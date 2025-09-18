UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program

Athletics and the atmospheric science department at UNC Asheville have teamed up to improve weather awareness on the pitch.

The program began when Lexi Dooley, a women’s soccer player noticed the disconnect between atmospheric science and athletics.

“One game I predicted a storm delay accurately and realized how valuable that knowledge could be,” she said. “That experience inspired me to create a program where atmospheric science students can support athletics with weather forecasting, benefiting both departments and showcasing our skills.”

Dooley found her passion early for weather while growing up on the New Jersey coast. Her grandparents lived on the beach where she would stay up all night watching and tracking storms. With encouragement from her father to ask questions.

“That really sparked my passion,” Dooley said.

Dooley transferred to UNC Asheville her sophomore year from Drexel University to play Division I women’s soccer and pursue her degree in meteorology.

“Coming to UNC Asheville was one of the best decisions I’ve made. The program is rigorous and personal, professors know me individually, push me to grow, and connect me to networks. Experiences like fieldwork in the mountains and access to NCEI (National Center for Environmental Information) / NOAA ( National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) have been valuable,” Dooley said.

Experiences at Asheville opened new doors for Dooley, which allowed her the opportunity this summer to work at the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma. There, she evaluated vertical mixing schemes in the ocean surface boundary layer on the intensification forecasts of Hurricane Fiona, working alongside UNC Asheville Chair and Professor of Atmospheric Sciences Christopher Godfrey.

“Lexi approached me with concerns about how the Department of Athletics was making weather-related decisions for sports events. They were relying on commercially available apps, which aren’t always reliable. Lexi realized that our Department of Atmospheric Sciences, with its expertise in forecasting hazardous weather, could provide better tools and knowledge to support athletics,” Godfrey said.

“She said, ‘We can do this better,’ and she was right. It’s about using data and expertise to make better decisions for canceling or rescheduling events,” Godfrey said.

Weather affects everyone, according to Godfrey, and athletics is no exception.

“Canceling or rescheduling events costs time and money. It’s a headache to shift everything around. If we can minimize that by making more accurate forecasts, everyone is better off,” he said.

Janet Cone, UNC Asheville director of athletics, was first introduced to the idea when Dooley informally forecast for baseball. She helped predict when to start games earlier or later to avoid the weather. Coaches found her expertise useful for adjusting game times.

“Last year I was approached about expanding it to all outdoor sports. We partnered with the department chair and the staff at our outdoor complex, and launched it formally. This year, we continued it. It’s been helpful for saving money, improving safety, and planning around weather delays,” Cone said.

For Dooley, safety is a major concern.

“Weather awareness helps with safety during lightning, slippery field conditions which can cause injuries, and also with mental preparation,” she said. “Athletes can handle delays better if they know to expect them.”

She said apps alone cannot provide the same accuracy that humans can model.

“Forecasting isn’t exact, and weather apps rely on current data without human analysis. Human meteorologists provide critical context and accuracy that apps can’t match. Even undergraduate majors can outperform apps with the right knowledge,” said Dooley.

Cone said while apps are helpful, it’s better to rely on people trained in science for help.

Through the program, Dooley also hopes to inspire other women in STEM, reminding them they belong and can succeed.

“It can be challenging being the only woman in the room and needing to be taken seriously,” she said. “But passion and drive push me through. Hard work and accomplishments show what women are capable of.”

Coming to Asheville was life-changing, Dooley said. She has grown as a person through both athletics and atmospheric science. Merging the two programs she loves has been one of her proudest accomplishments.

“My hope is to make UNC Asheville known for this program and stay connected after graduation,” she said.