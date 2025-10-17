The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Freshman senator George Johnson smiling for poster headshot.
Newly elected UNCA Freshman Senator George Johnson talks campaign, first SGA meeting and what’s to come
Career Closet popup in the Ramsey library 9/23/25.
The UNC Asheville Career Closet opens for students to find access to professional attire
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Brooke Pedersen [second from the right] and Luis Reyes [right] hold banners during the Wrap The Woods event.
Students and community unite to “Wrap The Woods” in Save UNCA Woods event
Jason Perry speaks with a student after his speaking session.
UNC Asheville Alumnus Jason Perry returns to campus to prepare students for life after graduation
Toyaz Solomon celebrating a dunk for Asheville against High Point at home, Jan. 4.
Toyaz Solomon stacks Big South preseason player of the year and preseason mid-major All-American second team announcements
Photo of UNC Asheville Volleyball team in a huddle.
Bulldogs inspired by 3-1 victory over Eagles in Tuesday evening contest
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Escalante-Justo assisting men’s soccer midfielder Xavier Alcantar with med ball throws.
UNC Asheville welcomes assistant strength and conditioning coach with new philosophies
UNC Asheville women’s soccer in a huddle before the start of the match against Davidson.
Going into non-conference play UNC Asheville women’s soccer seniors look towards their ultimate goal
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie poster (From demonslayer-anime.com)
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is absolutely breathtaking
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: September 22-October 6
Albums of the Week: September 22-29
Albums of the Week: September 22-29
Albums of the Week: September 15-22
Albums of the Week: September 15-22
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.
Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity
April Lane’s leading Protagonist, Maia, played by Quira Chanel
April Lane’s “Nightbloomer” invites viewers to rethink reality
Cassidy Bricker and Catherine Latham gathering supplies to make trinkets in Karpen Hall.
Bulldogs go pink: Raising awareness through arts and crafts
Photo and graphic by Ken Michaud
UNCA improv group presents “The Royal Shakespeare Unemployment Office”
Ren Younce centering and sculpting clay in Owen Hall.
Passion in Pottery: how passion can drive growth and creativity
Katerina Faherty, preparing for the Grecian Cuisine Cooking Demo at the Asheville Greek Festival, Sept. 26
The Asheville Greek Festival blends food, culture and tradition
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Toyaz Solomon stacks Big South preseason player of the year and preseason mid-major All-American second team announcements

Isabel Richardson, Sports Editor, [email protected]
October 16, 2025
UNCA Athletics Media Department
Toyaz Solomon celebrating a dunk for Asheville against High Point at home, Jan. 4.

Toyaz Solomon builds anticipation for UNC Asheville’s upcoming basketball season after the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook announced him Big South preseason player of the year on Sept. 12 and the Field of 68 Media Network named him to the preseason mid-major All-American second team on Oct.10. 

“To me, being named preseason player of the year means I have a lot of expectations for us to have a good season and I’m looking forward to it. Whatever it takes, I’m going to be able to do it,” said Toyaz Solomon, fifth-year senior on UNCA men’s basketball team. 

Solomon was one of the most consistent players for Asheville in the 2024-25 season, starting all 32 games and logging over 1,000 minutes across the season. Within the Big South, Solomon finished sixth in scoring, fifth in rebounding and led the conference in blocked shots. He was also the team’s leading scorer in seven games and the team leader in rebounds for 15 games. At the end of the season, Solomon was ranked No. 13 in the nation in field goal percentage, No. 31 in field goals and No. 47 in blocks. His efforts earned him a spot on the 2025 Big South All-Conference Second Team.  

Basketball was an early and easy love for Solomon. From shooting hoops with his brother at the age of three, to playing competitively throughout middle and high school and now leading the team at UNCA, Solomon has always had natural talent for the sport of snap shuffles and slam dunks. 

“I’ve been loving basketball ever since I was a kid,” Solomon said. “I’m pretty confident I’m going to be a professional player, that’s all I want to be.”

According to Solomon, taking care of his body every day and finding a good balance between school and athletics has led to his success on the court. He also said his work in the weight room with Coach Brian Robbett helps separate him from the rest. 

“Toyaz is one of the larger success stories this weight room has had since I’ve been here,” said Brian Robbett, head strength and conditioning coach for UNCA. “He was 190 pounds and the weakest on the team when he got here, and seeing him blossom to what he is now and see how he carries himself has been awesome. He worked really hard and is now one of the stronger guys on the team, so he’s a great success story for our department.”

Support from Head Coach Mike Morrell and his mom push him to be the best player he can be, according to Solomon. Even when he thinks he’s at his best, Morrell believes he still has another level, and tapping into this potential gives Solomon the edge to be a top scorer in games. 

“My mom is my biggest fan. Whether I play bad, whether I play good, she’s telling me she’s proud of me and that’s all I really need,” Solomon said. “I’m making her proud and when she’s happy, I feel like I accomplished something.” 

LaToya Solomon went to every home game and away game last season. She says she still gets nervous watching him play, but ultimately wants to see him win, get out there and have fun. 

“It’s like poetry in motion watching him play. I feel incredibly humble and extremely proud of him and all his accomplishments, which led to this recognition he has received,” she said. 

The UNCA men’s basketball team has finalized the non-conference portion of its 2025-26 schedule. The season gets underway on Nov. 4 with a game against Wichita State for the first time in program history. The full schedule, posted Oct. 2, can be found here

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo of UNC Asheville Volleyball team in a huddle.
Bulldogs inspired by 3-1 victory over Eagles in Tuesday evening contest
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Escalante-Justo assisting men’s soccer midfielder Xavier Alcantar with med ball throws.
UNC Asheville welcomes assistant strength and conditioning coach with new philosophies
UNC Asheville women’s soccer in a huddle before the start of the match against Davidson.
Going into non-conference play UNC Asheville women’s soccer seniors look towards their ultimate goal
Baylor Herlehy preparing an attack during match against North Carolina Central, Sept. 16.
The Justice Center, powerhouse of UNCA volleyball
SAAC president Avery Loeback and other SAAC representatives
UNC Asheville SAAC speaks out from the locker room to legislation