As a result of this event taking place near the middle of campus and beginning at 12:30 p.m, there was a large amount of student interaction with the event. Although the function was advertised through multiple UNCA platforms, there were plenty of curious students unaware of the event who stopped by to participate or to at least see what was going on.

“I was looking for things to do on Rocky Connect, I’m trying to be more social this year,” sophomore Al Gallagher said.

Assisting with the event was Mackenzie Bower, the Assistant Director for Student Engagement and overseer of Highsmith’s Marketing Team and UNCA’s Fraternity and Sorority Life. Bower stated that in the past ACE’s tie dye events have involved shirts of varying sizes, but this event they chose to dye tote bags. 

“Switching from t-shirts to tote bags not only made acquiring supplies easier for those coordinating, but it also eliminated the possibility of a lack of size inclusivity,” Bower said.

Bower said they were proud of the event’s turnout, and was quick to share the spotlight with senior, Ettie Lyles.

Ettie Lyles is the Special Events coordinator for ACE, and stated that they primarily assisted with the event by buying and preparing the obvious materials such as the dye, bottles and tote bags. Other helpful supplies needed for the event were plastic bags, plastic gloves and multiple tarps which created an easier clean up process for everyone involved.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Events
Flyer provided by Chantal Fortin regarding the monthly fresh produce market.
Combating food scarcity for college students
More in Photo Galleries
Live, traditional Greek music played at the festival.
The Asheville community enjoys the annual Greek festival
The Super Slide and Seattle wheel proudly stand tall above the crowds.
The NC Mountain State Fair amazes with its spectacularly colorful rides and deep fried food
Burchett heavily strums an upbeat chord progression as Schlock and Chisholm communicate on stage.
Local Asheville band Yesterday's Clothes share influences and aspirations
Vocalist Kinsella stands clearly in the light during a crescendo in hit song Stay Home.
Illinois rock band American Football touches down in Asheville
Steven Rose, Patrick Taylor and Christian Pittman get down to a heavier portion of their set.
Florida-based rock band Trash Panda 'racc' up fans at the Grey Eagle
Ganymede receiving a tip from a student during their performance.
UNCA drag brunch sparks thoughtful discourse amid diverse perspectives

The🕸️Boo🎃Banner👻

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *