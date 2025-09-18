The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Parkway visitor drives down newly opened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway at sunset
Parkway access restored just in time for fall leaves
Woodworker Frank Dunn chisels into butternut at the NC Mountain State Fair, representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee.
Local crafters find community at the NC Mountain State Fair almost one year after Hurricane Helene
Sombrero galaxy seen through online platform SkyNet , a resource in astronomy classes.
New astronomy major established at the University of North Carolina at Asheville
A bear cub hangs out on the UNCA quad.
Bear With Us: Living Safely in Asheville’s Bear Country
SGA met Monday 8/25/2025
SGA and student body meet 8/25/25 to talk and bring action for student voices
Lexi Dooley and other interns from the National Weather Center chasing storms.
UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Jan Málek outkicked his component for the win at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
Jan Málek announced Runner of the Week for UNC Asheville
Conrad Eriksson and Rodrigo Mendez named players of the match. Players photographed by Kennedy Noe, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer triumphs over Georgia State in a record breaking match
Bryce James, Kieayla Williams & Max Smydra are UNC Asheville's new track and field transfers.
Get to know our new transfers on the Track & Field team – New dogs in the house
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
The central pathway to Ramsey Library is lined with the Latin phrase and its English translation: tyrannical leaders will inevitably be overthrown.
The price we pay: a commentary on our political state after Charlie Kirk’s death
The UNCA quad during the Weeks of Welcome
International students feel Asheville is welcoming
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
A runner on his way to finish the race as he celebrates with his fingers up.
How Asheville’s half-marathon attracted runners from across the US
North Toe River, Relief, NC 11.4.24
Looking Back to Move Forward art exhibit: A way to cope and remember Helene
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Students and staff alike attending Rockypalooza, one of many major events organized by the student involvement groups.
Two new student involvement groups are being introduced to UNCA
Moon Stracener, Alexa Kaley, Jason Braswell and more Run Club members start their first track workout.
New Run Club unites students through fitness
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
A Nod and A Glance: Tango Etiquette in Asheville
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program

Sage Branch, Sports Writer, [email protected]
September 17, 2025
Kennelly Grimme
Lexi Dooley and other interns from the National Weather Center chasing storms.

Athletics and the atmospheric science department at UNC Asheville have teamed up to improve weather awareness on the pitch.

The program began when Lexi Dooley, a women’s soccer player noticed the disconnect between atmospheric science and athletics. 

“One game I predicted a storm delay accurately and realized how valuable that knowledge could be,” she said. “That experience inspired me to create a program where atmospheric science students can support athletics with weather forecasting, benefiting both departments and showcasing our skills.”

Dooley found her passion early for weather while growing up on the New Jersey coast. Her grandparents lived on the beach where she would stay up all night watching and tracking storms. With encouragement from her father to ask questions.

“That really sparked my passion,” Dooley said.

Dooley transferred to UNC Asheville her sophomore year from Drexel University to play Division I women’s soccer and pursue her degree in meteorology.

“Coming to UNC Asheville was one of the best decisions I’ve made. The program is rigorous and personal, professors know me individually, push me to grow, and connect me to networks. Experiences like fieldwork in the mountains and access to NCEI (National Center for Environmental Information) / NOAA ( National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) have been valuable,” Dooley said.

Experiences at Asheville opened new doors for Dooley, which allowed her the opportunity this summer to work at the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma. There, she evaluated vertical mixing schemes in the ocean surface boundary layer on the intensification forecasts of Hurricane Fiona, working alongside UNC Asheville Chair and Professor of Atmospheric Sciences Christopher Godfrey.

“Lexi approached me with concerns about how the Department of Athletics was making weather-related decisions for sports events. They were relying on commercially available apps, which aren’t always reliable. Lexi realized that our Department of  Atmospheric Sciences, with its expertise in forecasting hazardous weather, could provide better tools and knowledge to support athletics,” Godfrey said.

“She said, ‘We can do this better,’ and she was right. It’s about using data and expertise to make better decisions for canceling or rescheduling events,” Godfrey said.

Weather affects everyone, according to Godfrey, and athletics is no exception. 

“Canceling or rescheduling events costs time and money. It’s a headache to shift everything around. If we can minimize that by making more accurate forecasts, everyone is better off,” he said.

Dr. Christopher Gofrey chasing a storm in Oklahoma.

Janet Cone, UNC Asheville director of athletics, was first introduced to the idea when Dooley informally forecast for baseball. She helped predict when to start games earlier or later to avoid the weather. Coaches found her expertise useful for adjusting game times. 

“Last year I was approached about expanding it to all outdoor sports. We partnered with the department chair and the staff at our outdoor complex, and launched it formally. This year, we continued it. It’s been helpful for saving money, improving safety, and planning around weather delays,” Cone said.

For Dooley, safety is a major concern.

“Weather awareness helps with safety during lightning, slippery field conditions which can cause injuries, and also with mental preparation,” she said. “Athletes can handle delays better if they know to expect them.”

She said apps alone cannot provide the same accuracy that humans can model.

“Forecasting isn’t exact, and weather apps rely on current data without human analysis. Human meteorologists provide critical context and accuracy that apps can’t match. Even undergraduate majors can outperform apps with the right knowledge,” said Dooley.

Cone said while apps are helpful, it’s better to rely on people trained in science for help.

Through the program, Dooley also hopes to inspire other women in STEM, reminding them they belong and can succeed.

“It can be challenging being the only woman in the room and needing to be taken seriously,” she said. “But passion and drive push me through. Hard work and accomplishments show what women are capable of.”

Coming to Asheville was life-changing, Dooley said. She has grown as a person through both athletics and atmospheric science. Merging the two programs she loves has been one of her proudest accomplishments.

“My hope is to make UNC Asheville known for this program and stay connected after graduation,” she said.

Lexi Dooley looking at storm data at the National Weather Center. (Miranda Bogner)

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Jan Málek outkicked his component for the win at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
Jan Málek announced Runner of the Week for UNC Asheville
Conrad Eriksson and Rodrigo Mendez named players of the match. Players photographed by Kennedy Noe, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer triumphs over Georgia State in a record breaking match
Bryce James, Kieayla Williams & Max Smydra are UNC Asheville's new track and field transfers.
Get to know our new transfers on the Track & Field team - New dogs in the house
Rodrigo Mendez is named player of the match. Player photographed by Dani Nicosia, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer defeats Howard in season home opener
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William "Hank" Neal