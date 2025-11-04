UNC Asheville men’s basketball kicks off its season with its first win in preseason competition

The Bulldogs started strong with a 92-54 point victory over Truett McConnell in their first preseason exhibition match on Tuesday October 28th.

“It’s really not about the result. It’s more about the reps that we get. We treated it like a real game. Officials out there, foul trouble, you’ve got to respond,” said Mike Morrell, head coach for UNCA men’s basketball.

Morrell states the game was more of a practice for the Bulldogs against an inferior opponent. The focus is on finding the team’s identity on defense, as they won’t be the team they want to be without it.

Kameron Taylor, one of Asheville’s biggest attacking threats, gives his incites being a returner on a team full of new faces. leading the Bulldogs with 19 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in the win over TMU. His dominant performance gave us a glimpse of what’s to come this season.

“My mindset’s been just attacking, offense, and defense. Also being a two-way player, competing, and also bringing the guys together, because we have a new team from last year,” Taylor said.

Coach Morrell states, compared to previous seasons, the team had more experience, and will have to continue growing early on.

The staff is confident in Taylor’s ability to step up into that veteran role being only a sophomore. Defining his role has made a big impact on this squad Taylor said

Alongside Taylor, fifth-year senior Toyaz Solomon said he is familiar with the ins and outs of this program. Solomon wants to continue to feed the team his knowledge as a veteran.

“For myself, I just want to go out there and play as hard as I can and let the chips fall where they may. For the team, we want to get better every day, we can’t focus on anything else,” said Solomon.

Solomon and Taylor say being with each other on and off the court is growing the team’s bond, making them excited and ready for this basketball season.

“We’re all confident in what we can do on offense and defense. We think we can win a Big South championship, both regular season and conference. Fans can expect a lot of wins this season,” said Taylor.