Albums of the Week: October 13-20

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Oktoberfest décor outside Brown Hall.
UNCA Oktoberfest 2025 Recap
Vermont Avenue is a top spot for viewing decorations and trick-or-treating.
UNC Asheville Student Guide: Top 10 Halloween Experiences
A group of journalists invited to tell their story for the Post-Helene Symposium in Highsmith, UNC Asheville. From the video Telling the Storm Local Media and the Legacy of Hurricane Helene. Recorded by Adam Hetland, 2025.
One year after Helene: Remembering the media’s contribution
UNC Asheville student athletes participating in a Zumba session alongside Asheville community members at the 2025 Bulldog Block Party, Oct. 16. From UNCA Athletics Media Department.
2025 Bulldog Block Party connects student-athletes to wider Asheville community
Gallery visitors look at student and faculty artworks.
Interconnectedness on display: University hosts Symposium honoring Helene anniversary
Kameron Taylor shooting a layup against USC-Upstate on Jan. 15
From tipoff to takeoff: Bulldogs travel to Kansas to begin regular season campaign after a dominant exhibition victory
Kameron Taylor rises up for a dunk against TMU opponent.
UNC Asheville men’s basketball kicks off its season with its first win in preseason competition
Graphic by Sage Branch
Looking into the lens of UNC Asheville’s behind-the-scenes team in athletics
UNC Asheville student athletes participating in a Zumba session alongside Asheville community members at the 2025 Bulldog Block Party, Oct. 16. From UNCA Athletics Media Department.
2025 Bulldog Block Party connects student-athletes to wider Asheville community
Sports graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville athletes are learning the key important to fueling their bodies, instead of fitting a certain image
Associate Professor of History in UNC Asheville, Alvis Dunn, standing for his lecture.
“Constitution Day Lecture”: The words that bind the nation
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.
Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity
UNCA flagpole in quad during sunset.
How free are we? Commentary on our right to free speech
Albums of the summer graphic
Best Albums of Summer 2025 (Part 1)
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Cast of “The Rocky Horror Show” poses for a photo.
Asheville Community Theatre brings “The Rocky Horror Show” to Asheville
Students create Halloween themed crafts in Ramsey Library.
UNC Asheville students get into the Halloween spirit with Boo-It-Yourself crafts
Students at the Whimsical Clubs table crafting and sewing their own Fabric Freaks to take home.
Highsmith Student Union gets a Halloween makeover for its first Haunted After Dark
Photo of the traditional taiko performance in Carol Belk Theater, UNC Asheville.
The Peaceful Forest brings Japanese culture to Asheville through taiko drums
Fallen tree located at the Asheville Botanical Gardens.
Benefits of the Botanicals: How nature can help limit student stress
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: October 13-20
Vermont Avenue is a top spot for viewing decorations and trick-or-treating.
UNC Asheville Student Guide: Top 10 Halloween Experiences
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Five Essential Goth Albums for Halloween
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: October 6-13
Mariah Carey “Here For It All”, Credit: Gamma
Mariah Carey Is Back and Here For It All
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
Signs of rebellion: Highlights of downtown Asheville’s “No Kings” protest
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Fall crossword puzzle
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Albums of the Week: October 13-20

Cameryn Shochet, Entertainment Writer, [email protected]
November 3, 2025
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet

This week, I’ve got another four albums for your listening ears. There will be three new albums from the past week (on a monday to monday basis) and one classic album we’re celebrating the anniversary of. 

Honorable mention this week to internet rapper bbno$ for releasing what will probably be the worst album of the year. Sorry, queerbaiting won’t save you from having zero musical prowess or knowledge! Anyways, onto the stuff I actually care about.

 

Deadbeat – Tame Impala

5.2/10

Album Artwork by Julian Klincewicz.

There’s no denying the impact that Tame Impala had on the indie scene over the past two decades. “Lonerism” and “Currents” are defining albums for a lot of the older Generation Z, introducing an entire youth group to neo-psychadelia in an accessible pop manner, not just opening the floodgates for more and more new artists to release a then-mostly dead (mainstream speaking) genre, but also to introduce an entire new, younger crowd to the psychedelic rock artists of old– I mean, Kevin Parker sounds almost exactly like John Lennon at times.

