The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Parkway visitor drives down newly opened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway at sunset
Parkway access restored just in time for fall leaves
Woodworker Frank Dunn chisels into butternut at the NC Mountain State Fair, representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee.
Local crafters find community at the NC Mountain State Fair almost one year after Hurricane Helene
Sombrero galaxy seen through online platform SkyNet , a resource in astronomy classes.
New astronomy major established at the University of North Carolina at Asheville
A bear cub hangs out on the UNCA quad.
Bear With Us: Living Safely in Asheville’s Bear Country
SGA met Monday 8/25/2025
SGA and student body meet 8/25/25 to talk and bring action for student voices
Lexi Dooley and other interns from the National Weather Center chasing storms.
UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Jan Málek outkicked his component for the win at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
Jan Málek announced Runner of the Week for UNC Asheville
Conrad Eriksson and Rodrigo Mendez named players of the match. Players photographed by Kennedy Noe, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer triumphs over Georgia State in a record breaking match
Bryce James, Kieayla Williams & Max Smydra are UNC Asheville's new track and field transfers.
Get to know our new transfers on the Track & Field team – New dogs in the house
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
The central pathway to Ramsey Library is lined with the Latin phrase and its English translation: tyrannical leaders will inevitably be overthrown.
The price we pay: a commentary on our political state after Charlie Kirk’s death
The UNCA quad during the Weeks of Welcome
International students feel Asheville is welcoming
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
A runner on his way to finish the race as he celebrates with his fingers up.
How Asheville’s half-marathon attracted runners from across the US
North Toe River, Relief, NC 11.4.24
Looking Back to Move Forward art exhibit: A way to cope and remember Helene
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Students and staff alike attending Rockypalooza, one of many major events organized by the student involvement groups.
Two new student involvement groups are being introduced to UNCA
Moon Stracener, Alexa Kaley, Jason Braswell and more Run Club members start their first track workout.
New Run Club unites students through fitness
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
A Nod and A Glance: Tango Etiquette in Asheville
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack

Isabel Richardson, Sports Editor, [email protected]
September 15, 2025
Noah Henthorn
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.

PRE RACE, HEART RATE 58 – It’s five minutes until we toe the line for the first time this season, which means only one thing. Team huddle. Shaking off nervous energy we bounce around in a circle, arms stretching into the middle, fists clenched, voices warm and ready. Someone clears their throat and begins to chant…

DOGS ON ME, DOGS ON THREE

ONE, TWO, THREE

DOGS!!

Adam Puett, head cross country coach, explaining the race route to the UNCA women’s team. (Noah Henthorn)

“Cross country is a sport that combines individual and team competition, but teamwork is essential for the overall success of the program,” said Janet R. Cone, senior administrator for university enterprises and director of athletics at UNC Asheville. “Achieving big dreams and goals requires everyone – regardless of their role – to work together.” 

It’s 11:18 a.m. on Tuesday before the Duel in the Valley meet and we’re talking racing strategies like getaway drivers, trading flashlights and jumper cables for spare spikes and energy gels. I sit facing Adam Puett, head cross country coach at UNCA, who leans back as he details the precise location (Kituwah Mound, Bryson City), target (Western Carolina University) and event (women’s 3,000 meter race at 5:00 p.m., Aug. 29) we spent months preparing for. Operation Bulldogs: work together as a pack, keep it controlled and then accelerate out the final turn. Sounds simple enough, until you’re 2,500 meters in, tank running low, lungs screeching, with only the distant sirens of teammates cheering dragging you to the finish. 

UNCA’s women’s team holding pace together during the race.

STARTING LINE, HEART RATE 90 – We lean forward, fingers hovering over watches, bracing in unison for the starting claxon. I dart my eyes to the shards of gravel my toes are curling around in anticipation, before settling them on the three jerseys in front, panels of black nylon and a splash of Bulldog Blue glossy with sun, sweat and stamina. I’m surrounded by teammates turned lifelong friends, all with the same goal of pushing each other to the line, to almost flatline, if that’s what it’ll take for Asheville to win as a team. 

I mutter “we got this” to whoever needs it, before everything becomes a blur of heels grinding against dirt, elbows striking back, legs churning air, clock ticking, nerves firing, adrenaline…

“It’s always been my philosophy as a coach that if you’re a part of a better team, you are then going to be a better individual runner because of it,” Puett said, as I re-cross my legs and try to pretend that didn’t just cause a sharp shot of lactic acid – left stagnant in my quads from this morning’s mile repeats – to puncture both my calves.

