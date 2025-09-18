Looking Back to Move Forward art exhibit: A way to cope and remember Helene

The Blue Banner

Parkway visitor drives down newly opened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway at sunset
Parkway access restored just in time for fall leaves
Woodworker Frank Dunn chisels into butternut at the NC Mountain State Fair, representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee.
Local crafters find community at the NC Mountain State Fair almost one year after Hurricane Helene
Sombrero galaxy seen through online platform SkyNet , a resource in astronomy classes.
New astronomy major established at the University of North Carolina at Asheville
A bear cub hangs out on the UNCA quad.
Bear With Us: Living Safely in Asheville’s Bear Country
SGA met Monday 8/25/2025
SGA and student body meet 8/25/25 to talk and bring action for student voices
Lexi Dooley and other interns from the National Weather Center chasing storms.
UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Jan Málek outkicked his component for the win at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
Jan Málek announced Runner of the Week for UNC Asheville
Conrad Eriksson and Rodrigo Mendez named players of the match. Players photographed by Kennedy Noe, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer triumphs over Georgia State in a record breaking match
Bryce James, Kieayla Williams & Max Smydra are UNC Asheville's new track and field transfers.
Get to know our new transfers on the Track & Field team – New dogs in the house
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
The central pathway to Ramsey Library is lined with the Latin phrase and its English translation: tyrannical leaders will inevitably be overthrown.
The price we pay: a commentary on our political state after Charlie Kirk’s death
The UNCA quad during the Weeks of Welcome
International students feel Asheville is welcoming
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
A runner on his way to finish the race as he celebrates with his fingers up.
How Asheville’s half-marathon attracted runners from across the US
North Toe River, Relief, NC 11.4.24
Looking Back to Move Forward art exhibit: A way to cope and remember Helene
Students and staff alike attending Rockypalooza, one of many major events organized by the student involvement groups.
Two new student involvement groups are being introduced to UNCA
Moon Stracener, Alexa Kaley, Jason Braswell and more Run Club members start their first track workout.
New Run Club unites students through fitness
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
A Nod and A Glance: Tango Etiquette in Asheville
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
Looking Back to Move Forward art exhibit: A way to cope and remember Helene

Ashton Harrison, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
September 16, 2025
Carrie Tomberland
North Toe River, Relief, NC 11.4.24

When Hurricane Helene struck Western North Carolina, the impact far exceeded what anyone could have imagined. As a way to remember what happened to the community, the University of North Carolina at Asheville’s art department put together the “Looking Back to Move Forward” exhibit in the S. Tucker Cooke Gallery in Owen Hall.

Featuring work by faculty, students and alumni, the art exhibit gives viewers the opportunity to look back at the devastation caused by Helene and the ongoing recovery of the community. With artwork and research papers lining the gallery, the story of what happened to Asheville and the broader impact of climate change is told through community members, according to University of North Carolina at Asheville’s communication and marketing department. 

“Everybody had a really different experience,” Gallery Director Carrie Tomberlin said. “Including all the different voices, it is really important to tell the story of what happened with the hurricane.”

The exhibit consists of 53 works by artists. The majority of the work was made by students, along with a few faculty members and a handful of alumni, Tomberlin said.

According to the Americans for the Arts public opinion poll, “Americans Speak Out About the Arts in 2023,” 60 percent of Americans believe art helps us cope in times of distress. 

Tomberlin said a really important function of art is how it allows individuals to process their feelings.

“I think for some of the alumni, that was really important because they might have moved away from Asheville but they still feel that tie,” she said. “A lot of alumni who live in other parts of the state or the South made work about Helene because that was such a traumatic experience for everyone.”

Tomberlin said she was very fortunate only to have trees downed on her property but despite photographing environmental issues for years, it’s much different when it is in your backyard. It is important to her that we document these moments so we can remember what happened and hopefully have a call to action for climate change.

The exhibit invited faculty with sustainability certificates to get the staff and their research students who were doing research about environmental issues to write texts to give a scientific perspective to bring a deeper appreciation to the artwork, according to Tomberlin.

For UNCA alumna Molly Newburger ‘24, she saw the devastation that occurred around her and when she was told about the exhibit, she wanted to create a piece that showed her experience.

“I learn more with visuals than with literature,” she said. “I can express myself better through art than words.”

Morning After, made with acrylic paint and colored pencil, painted by Molly Newburger. (Molly Newburger)

Her work, “Morning After”, consists of acrylic paint and colored pencils shows the flooding she saw from her apartment. Being further up and seeing all of the trailers and lower income housing that flooded, she knew she wanted to represent the inequality experienced. Families displaced down the mountain and the homes above her that were pretty much fine left an impact on her.

“Two families just had to pack up all their stuff and go because their house was flooded and they couldn’t live there anymore,” Newburger said. 

According to the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, 39.5 percent of adults benefited from social and emotional support attended art events whereas the percentage of adults who benefited but did not attend art events is 24.1 percent. 

For Petri Orbach, Asheville native and UNCA Mechatronics student, Newburger’s artwork, which showed how everything was ruined particularly struck them and captured the feeling of how weird it was after the storm, they said.

Orbach went home the Thursday before the hurricane hit to be with family. They remember thinking it wasn’t that bad but was woken up later that night to trees falling and hearing the wind through closed windows.