This past year we’ve seen shockingly good returnals from lots of older artists– Clipse, Swans, Deftones, all reminding us of the reason they’ve stuck around so long. Tame Impala unfortunately falls far short of the quality of his peak however and this album was a mediocre snoozefest. The hour length that is the signature of his projects no longer adds a sense of grandeur to his project– here, it makes it a worse and worse experience to sit through. 

The sudden switch from psychedelic rock to HOUSE music of all things was not expected– and was executed pretty poorly. Everything from the cheesy midi piano on tracks like “Piece of Heaven” and the opening “My Old Ways” to the overproduced bass kicks and snap sound effects really sell to you the fakeness of this album. Tame Impala has in the past so convincingly replicated the sound of a large band, but this album is so obviously a one man operation– and that one man clearly does not have the technical ability to make a good EDM album. 

“Oblivion” is probably the worst offender here, which (to me) sounds like some dissonance between Parker’s vocals and the lead melody at times and a very boring drum beat that I quickly grew sick of. These electronic melodies that sound like goofy jingles and ringtones even are all throughout the album, “See You Monday (You’re Lost)”, the aforementioned “Oblivion” and many, many other riffs and fills.

There is clearly a great potential here– tracks like “Afterthought” and “Dracula” reminded me the ability that Tame Impala has to create great pop tracks and without a doubt his vocals are still at the forefront and continue to be as gorgeous as ever, but man, that genre change is rough. If this is the path of music that Tame Impala wants to continue to make, I hope that he learned something from this album. 

 

 

LOTTO – They Are Gutting a Body of Water

7.3/10

Album Artwork by Dylan DeLong

Shoegaze isn’t exactly dead, but with the amount that word gets thrown around to describe any kind of noise rock, I would say that the genre is quickly heading there– at least in the general public’s eye. New shoegaze bands like They are Gutting a Body of Water (TAGABOW for short) are however, beating the allegations.

The album is exactly what marks a quintessential shoegaze piece: hazy, dense rhythm guitar filled with high pitched scream-esque riffs and measured drums that keep everything in order despite the raw chaos of the melody section. Despite an unfortunately poorly mixed bass, I have to say I still found the music cohesive.

TAGABOW also has fun throughout the tracks, other than just the beautiful distorted guitar (which on its own is exciting) there’s creative but sparse use of synths with the track “trainers” featuring a calliope sound and some spoken word bits on opener “the chase” and “american food”. “american food” also features an acoustic sounding riff to lead in the song and has a hip hop sounding drum beat with samples of record scratching throughout.

The lead singles from the album are great high points and maybe even some of the highest quality shoegaze to come out of this decade, but some of these tracks are forgettable filler and it really drags the whole thing down. “slo crostic”, “chrisis head” and extended bridges throughout the songs all feel like empty bodies that need just a touch more personality. 

Regardless, the album is still of high quality and if you’re looking for new shoegaze, be sure to check it out. 

 

From the Pyre – The Last Dinner Party

7.1/10

Album Artwork by Brian Karlsson

The Last Dinner Party is one of the better bands to emerge from the Windmill scene and with Black Country, New Road and black midi to go up against, that’s no small feat. Though their debut album “Prelude to Ecstasy” was of decent quality, it wasn’t anything special. This album however, is.

The grandeur has been turned up to 100, nearly every track on this album has an insane crescendo at the end, complete with strings, choirs and an explosion of lead vocals from singer Abigail Morris. While at times this musical vibe can be a turn off (with some cringier deliveries in tracks like “Count The Ways”) sometimes they manage to bridge the gap between broadway performance and rock in a way that sounds like something you can take seriously. Tracks like “Second Best” and “This Is The Killer Speaking” ride the line pretty comfortably. 

