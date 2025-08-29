The Blue Banner

UNC Asheville men’s soccer defeats Howard in season home opener

Sage Branch, Sports Writer, [email protected]
August 28, 2025
Sage Branch
Rodrigo Mendez is named player of the match. Player photographed by Dani Nicosia, graphic made by Sage Branch

UNC Asheville men’s soccer team opened its season with a statement, securing a 2-1 victory over Howard.

Just eight minutes into the match, Charlie Wood fired from outside the 18-yard box to give the Bulldogs an early lead. Less than three minutes later, Anor Harderson whipped a cross into the box for Rodrigo Mendez, who finished to put Asheville up 2-0.

“It felt really good securing the second goal,” Mendez said. “The mindset was really focused and it was exciting to be back on the field with everyone. We’re 16 days in and I already feel a big connection with the whole group.” 

Mendez, a senior forward, said his three years of NCAA soccer has changed his perspective and given him a clearer sense of his role on the squad.

“I just want to help the team as much as I can,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about the college game and I’m ready to use that to help us succeed.”

With a first win under the Bulldogs’ belt, head coach Danny Frid said their work is far from over. Frid emphasized that while the win was a positive step, there is still plenty of work to be done.

“I told the guys it was the perfect win in a way, but there’s so much to improve on,” Frid said. “We need to know our roles when we make subs, get fitter and healthier, and be sharper in transition. But to come away with the result while still having that room to grow, that’s big.”

Frid said the win carried a personal meaning, who is in his first season leading the Bulldogs.

”I’m so proud of them,” Frid said. “It’s been a lot for the staff, for me, for my family moving across the country; and we’ve got new players, a new system and new ideas. There are going to be growing pains, but tonight showed we’re on the right track.”

After talking with head coach Frid, commentator Steve Vecchione said Asheville is looking to establish a new identity after an offseason of changes.

Vecchione, who has more than 30 years of broadcasting experience in addition to his nine years at Syracuse University as an announcer, called the match Thursday evening. He dove head first into his game day analysis on the Bulldog’s brilliant attacking performance.

“Asheville showed complete dominance offensively and defensively,” Vecchione said. “With two great goals early in the half, it’s a fantastic way to start the season.” 

Asheville entered the year ranked fourth in the Big South preseason poll and will look to build momentum after its opening win.

“It was a one-goal game that Asheville dominated,” Vecchione said. “But this is soccer, you never know when those opportunities will come.”

