The Boo Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Vermont Avenue is a top spot for viewing decorations and trick-or-treating.
UNC Asheville Student Guide: Top 10 Halloween Experiences
A group of journalists invited to tell their story for the Post-Helene Symposium in Highsmith, UNC Asheville. From the video Telling the Storm Local Media and the Legacy of Hurricane Helene. Recorded by Adam Hetland, 2025.
One year after Helene: Remembering the media’s contribution
UNC Asheville student athletes participating in a Zumba session alongside Asheville community members at the 2025 Bulldog Block Party, Oct. 16. From UNCA Athletics Media Department.
2025 Bulldog Block Party connects student-athletes to wider Asheville community
Gallery visitors look at student and faculty artworks.
Interconnectedness on display: University hosts Symposium honoring Helene anniversary
Kimmel Arena undergoes big changes.
UNCA Athletics invests $5.5 million in basketball arena renovations
UNC Asheville student athletes participating in a Zumba session alongside Asheville community members at the 2025 Bulldog Block Party, Oct. 16. From UNCA Athletics Media Department.
2025 Bulldog Block Party connects student-athletes to wider Asheville community
Sports graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville athletes are learning the key important to fueling their bodies, instead of fitting a certain image
Toyaz Solomon celebrating a dunk for Asheville against High Point at home, Jan. 4.
Toyaz Solomon stacks Big South preseason player of the year and preseason mid-major All-American second team announcements
Photo of UNC Asheville Volleyball team in a huddle.
Bulldogs inspired by 3-1 victory over Eagles in Tuesday evening contest
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Five Essential Goth Albums for Halloween
Associate Professor of History in UNC Asheville, Alvis Dunn, standing for his lecture.
“Constitution Day Lecture”: The words that bind the nation
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: October 6-13
Mariah Carey “Here For It All”, Credit: Gamma
Mariah Carey Is Back and Here For It All
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie poster (From demonslayer-anime.com)
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is absolutely breathtaking
Gallery visitors look at student and faculty artworks.
Interconnectedness on display: University hosts Symposium honoring Helene anniversary
April Lane’s leading Protagonist, Maia, played by Quira Chanel
April Lane’s “Nightbloomer” invites viewers to rethink reality
Cassidy Bricker and Catherine Latham gathering supplies to make trinkets in Karpen Hall.
Bulldogs go pink: Raising awareness through arts and crafts
Photo and graphic by Ken Michaud
UNCA improv group presents “The Royal Shakespeare Unemployment Office”
Ren Younce centering and sculpting clay in Owen Hall.
Passion in Pottery: how passion can drive growth and creativity
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
Signs of rebellion
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Boo Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Boo Banner
Categories:

2025 Bulldog Block Party connects student-athletes to wider Asheville community

Isabel Richardson, Sports Editor, [email protected]
October 23, 2025
UNC Asheville student athletes participating in a Zumba session alongside Asheville community members at the 2025 Bulldog Block Party, Oct. 16. From UNCA Athletics Media Department.
UNC Asheville student athletes participating in a Zumba session alongside Asheville community members at the 2025 Bulldog Block Party, Oct. 16. From UNCA Athletics Media Department.

The 2025 Bulldog Block Party on Oct. 16 brought UNCA students to the community of South Asheville, made possible by the collaborative efforts of UNC Asheville Athletics, Ingles Markets and the Reuter Family YMCA. 

“It’s a fun event for our student-athletes, and it’s fun for us as we get to introduce ourselves to other parts of Asheville. People have come out to enjoy the great music, and Ingles is a great event sponsor along with the YMCA,” said Janet R. Cone, senior administrator for University Enterprises and director of athletics. 

The Bulldog Block Party featured games such as cornhole, penalty shootouts, live music from Asheville local Leeda “Lyric” Jones and her band Lyric and sports clinics with UNCA student-athletes. The event took place on the Town Square Green at Biltmore Park, for the first time since 2019. 

Collaborating with the Reuter Family YMCA was a new addition to this year’s Block Party. The YMCA looks directly over the Town Square Green, making the event location perfect to connect UNCA student-athletes with those involved in the YMCA youth programs.

“Having the student-athletes here is very two-sided. They get very excited and the kids get excited to come out here and meet the college athletes,” said Leigh Barton, associate athletic director for external operations and lead planner for the event. “They idolize them. I don’t even think our athletes realize how much of an impact they have on these kids.” 

According to Barton, part of the YMCA’s mission with the event is to expose youth to the idea of going to college and playing in college. UNCA wants to try and promote this, while also exposing them to it and help them realize it’s attainable, Lee said.

“We have lots of kids in Asheville and there’s a Division I University in their backyard,” Barton said. 

The event also gave student-athletes the opportunity to see their community in action and take a break from their sport and academics. Allowing student-athletes to be part of the engagement process and leave their mark on the community is exciting, according to Barton. 

“It means a lot to have our student-athletes here because I want people in our community to see the wonderful student-athletes we have and I also want our student-athletes to have some fun with the music, games and other things,” Cone said. 

UNCA’s basketball team made a special appearance at the event, signing autographs and shooting hoops with kids from the South Asheville community. There was a lot of hype for the new season, which starts this month with a match against Truett McConnell on Oct. 28. Showcasing the basketball team to the community at events like this is a great way to introduce new people to the program who might want to come and check out a game, according to Barton. 

The Cheer and Dance teams of UNCA attended the event and enjoyed meeting the community and being part of such a fun event which brought everyone together, according to Olivia Pirnat, a senior on the dance team. 

“It’s been super fun to be able to see people we’re going to see at games and interact with. The Spirit Squad was mainly here to promote the student body, engage with the games and bring spirit and energy,” Pirnat said. 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
A group of journalists invited to tell their story for the Post-Helene Symposium in Highsmith, UNC Asheville. From the video Telling the Storm Local Media and the Legacy of Hurricane Helene. Recorded by Adam Hetland, 2025.
One year after Helene: Remembering the media’s contribution
Gallery visitors look at student and faculty artworks.
Interconnectedness on display: University hosts Symposium honoring Helene anniversary
Kimmel Arena undergoes big changes.
UNCA Athletics invests $5.5 million in basketball arena renovations
Instruments donated to Lucy S. Herry Elementary School sponsored by Concord and Organized by Music Will with event coordinators.
Indigo De Souza helps donate instruments to elementary school, raising awareness for music education
Freshman senator George Johnson smiling for poster headshot.
Newly elected UNCA Freshman Senator George Johnson talks campaign, first SGA meeting and what's to come
Career Closet popup in the Ramsey library 9/23/25.
The UNC Asheville Career Closet opens for students to find access to professional attire
More in Sports
Sports graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville athletes are learning the key important to fueling their bodies, instead of fitting a certain image
Toyaz Solomon celebrating a dunk for Asheville against High Point at home, Jan. 4.
Toyaz Solomon stacks Big South preseason player of the year and preseason mid-major All-American second team announcements
Photo of UNC Asheville Volleyball team in a huddle.
Bulldogs inspired by 3-1 victory over Eagles in Tuesday evening contest
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Escalante-Justo assisting men’s soccer midfielder Xavier Alcantar with med ball throws.
UNC Asheville welcomes assistant strength and conditioning coach with new philosophies
UNC Asheville women’s soccer in a huddle before the start of the match against Davidson.
Going into non-conference play UNC Asheville women’s soccer seniors look towards their ultimate goal