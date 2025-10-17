Toyaz Solomon stacks Big South preseason player of the year and preseason mid-major All-American second team announcements

Toyaz Solomon builds anticipation for UNC Asheville’s upcoming basketball season after the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook announced him Big South preseason player of the year on Sept. 12 and the Field of 68 Media Network named him to the preseason mid-major All-American second team on Oct.10.

“To me, being named preseason player of the year means I have a lot of expectations for us to have a good season and I’m looking forward to it. Whatever it takes, I’m going to be able to do it,” said Toyaz Solomon, fifth-year senior on UNCA men’s basketball team.

Solomon was one of the most consistent players for Asheville in the 2024-25 season, starting all 32 games and logging over 1,000 minutes across the season. Within the Big South, Solomon finished sixth in scoring, fifth in rebounding and led the conference in blocked shots. He was also the team’s leading scorer in seven games and the team leader in rebounds for 15 games. At the end of the season, Solomon was ranked No. 13 in the nation in field goal percentage, No. 31 in field goals and No. 47 in blocks. His efforts earned him a spot on the 2025 Big South All-Conference Second Team.

Basketball was an early and easy love for Solomon. From shooting hoops with his brother at the age of three, to playing competitively throughout middle and high school and now leading the team at UNCA, Solomon has always had natural talent for the sport of snap shuffles and slam dunks.

“I’ve been loving basketball ever since I was a kid,” Solomon said. “I’m pretty confident I’m going to be a professional player, that’s all I want to be.”

According to Solomon, taking care of his body every day and finding a good balance between school and athletics has led to his success on the court. He also said his work in the weight room with Coach Brian Robbett helps separate him from the rest.

“Toyaz is one of the larger success stories this weight room has had since I’ve been here,” said Brian Robbett, head strength and conditioning coach for UNCA. “He was 190 pounds and the weakest on the team when he got here, and seeing him blossom to what he is now and see how he carries himself has been awesome. He worked really hard and is now one of the stronger guys on the team, so he’s a great success story for our department.”

Support from Head Coach Mike Morrell and his mom push him to be the best player he can be, according to Solomon. Even when he thinks he’s at his best, Morrell believes he still has another level, and tapping into this potential gives Solomon the edge to be a top scorer in games.

“My mom is my biggest fan. Whether I play bad, whether I play good, she’s telling me she’s proud of me and that’s all I really need,” Solomon said. “I’m making her proud and when she’s happy, I feel like I accomplished something.”

LaToya Solomon went to every home game and away game last season. She says she still gets nervous watching him play, but ultimately wants to see him win, get out there and have fun.

“It’s like poetry in motion watching him play. I feel incredibly humble and extremely proud of him and all his accomplishments, which led to this recognition he has received,” she said.

The UNCA men’s basketball team has finalized the non-conference portion of its 2025-26 schedule. The season gets underway on Nov. 4 with a game against Wichita State for the first time in program history. The full schedule, posted Oct. 2, can be found here.