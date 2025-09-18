Parkway access restored just in time for fall leaves

Just in time for the peak fall color season, a 26-mile section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopened Monday near Mount Mitchell State Park, restoring access to popular overlooks and trails.

The National Park Service announced Sept. 15 that repairs at mileposts 375 and 380 were completed, reopening the Parkway from milepost 382 in Asheville to milepost 355.3 at Ridge Junction Overlook.

The work is part of ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene in Sept. 2024, which triggered more than 50 landslides and caused widespread damage across nearly 200 miles of Parkway in North Carolina.

The reopening includes the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center, Craggy Pinnacle Trail and short sections of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Closed areas remain, including the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area and portions of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail from the Craggy Trail Shelter to Snowball Mountain Trail.

While the reopening marks the completion of an initial phase of repairs, officials said additional projects are planned in at least 45 locations. The heaviest damage is concentrated between Linville Falls and Mount Mitchell.

Park officials urge caution for visitors, warning that hazards remain along both open and closed areas of the Parkway. Even in reopened sections, hikers may encounter washed-out trail segments, tree debris or unstable slopes.

“Today’s opening provides access to some of the most beloved spots on the Parkway,” the Park Service said in its release. “But this is only the beginning of a long recovery process.”

For up-to-date information on closures, maps and recovery projects, visit the NPS Website