Finest Deli providing affordable food and an everyday hangout spot for students

New deli Finest, originating its popularity as a farmers market pop-up, has opened up their brick-and-mortar location Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 794 Haywood Road, Asheville, North Carolina.

Students can visit Finest at 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, and on weekends starting at 8 a.m. The deli brings a vibrant community built on deep appreciation for Italian-American and Northeast deli traditions.

“That is something that is super important to me, you know, emulating some of the New York deli experience. That you can build it into your day without having to wait around for your food,” said co-owner Gab Bonfiglio.

The restaurant provides an everyday hangout spot for Asheville residents, offering affordable and high-quality meals.

The “Workweek Special” includes a bodega egg sandwich and a house dark roast for just $8, which students can pick up at the convenient walk-up “egg window” that also includes options such as vegan fritter sandwich and hot broths according to Bonfiglio.

“Our approachable prices feel very college student oriented,” said Bonfiglio “I’d be excited to see them regularly.”

For those on the run, pre-made sandwiches, fresh salads, pickles, olives and deli salads are available.

“We’ve seen the same guy three times in the last week,” said owner Mike Bean. “That is exactly the sort of behavior we want. We tell the team, we do not want to drive check size, we want to drive frequency and business.”

Finest is committed to using high-quality and local ingredients. Sourcing from J4 Cattle, Black Trumpet Farm, Dry Ridge Farm and custom breads from local bakers according to Bean.

“Honestly it has been so refreshing to have a lot of like-minded people in the kitchen, ready to take on projects,” said Chef Brooke Adams. “We’re also goal oriented in making sure that this is as perfect as it can be and as tasty as it can be.”

The culinary team is rounded out by co-executive Chefs Brooke Adams, an Asheville native with experience at James Beard-nominated Cultura and The Rhu, and Danny Cairo from Miami, who previously worked in leading country club kitchens in Western North Carolina.

Alongside delicious food, the space itself is designed to transport guests to a mid-century Italian deli, including collections of vintage furniture and decor details like baby photos of the staff and food-theme kids’ toys create a truly personal and neighborly atmosphere.

“We actually did a research trip to New York in April when we went to so many deli’s,” said Bonfiglio. “We did not expect to get a lot of design inspiration; it was more for the menu, but we did. Like the white and black hexagon that we have in the bathroom. Some of the wood paneling was in our favorite delis.”

Finest is building a new back patio that will become a seasonal thing and now hiring bar staff for the summer. According to Bonfiglio, college students are the perfect fit for the upcoming positions.

“I am also really excited that we get to get creative. Both with our brunch menu now and with future dinner service, bar menus and stuff,” said Bonfiglio. “We’re going to innovate in really beautiful ways.”