We’re sitting in Puett’s office and what it may lack in natural lighting it sure makes up for in natural talent. Workout plans crowd the whiteboard, while thank you notes and a gleaming 2023 Coach of the Year trophy battle for counter space. I ask Puett how important teamwork is for a cross country program and he uses our biggest meet of the season – the NCAA Southeast Region Cross Country Championships – as an example. 

“Later in the season when we go race at NCAAs, there’s 250 women. I may not be able to find one of my teammates, but I know my teammates still care for me,” Puett said. 

“I know that when I’m 4,000 meters into a 6,000 meter race and I’m tired, someone else is going to be counting on me, whether I can see them or not.”

MILE ONE, HEART RATE 162 – We cross the first mile marker panting and spitting dust, the Bulldog pack still intact. I know the women to my left and right’s breakfast order to a T and I also know how much pain they’re in now as we start to push the pace in a dissonant, but unanimously determined, jolt. This is for the team, I snap at my legs, as they squirm against the pace change… 

UNCA’s women’s team holding pace together during the race. (Noah Henthorn)

Pack racing is a powerful tool utilized at every level of the sport. According to a 2014 study in the Journal of Sports Sciences, athletes running in a pack slow the least over the course of a race, concluded through analysis of the split times of elite runners from the six previous IAAF World Half Marathon Championships. 

MILE TWO, HEART RATE 191 – A breakaway group surges ahead as the finish line sharpens into focus and I pour what’s left of my energy downwards, willing my feet to pound quick enough to not get detached. I see a flash of blue over my right shoulder and feel heavy gasps of hot air stick to my neck. I tap into strength you only find 200 meters from the finish line, knowing I’m being pushed by my teammate as much as she is pushing me. I’m not alone in this. And neither is she… 

The time is 5:14 p.m. and the whole team is circled up again, some standing, some wobbling to a sit, others cradling freshly emptied stomachs. Laughter, tears, congratulations and whispered promises of “next race will feel better” fill the circle. To me, these pockets of post-race togetherness as a team make collegiate racing worth all the early morning starts, tough workouts  and jealousy of classmates who can walk up stairs without something aching.

As we begin our shuffle of a cool down jog, Aneta Kucerová, my training partner and today’s race winner, pulls up beside me and I can see she is bubbling over with post-race adrenaline and gratitude. 

“I loved that we ran the race as a team, it was such a great feeling and it really pushed me to dig deep at the end,” Kucerová said. 

I couldn’t agree more. Whoever said running was an individual sport has never been on a team like UNC Asheville’s women’s cross country team. 

We run for each other. The strength of the Bulldog is the pack, and the power of the pack makes the Bulldog.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Narrative
A runner on his way to finish the race as he celebrates with his fingers up.
How Asheville’s half-marathon attracted runners from across the US
Isabel Weinberg (left) and Kody Flinn (right) during round one of Speed Friending in Alumni Hall
Quick chats and lasting connections
Asheville locals enjoying games in the sun at the United Way Block Party, Friday Aug. 22
Should we really call it “surviving” the first week of class, when access to higher education in Asheville is such a privilege?
(From left to right) Arizona Hall, Sarah Booth and Meghan Kent pose during one of their last Epsilon Psi events at UNC Asheville before graduation.
The crescent: thinking of the seniors of Epsilon-Psi 
Students sit outside Ramsey Library in small, individualized groups
Islands in the sun: The social disconnect of college life
Walking path to the Ridges residence halls
The Return: Coming back to campus post-hurricane and the weight that comes with it
More in Sports
Lexi Dooley and other interns from the National Weather Center chasing storms.
UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program
Jan Málek outkicked his component for the win at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
Jan Málek announced Runner of the Week for UNC Asheville
Conrad Eriksson and Rodrigo Mendez named players of the match. Players photographed by Kennedy Noe, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer triumphs over Georgia State in a record breaking match
Bryce James, Kieayla Williams & Max Smydra are UNC Asheville's new track and field transfers.
Get to know our new transfers on the Track & Field team - New dogs in the house
Rodrigo Mendez is named player of the match. Player photographed by Dani Nicosia, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer defeats Howard in season home opener
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William "Hank" Neal