Morris’ vocals have been compared to Siouxsie Sioux’s and what a great derivation that is. While Sioux’s dark vocals accent the– for lack of a better word– evil music she was making, Morris’ are layered over bright piano, poppy drums and a more fun atmosphere overall, giving the album a very stage play-esque feeling. Despite the high praise I feel she deserves during many songs, it’s those sort of spoken-word, whisper-singing moments that sound like poor Björk impressions that really tarnish a lot of this album for me. Otherwise great songs really get kicked down a few notches by Morris’ overblown– again– broadway-esque deliveries. 

Despite this album being a step in the right direction following an already good debut, I felt that some more musical risks could have done a lot of good. Yes, the music is great, but some more creative instrumentation I think could balance out the vocals at times and lead to a more cohesive experience– perhaps I just love saxophone too much though. Many of the tracks also follow a similar pattern for me, “I Hold Your Anger” and “Sail Away” feel nearly identical to me, with too similar of a slow piano intro followed by a choir and strings.

If you like musical theater music (which again, no judgement) give this album a listen, but I’m not sure how often I’ll come back to this one. Still a good record all the same.

A New World Record – Electric Light Orchestra

10/10

Album Art by John Kosh

When I give an album a 10/10, it means one of two things. Either that I believe it to be perfect in every conceivable way, all the way down to the design of the cover and vinyl insert– or that it’s my favorite album of all time: “A New World Record” by Electric Light Orchestra. This album is conveniently part of both categories.

Electric Light Orchestra went on a run in the mid to late 70s that felt like lightning in a bottle, from 1975-1979 they released four albums all of incredible quality and could never replicate that sound (nor did they try to after 1979, but nobody else could). This excursion of fusing classical music with rock– not just in the way The Beatles did on albums like “Magical Mystery Tour”, but in an even more symphonic way– peaked in 1976 with “A New World Record”. 

Electric Light Orchestra is a band of course, made of incredibly talented players. Richard Tandy is a phenomenal keyboard player that can really shred a synthesizer– the same can be said about Mik Kaminski on the violin and drummer Beverly Bevan (yes, that’s his real name). Though nobody would kid themselves by saying these players aren’t vessels for frontman Jeff Lynne’s songwriting ability. Lynne wrote virtually every single part of every song, the basslines, guitar riffs, pounding drums and all those gorgeous strings.

The album opens with a fast paced, jumpy, classic rock piece in “Tightrope”, after a long, ambient synth build up. The way the daunting saw-lead and rapid strings quickly transition into Lynne’s distorted rock guitar tells you exactly what you’re getting into. The near-anxious strings dancing between the banging classic rock seems constantly on edge yet manages to live in a perfect between state, which is exactly what ELO seeked to accomplish.

Lynne– in addition to his mastery of writing for nearly every instrument– also has a gorgeous voice. He shouts with an undeniable energy in tracks like “Tightrope” or “So Fine”, cools it down to a lullaby in tracks like “Telephone Line” and even grits his voice up for a more bluesy tone in “Rockaria”. There’s also occasional backup support from bassist Kelly Groucutt and opera singer Mary Thomas. Aside from just the pure transcendent quality of Lynne’s vocals, there’s also that incredible range that can perfectly match and accent the music. 

I would be a fool to not mention Jeff Lynne’s secret THIRD incredible talent he brought to Electric Light Orchestra– production. This album sounds like it was recorded yesterday. The quality captured on every instrument (but the backing strings especially) are absolutely incredible sounding. There’s a reason Lynne was brought on by multiple Beatles to produce some of their later solo albums, he has an uncanny ability to produce music of such incredible quality. 

Everybody knows “Mr. Blue Sky”, but it’s ELO’s deep cuts that prove what an underrated musical genius Jeff Lynne truly is– and this album is chock full of their absolute best. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Vermont Avenue is a top spot for viewing decorations and trick-or-treating.
UNC Asheville Student Guide: Top 10 Halloween Experiences
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Five Essential Goth Albums for Halloween
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: October 6-13
Mariah Carey “Here For It All”, Credit: Gamma
Mariah Carey Is Back and Here For It All
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie poster (From demonslayer-anime.com)
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is absolutely breathtaking
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: September 22-October 6