The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Parkway visitor drives down newly opened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway at sunset
Parkway access restored just in time for fall leaves
Woodworker Frank Dunn chisels into butternut at the NC Mountain State Fair, representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee.
Local crafters find community at the NC Mountain State Fair almost one year after Hurricane Helene
Sombrero galaxy seen through online platform SkyNet , a resource in astronomy classes.
New astronomy major established at the University of North Carolina at Asheville
A bear cub hangs out on the UNCA quad.
Bear With Us: Living Safely in Asheville’s Bear Country
SGA met Monday 8/25/2025
SGA and student body meet 8/25/25 to talk and bring action for student voices
Lexi Dooley and other interns from the National Weather Center chasing storms.
UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Jan Málek outkicked his component for the win at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
Jan Málek announced Runner of the Week for UNC Asheville
Conrad Eriksson and Rodrigo Mendez named players of the match. Players photographed by Kennedy Noe, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer triumphs over Georgia State in a record breaking match
Bryce James, Kieayla Williams & Max Smydra are UNC Asheville's new track and field transfers.
Get to know our new transfers on the Track & Field team – New dogs in the house
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
The central pathway to Ramsey Library is lined with the Latin phrase and its English translation: tyrannical leaders will inevitably be overthrown.
The price we pay: a commentary on our political state after Charlie Kirk’s death
The UNCA quad during the Weeks of Welcome
International students feel Asheville is welcoming
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
A runner on his way to finish the race as he celebrates with his fingers up.
How Asheville’s half-marathon attracted runners from across the US
North Toe River, Relief, NC 11.4.24
Looking Back to Move Forward art exhibit: A way to cope and remember Helene
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Students and staff alike attending Rockypalooza, one of many major events organized by the student involvement groups.
Two new student involvement groups are being introduced to UNCA
Moon Stracener, Alexa Kaley, Jason Braswell and more Run Club members start their first track workout.
New Run Club unites students through fitness
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
A Nod and A Glance: Tango Etiquette in Asheville
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

New astronomy major established at the University of North Carolina at Asheville

Pearl Powell, Arts & Features Editor, [email protected]
September 15, 2025
Pearl Powell
Sombrero galaxy seen through online platform SkyNet , a resource in astronomy classes.

Students can now reach for the stars, literally, through the new astronomy major at the University of North Carolina at Asheville that provides new classes and technological advancements. 

This new major will enable students to learn in the classroom and the lab, with a comprehensive curriculum, cutting-edge research opportunities, cross-departmental collaborations, and hands-on experiences at the University’s on-campus Lookout Observatory telescope, which has been instrumental in establishing the major,” according to UNCA’s website. 

The major is the first in the state school system, and second in the state. 

“Not even private universities in Chile have access to the resources we have here so they should feel really lucky about that,” said Luis Chavarria Garrido, assistant professor of physics and astronomy. 

Chavarria was a representative for one of the world’s largest observatories in the world located in Chile. He said Chile is very special for astronomy because it has one of the best skies in the world. 

”I am very lucky to be here, but I also think the department is lucky,” said Chavarria.

The astronomy department will be adding a higher level class to students who are interested in astronomy as a major or are looking for a more quantitative experience according to Christine Lynch, university fellow in physics and astronomy. 

”We are going to add a new 200-level class that is going to cover the same content but is more targeted to those who have science and math background to kind of compliment it. You can kind of choose which one you want to take,” said Lynch

Along with the higher level class, the department will also keep the lower level beginners class for students who are interested in astronomy but not the major, according to Lynch. 

“We have the introductory sequence that is at the 100-level, that is very much targeted to students who want to take their science credit but also have interest in astronomy, so it is much more targeted towards humanities and art students,” said Lynch. 

Chavarria said having the university be close to the art and humanities department is beneficial for the department. 

“That is something that is unique to this university. That the students have the opportunity to really do the mixture of disciplines here, because that is the goal of the University. It is not the same at other universities,” said Chavarria. “Astronomy mixes a wide range of disciplines. It is not just math.”

With the new classes follows the reopening of the lookout observatory, as well as new technological developments. 

“We are getting a new radio telescope. I am involved in helping to build that, right now we are fixing the lookout. The lookout got damaged during the storm. Right now, it is still under construction and hopefully in October it will be open again,” said Lynch.

Students are able to have hands-on experience through the telescope located at the Lookout Observatory on campus. With the reopening in Oct. according to Chavarria. 

“If you are taking one of the classes, you are going to be able to use that telescope to be able to do more science. You can go there, it is a pretty decent sized telescope and all modern. You can do it in the daytime too,” said Chavarria. 

The class sizes here on campus are a bonus according to Will Kinley, a senior majoring in physics and minoring in astronomy. 

“For me personally here, I like having smaller classes because it is easier to get one on one time with the professors. That, for my learning, is very valuable because you can ask very direct and personalized questions,” said Kinley.

The classes and the professors are what solidified his undergraduate experience within the department according to Kinley. 

“Additionally, all the classes in it are very fun. I think it is the only astronomy major in the UNC system, which is surprising. I think we are very lucky to have that,” said Kinley. “The professors teaching astronomy here are fantastic. I feel like I cannot emphasize that enough.”

Students who are majoring in astronomy at the University of North Carolina at Asheville get a well-rounded education where they can find a job outside college without graduate school says Lynch. 

“We’ve designed the major to allow students to get that background in astronomy, but also in technical skills. They can really take those skills and go and do any sort of technical job, like data management or analysis jobs,” said Lynch. “Our major sets you up really well to work with telescopes and to operate telescopes. That is something we really value at this institution, is that experience.”

Lynch said the new astronomy major provides students advancements in classes and technology that will prepare them for the future, and a versatile education while here at the university. 

“The opportunity to be here and to be able to look at the sky with telescopes like the students do in our classes, that is something that is gold. They should take advantage of that,” said Chavarria. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Woodworker Frank Dunn chisels into butternut at the NC Mountain State Fair, representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee.
Local crafters find community at the NC Mountain State Fair almost one year after Hurricane Helene
A bear cub hangs out on the UNCA quad.
Bear With Us: Living Safely in Asheville’s Bear Country
SGA met Monday 8/25/2025
SGA and student body meet 8/25/25 to talk and bring action for student voices
Composting poster in Brown dining hall.
Composting returns to campus but with concerns from the student body
Dykeman Hall closed after the fire, Aug. 29.
Campus police saved instruments from the Dykeman Hall fire
George Johnson, throws away trash
After the 2 year absence composting returns to campus with a twist