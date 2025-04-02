The Blue Banner

Submit to the Banner!
Canola oil: fuel for machines and lunch for people

Alexandrea Thomson, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
April 2, 2025
Fiona Carlone
Students get dinner at Brown Hall.

UNC Asheville students said they are grappling with the dining hall’s heavy use of canola oil, appreciating the meal variety but questioning its potential health risks.

“Brown Dining Hall is better than people give it credit for,” said Anthony Blazer, a UNCA junior studying computer science. “They have lean foods, fruits and a sandwich bar that are better for you.”

Junior Nico Caminetti said the overall nutritional quality isn’t ideal because he wants more fiber in his meals.

“The meals aren’t terrible, but my stomach isn’t exactly happy either. Perhaps the oil is to blame,” Caminetti said.

Even though the dining hall offers healthy options, Caminetti said the frequent use of fried foods might impact students’ digestive health. Scarlett Montaza, an Asheville native who deals with irritable bowel syndrome, called canola oil heavy on the digestive system and questioned its nutritional value compared to alternatives like olive or avocado oil.

According to Madison Rogers, a line cook at Green Sage Cafe, these concerns align with a broader skepticism about canola oil.

“It’s cheap and useful, especially for frying,” Rogers said, emphasizing its widespread use in restaurants. “But, I can see why some people might be worried about how it might affect their health.”

Rogers said that while he’s not a scientist or a doctor, he’s skeptical of canola oil’s health impact. 

“From my understanding canola oil contains heart-healthy unsaturated fats, some critics point to its high omega-6 content, which may contribute to inflammation if consumed excessively,” Rogers said.

Beyond the kitchen, canola oil is now making its way into a different kind of fuel — one that powers engines instead of people, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website.

Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, the U.S. EPA has classified canola oil as a sustainable fuel source. This decision allows biofuels from canola oil, including diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil, to receive a Renewable Identification Number as tax credits to promote green energy production.

According to the EPA, the oil must undergo a hydrotreating process, a chemical transformation that makes it suitable for industrial use, to meet renewable fuel criteria. 

While the EPA claims this is a step forward for sustainability, UNCA students said it raises an unusual paradox: the same oil used for frying in school dining halls can now fuel airplanes.

Students said this awareness will lead to better dining hall practices, including reassessing how much oil is used and a stronger emphasis on nutritious options. 

“I just want to know that what I’m putting in my body is actually good for me,” Caminetti said. “If the same oil can go into a jet engine, maybe we should think twice before putting it in our food.”

