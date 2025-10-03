The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Freshman senator George Johnson smiling for poster headshot.
Newly elected UNCA Freshman Senator George Johnson talks campaign, first SGA meeting and what’s to come
Career Closet popup in the Ramsey library 9/23/25.
The UNC Asheville Career Closet opens for students to find access to professional attire
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Brooke Pedersen [second from the right] and Luis Reyes [right] hold banners during the Wrap The Woods event.
Students and community unite to “Wrap The Woods” in Save UNCA Woods event
Jason Perry speaks with a student after his speaking session.
UNC Asheville Alumnus Jason Perry returns to campus to prepare students for life after graduation
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Escalante-Justo assisting men’s soccer midfielder Xavier Alcantar with med ball throws.
UNC Asheville welcomes assistant strength and conditioning coach with new philosophies
UNC Asheville women’s soccer in a huddle before the start of the match against Davidson.
Going into non-conference play UNC Asheville women’s soccer seniors look towards their ultimate goal
Baylor Herlehy preparing an attack during match against North Carolina Central, Sept. 16.
The Justice Center, powerhouse of UNCA volleyball
SAAC president Avery Loeback and other SAAC representatives
UNC Asheville SAAC speaks out from the locker room to legislation
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.
Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity
UNCA flagpole in quad during sunset.
How free are we? Commentary on our right to free speech
Albums of the summer graphic
Best Albums of Summer 2025 (Part 1)
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
Brandon Fernandez enters the stage on his motorcycle stunt bike, ready to start the performance.
Life in the ring: family, comedy, and the Globe of Death
Local fresh produce, baked goods and musical performances at the North Tailgate Farmer’s Market
Indicative sign of the blood drive in Highsmith Student Union, UNC Asheville.
Blood donation on campus: good but not enough
Finest Deli outside seating with student Emmie Galloway.
Finest Deli providing affordable food and an everyday hangout spot for students
A peek inside the If These Trees Could Talk installation on the third floor of Owen Hall, UNCA.
If These Trees Could Talk: Inside the minds behind the New Media department and STEAM Studio collaboration
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity

Pearl Powell, Arts & Features Editor, [email protected]
October 3, 2025
Fiona Carlone
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.

My freshman year of college, I was indifferent about humanities. To that, I am regretful. 

I had a professor who filled the room with a sense of comfort, a safe space for all. I enjoyed the environment she created through her passion along with the lecture. She demonstrated the importance of sharing, giving and creating for others. 

“UNC Asheville’s Humanities Program explores what it means to be human,” according to the University of North Carolina Asheville humanities website. “The humanities program encourages and equips students to engage in the complexity of the world we live in.”

It was not until I saw the stripping of the humanities department on campus that filled me with the awareness of how important humanities truly is.

“The very fact that it might not be a specific interest for an individual is all the more reason why it needs to be required, because they do not know what they do not know,” said Amy Lloyd, a student focusing on trauma-informed marketing and conscious business. 

I have learned that the older you get, the more the humanities plays a role in your life. It gives you an understanding of a world outside of your own. I know the way I live my life, I know my own morals. The way an individual grows is through learning about others too. 

“DEI has always been an issue, just really explosively now. I think that the humanities has always been needed, no matter what the person’s major or interests are,” Amy expresses. “While there is no simple, quick, easy solution, one powerful and empowering step is to turn inward. To reflect on who we are, individually and collectively. This means exploring our values, motivators, and needs.” 

Natalie Mayfield, a student continuing the old curriculum, shares how important it is to her that other students should continue taking the humanities classes too. 

“I think as a liberal arts school, it should be a requirement,” Natalie said. “My professor keeps telling us that this is not a history class. This is a history of ideas. The ideas that we have today, how far we come from then. You can still apply a lot of stuff in class now.”

I remember hearing about her first day of school. We are very close, and always share our inner thoughts and motivations. She came back from her class delighted that the students in her class shared the same mindset. How continuing these classes will bring more awareness to the subject. 

Sociology class confirmed my opinion on why continuing the humanities route deepens my education as a student. It was a simple sentence, “I have come to see that silence is an act of complicity.” bell hooks wrote in “Theory as Liberatory Practice”.

“We talked about this in my humanities class because the root of liberal is liberty, which is basically freedom. What they are teaching us at a liberal arts school is how to think freely, how to think for ourselves,” said Natalie. 

I am able to apply humanities to my passion in sociology. It furthers my education on interpreting societies relationships, expression, institutions and the list goes on forever. It has become clear to me that humanities is found everywhere outside of the classroom. 

“Humanities exposure, like philosophy, ask us hard questions about any area that requires expertise. What you don’t want is to have biomedical folks who are experts at being the best biomedical engineer, but who do not have the ability to think about what the public needs” said Blu Buchanan,  assistant professor in the department of sociology and anthropology at UNCA. 

Aside from learning I can apply humanities into most likely all aspects of my life. I have found it brings empathy and understanding. It has deepened my connection to all the people I know and will meet in my life. I also found that having this education relatively available to me as a student here, is beyond valuable. It is something that should not be taken for granted. 

“Public liberal arts schools are so few and far in between. So many of them are instead like Notre Dame that are expensive and private. It was really important to me to see an institution that was like ‘yeah having a liberal arts education, exposing folks to humanities ideas and doing so at a public institution,’” said Blu.

For the rest of my education here at UNCA, I have made it a personal goal to continue my humanities education, aside from the opportunity of taking other classes. I find humanities influential, impactful and powerful. 

“For 50 years, the Humanities program has been the cornerstone of UNC Asheville’s liberal arts curriculum. The program has achieved nationwide recognition” according to UNCA’s humanities website. 

Conversations of  the humanities being prevalent, I believe is a reason why it needs to be talked about more. I often sense that humanities is seen as taboo, as if it provides less of an education compared to science or math.

“What I would ask students to think about is what is your unique power as students? Where is your leverage? If you want to see something change, what tools or resources do you have at your disposal? What connections do you need to make,” asks Blu.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
UNCA flagpole in quad during sunset.
How free are we? Commentary on our right to free speech
Albums of the summer graphic
Best Albums of Summer 2025 (Part 1)
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
The central pathway to Ramsey Library is lined with the Latin phrase and its English translation: tyrannical leaders will inevitably be overthrown.
The price we pay: a commentary on our political state after Charlie Kirk's death
The UNCA quad during the Weeks of Welcome
International students feel Asheville is welcoming