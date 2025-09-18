The Blue Banner

Parkway visitor drives down newly opened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway at sunset
Parkway access restored just in time for fall leaves
Woodworker Frank Dunn chisels into butternut at the NC Mountain State Fair, representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee.
Local crafters find community at the NC Mountain State Fair almost one year after Hurricane Helene
Sombrero galaxy seen through online platform SkyNet , a resource in astronomy classes.
New astronomy major established at the University of North Carolina at Asheville
A bear cub hangs out on the UNCA quad.
Bear With Us: Living Safely in Asheville’s Bear Country
SGA met Monday 8/25/2025
SGA and student body meet 8/25/25 to talk and bring action for student voices
Lexi Dooley and other interns from the National Weather Center chasing storms.
UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Jan Málek outkicked his component for the win at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
Jan Málek announced Runner of the Week for UNC Asheville
Conrad Eriksson and Rodrigo Mendez named players of the match. Players photographed by Kennedy Noe, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer triumphs over Georgia State in a record breaking match
Bryce James, Kieayla Williams & Max Smydra are UNC Asheville's new track and field transfers.
Get to know our new transfers on the Track & Field team – New dogs in the house
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
The central pathway to Ramsey Library is lined with the Latin phrase and its English translation: tyrannical leaders will inevitably be overthrown.
The price we pay: a commentary on our political state after Charlie Kirk’s death
The UNCA quad during the Weeks of Welcome
International students feel Asheville is welcoming
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
A runner on his way to finish the race as he celebrates with his fingers up.
How Asheville’s half-marathon attracted runners from across the US
North Toe River, Relief, NC 11.4.24
Looking Back to Move Forward art exhibit: A way to cope and remember Helene
Students and staff alike attending Rockypalooza, one of many major events organized by the student involvement groups.
Two new student involvement groups are being introduced to UNCA
Moon Stracener, Alexa Kaley, Jason Braswell and more Run Club members start their first track workout.
New Run Club unites students through fitness
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
A Nod and A Glance: Tango Etiquette in Asheville
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
Parkway access restored just in time for fall leaves

Dylan Machi, Multimedia editor, [email protected]
September 18, 2025
Dylan Machi
Parkway visitor drives down newly opened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway at sunset

Just in time for the peak fall color season, a 26-mile section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopened Monday near Mount Mitchell State Park, restoring access to popular overlooks and trails.

The National Park Service announced Sept. 15 that repairs at mileposts 375 and 380 were completed, reopening the Parkway from milepost 382 in Asheville to milepost 355.3 at Ridge Junction Overlook. 

The work is part of ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene in Sept. 2024, which triggered more than 50 landslides and caused widespread damage across nearly 200 miles of Parkway in North Carolina.

Dump truck moving debris parked at newly opened Blue Ridge Parkway overlook (Dylan Machi)

The reopening includes the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center, Craggy Pinnacle Trail and short sections of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Closed areas remain, including the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area and portions of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail from the Craggy Trail Shelter to Snowball Mountain Trail.

While the reopening marks the completion of an initial phase of repairs, officials said additional projects are planned in at least 45 locations. The heaviest damage is concentrated between Linville Falls and Mount Mitchell.

Overgrown picnic table area at newly opened Blue Ridge Parkway section overlook (Dylan Machi)

Park officials urge caution for visitors, warning that hazards remain along both open and closed areas of the Parkway. Even in reopened sections, hikers may encounter washed-out trail segments, tree debris or unstable slopes.

“Today’s opening provides access to some of the most beloved spots on the Parkway,” the Park Service said in its release. “But this is only the beginning of a long recovery process.”

For up-to-date information on closures, maps and recovery projects, visit the NPS Website

 

Sunset over the blue ridge mountains from parkway overlook (Dylan Machi)

 

